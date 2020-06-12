 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Good news everyone, scientists predicted 2020 will be the year of peak social unrest. It's all downhill from here   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

1023 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 7:16 PM (6 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Ah, no, I know since this is the Daily Mail there is now good reason to doubt the existence of the year 2020 entirely, but the prediction actually seems to be that 2020 is the beginning of a new peak of unrest, which is expected to last from 7-12 years.

It's going to be a rough decade.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Jubeebee: Ah, no, I know since this is the Daily Mail there is now good reason to doubt the existence of the year 2020 entirely, but the prediction actually seems to be that 2020 is the beginning of a new peak of unrest, which is expected to last from 7-12 years.

It's going to be a rough decade.


2020 is the END of this decade.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jubeebee: Ah, no, I know since this is the Daily Mail there is now good reason to doubt the existence of the year 2020 entirely, but the prediction actually seems to be that 2020 is the beginning of a new peak of unrest, which is expected to last from 7-12 years.

It's going to be a rough decade.


April didn't exist for me so that's 11/12 surviving so far.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Jubeebee: Ah, no, I know since this is the Daily Mail there is now good reason to doubt the existence of the year 2020 entirely, but the prediction actually seems to be that 2020 is the beginning of a new peak of unrest, which is expected to last from 7-12 years.

It's going to be a rough decade.

2020 is the END of this decade.


I'm converting to Time Cube.

Makes more sense than most shiat I see these days.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This reminds of what my brother said on his 50th birthday...
"You're 50.  It's all downhill from here."
"I hope so.  Because the whole f'n thing has been uphill so far!"

//Matter of perpsective
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I recall (vaguely) an article from 10 - 15 years ago predicting a surge in violence in 2020 or so.

Wonder if I can find it.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Any article with peak in it, unless they are referring to mountains, is probably full of crap.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dionysusaur: I recall (vaguely) an article from 10 - 15 years ago predicting a surge in violence in 2020 or so.

Wonder if I can find it.


Dnrtfa, obvy.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 6 hours ago  
80-Year Theory
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you truly believe this, you need to get out more.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Jubeebee: Ah, no, I know since this is the Daily Mail there is now good reason to doubt the existence of the year 2020 entirely, but the prediction actually seems to be that 2020 is the beginning of a new peak of unrest, which is expected to last from 7-12 years.

It's going to be a rough decade.

2020 is the END of this decade.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scientists predict that foretelling the future using computer models will be highly accurate.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggam
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jubeebee: Ah, no, I know since this is the Daily Mail there is now good reason to doubt the existence of the year 2020 entirely, but the prediction actually seems to be that 2020 is the beginning of a new peak of unrest, which is expected to last from 7-12 years.

It's going to be a rough decade.


Pretty sure you had to be blind or hiding in a cave not to see something building.  I like Mexico ... really didnt want the US to emulate their social structure
 
the sentinel
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And we're not even halfway through yet.

/Uncontrolled wailing and gnashing of teeth to commence shortly
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dionysusaur: I recall (vaguely) an article from 10 - 15 years ago predicting a surge in violence in 2020 or so.

Wonder if I can find it.



Yeah it was probably written by the guy the article is about.

Here's one of the articles from a decade ago:
https://www.livescience.com/22109-cyc​l​es-violence-2020.html

Here's a very polite "I told you so" from the scientist behind it.
http://peterturchin.com/cliodynamica/​t​he_2020/
 
awruk!
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Jubeebee: Ah, no, I know since this is the Daily Mail there is now good reason to doubt the existence of the year 2020 entirely, but the prediction actually seems to be that 2020 is the beginning of a new peak of unrest, which is expected to last from 7-12 years.

It's going to be a rough decade.

2020 is the END of this decade.


It's also a year of the metal Rat, and the beginning of new 60-year cycle. Things may be different.
Not necessarily better, mind - but different.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not so sure 2020 is even in the top-10 all time.   There are a whole lot of great years for worldwide social unrest.  Crowds and Power by Elias Canetti (1960) is a good read on the subject.
 
6nome
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When a band makes multiple albums, their second album is their debut album
 
6nome
‘’ 2 hours ago  

haknudsen: Any article with peak in it, unless they are referring to mountains, is probably full of crap.


This is peak correct.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.