 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Suddenly. MOOSE   (wcax.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Andrew Dow, early Friday morning, Police, Woodbury, people, passengers, car, WCAX  
•       •       •

1979 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 1:47 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you've never seen a moose in person, they are HUGE.

Of course, I'm not very good at gauging the size of things...
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's really too bad the plural of moose isn't moosen
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As he got older...Rocky developed a drinking problem and became a real asshole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dow was issued a ticket for lack of insurance.

He didn't have moose insurance?!  Moran.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It's really too bad the plural of moose isn't moosen



Agrees.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mynd you, møøse hits Kan be pretti nasti..
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's what Midge said.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No Midges?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 5 hours ago  
theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Møøse once bit my sister...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Billy Liar: No Midges?

[i.pinimg.com image 450x425]


ah, Archie.
Gave me years of unreasonable body expectations on females.

Like, I expected breasts to be up on their chests, and not hanging down around their bellies like sad socks stuffed with oranges.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It's really too bad the plural of moose isn't moosen


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now there's mousse all over the road.
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, they're freaking HUGE.
And every summer, somebody in Ottawa (Ontario, Canada) winds up with one in their backyard pool.
In an altercation between a moose and a moving bus, my money is on the moose sustaining lesser damage.
Not certain where the photo is from but that shows how big they get (and how dumb humans can be.)

wildnatureimages.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If a moose hits you, you hit him right back!

baseballbetsy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: [Fark user image 450x302]


I'd slime all over it.

/She's actually older than me.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jeepers, people: What happened to the moose?

I can probably answer my own question.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

slaur: Yeah, they're freaking HUGE.
And every summer, somebody in Ottawa (Ontario, Canada) winds up with one in their backyard pool.
In an altercation between a moose and a moving bus, my money is on the moose sustaining lesser damage.
Not certain where the photo is from but that shows how big they get (and how dumb humans can be.)

[wildnatureimages.com image 216x144]


I remember reading a series that was set in post-apocalyptic North America. The protagonist rode a moose on his travels. I wonder if I still have the books. I think these are the versions I read.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Woody Allen - The Moose
Youtube xmnLRVWgnXU
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 4 hours ago  

slaur: Yeah, they're freaking HUGE.
And every summer, somebody in Ottawa (Ontario, Canada) winds up with one in their backyard pool.
In an altercation between a moose and a moving bus, my money is on the moose sustaining lesser damage.
Not certain where the photo is from but that shows how big they get (and how dumb humans can be.)

[wildnatureimages.com image 216x144]


As someone here has said, think of a moose as a one ton cow on stilts. About windshield high when you hit it.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Which one Jeff Lynne or Dylan?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

slaur: Yeah, they're freaking HUGE.
And every summer, somebody in Ottawa (Ontario, Canada) winds up with one in their backyard pool.
In an altercation between a moose and a moving bus, my money is on the moose sustaining lesser damage.
Not certain where the photo is from but that shows how big they get (and how dumb humans can be.)

[wildnatureimages.com image 216x144]


When I lived and worked in Mt. Robson Provincial Park I once saw a moose tall enough that it was able to put its head over the roof of a full-size tour bus.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OH MY GOD!  THEY'RE ORGANIZED!

 
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 hours ago  

slaur: Yeah, they're freaking HUGE.
And every summer, somebody in Ottawa (Ontario, Canada) winds up with one in their backyard pool.
In an altercation between a moose and a moving bus, my money is on the moose sustaining lesser damage.
Not certain where the photo is from but that shows how big they get (and how dumb humans can be.)

[wildnatureimages.com image 216x144]


My brother hit one with a loaded semi (hauling a prefab house).

Moose got up and walked away (probably died of internal injuries).

Truck was a write-off.  Frame cracked in two places, drive train screwed.   Had to be towed back.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Billy Liar: OH MY GOD!  THEY'RE ORGANIZED!

[th.bing.com image 183x182]


They even have their own lodges.

Think they are bowling rivals of the Water Buffalo's
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2 years back, not a half hour from here, a tour bus collided with a moose.  This is what is left of the bus.  2 dozen folks were sent to hospital with critical injuries.
infotel.caView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

amb: slaur: Yeah, they're freaking HUGE.
And every summer, somebody in Ottawa (Ontario, Canada) winds up with one in their backyard pool.
In an altercation between a moose and a moving bus, my money is on the moose sustaining lesser damage.
Not certain where the photo is from but that shows how big they get (and how dumb humans can be.)

[wildnatureimages.com image 216x144]

I remember reading a series that was set in post-apocalyptic North America. The protagonist rode a moose on his travels. I wonder if I still have the books. I think these are the versions I read.

[Fark user image 260x208]


I have those books.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Newfoundland keeps score.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 hours ago  

good_2_go: Newfoundland keeps score.


[Fark user image image 345x259]


For added fun, from personal experience, unlike deer, you don't see the farkers on the road at night if they are facing you, or facing away.  Their eyes are set so far back on the sides of their head that they have to be crossing to see the reflection of your headlights.

You are just bombing down the road then suddenly 'MOOSE'! in front of you.  And possibly a change of underwear...
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrogSmash: good_2_go: Newfoundland keeps score.


[Fark user image image 345x259]

For added fun, from personal experience, unlike deer, you don't see the farkers on the road at night if they are facing you, or facing away.  Their eyes are set so far back on the sides of their head that they have to be crossing to see the reflection of your headlights.

You are just bombing down the road then suddenly 'MOOSE'! in front of you.  And possibly a change of underwear...


https://redoubtreporter.wordpress.com​/​2012/01/04/science-of-the-seasons-driv​ers-take-a-shine-to-some-animals-tapet​um-lucidum/
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 3 hours ago  

8 inches: If you've never seen a moose in person, they are HUGE.

Of course, I'm not very good at gauging the size of things...


no you are absolutely correct. the head with antlers ratio vs body size especially. they are also extremely high on their feet and the shoulders are just massive.
I ended up face to face with one on a canoe trip down a small river. i was appropriately humbled to say the least
 
chawco
‘’ 2 hours ago  

8 inches: If you've never seen a moose in person, they are HUGE.

Of course, I'm not very good at gauging the size of things...


You are on a roll today.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm somewhat baffled that this was considered FARK-worthy, we average a few hundred traffic accidents with moose here in Sweden every month, but I guess the powers that be are to be found in warmer climates.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parrahs:

I'm somewhat baffled that this was considered FARK-worthy, we average a few hundred traffic accidents with moose meese here in Sweden every month, but I guess the powers that be are to be found in warmer climates.


Pet peeven
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.