(Daily Mail)   Of all the bizarre internet 'trends' we have seen, this seems harmless, but no less weird
posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 4:50 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can do that in the bathtub. People are weird.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you think it's harmless how about I walk up and pour a cup of water on you?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Walker: If you think it's harmless how about I walk up and pour a cup of water on you?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baby's First Waterboarding - get them ready for the future!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you think that's bad, you should see the ones where they drop kick the baby.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do people think in any way I want to see them do anything
 
fark account name
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CarnySaur: If you think that's bad, you should see the ones where they drop kick the baby.


kick the baby compilation
Youtube cWQO3BChV1w
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 2 hours ago  
20 amd mother of two? She's been a busy girl.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shouldn't these women be out screaming at minorities or something?
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's nothing, look what happens when they are driven through tunnels:


Babies going through tunnels
Youtube -eqmBZmeN64
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We switched out the brand at the last second. Just a little fark-fark trick.

If you want a brand you'll have to earn it.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Churches have been doing this for 2000 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The kid will get you back and it won't necessarily be cold either.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah. perhaps second strongly enduring memory, that first dip in Lake Superior with dad a\s a chi;d on vacation
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: If you think it's harmless how about I walk up and pour a cup of water on you?


Don't pass out first. You've been warned.
 
IDisME
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Churches have been doing this for 2000 years.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Yup, true, and some envn worse versions where you get dunked backward into a river.  Although, for pure entertainment value, you just can't beat the Covid-19 version where the priest uses a water pistol :)
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Churches have been doing this for 2000 years.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Poor kid is going to end up like it's father.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you think it's harmless how about I walk up and pour a cup of water on you?


It costs me $250 to have people do something quite similar.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You pour water on them

They projectile vomit all over you and anything within 100 yards/meters.

It all works out in the end.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: That's nothing, look what happens when they are driven through tunnels:


[YouTube video: Babies going through tunnels]


That reminds of the tunnel scene in Willy Wonka. At least they didn't come out screaming like when they are pushed through canals
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you think it's harmless how about I walk up and pour a cup of water on you?


Unless they're made of sugar, they'd be fine, but wet.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: shouldn't these women be out screaming at minorities or something?


That's what they were doing when everything was still closed.

Now that things are reopening, they're back to terrorizing restaurant employees
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: That's nothing, look what happens when they are driven through tunnels:


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-eqmBZme​N64?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thanks for posting that, I haven't laughed much recently. Although I think you should have put in a warning not to start watching while drinking, I almost breathed in my beer on the reaction of the first baby.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll do anything for clicks and the approval of total strangers.

\ you farkers better start giving me some!
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So no one has ever been outside with a baby when it started to rain?
 
Mighty Aswan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Love this bullet in the headline:
The 10-second clips illicit a range of reactions from the youngsters
I think they accidentally hit the nail on the head.
 
camarugala
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least this (whatever it is)  seems to be more meaningful than all the pandemic news and race baiting going on.
I mean at least they aren't beating a dead and buried horse carcass.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm starting to get the feeling that anyone following ANY "Internet trend" needs a psychological examination.

Farkers, discuss.
 
