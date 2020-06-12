 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   "I share a last name with a female urination device. But hey, at least it's not as bad as having a last name like Hitler, Wiener, Butts, Hooker, or Dickman. (Or so I tell myself.)"   (okwhatever.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I never knew that. If you had never told me, I wouldn't be laughing at you now.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I once knew a guy named Richard Hyman.

Ironically, he was always butt-hurt about his name.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Your last name is Trumpface?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Dear Ms. Schiewe,

You are not alone.

Sincerely,

Richard Catheter"
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've been a female my entire life and I've never needed a urination device, nor would I know what such a device would be called.

I knew a lady with the last name of Rape (pronounced Ra-pay). But getting those letter accents are a pain so it just shows up as Rape.

/said Rape twice.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Your last name is Trumpface?


You. I like you.
 
Two16
‘’ 6 hours ago  
mikescollection.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Charles of York
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Your last name is twat?
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So what, now your supposed to carry around a piss covered plastic object when your done? I didn't see if these are single use or not... the solution seems worse than the problem.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We have a new guy starting next week his last name is "Bogus"
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 6 hours ago  

8 inches: I once knew a guy named Richard Hyman.


I work with a woman whose last name is Cockream.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hanging Chad, dollar Bill, whatever that twitter Stan thing is, what other name-words are there? I don't think that "Karen" thing counts.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it that thing that women can use to pee standing up at field parties?
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guy sounds like a real pussy.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Your last name could be Trump, after all.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
DELORIS!!!
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Standnpee?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In German, wouldn't it just be pronounced like "Shiva", the Hindu god of destruction? That would be pretty cool, maybe she could just switch to that instead.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe you can write to the company and get some compensation.  Or at least a letter from their Legal department.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ambivalence: I've been a female my entire life and I've never needed a urination device


I know several female long-distance hikers that use them.  Sometimes it's easier to just whip out that plastic stick, unzip, pee, wipe it off, and keep on hiking than it is to stop, drop your pack, squat, wipe, bag up the toilet paper, put the pack back on, etc.

I suppose if you go to a lot of music festivals and don't want to sit on nasty port-a-potty seats, that's another potential market.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Green_Knight: So what, now your supposed to carry around a piss covered plastic object when your done? I didn't see if these are single use or not... the solution seems worse than the problem.


Reuse your tampon applicator?
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Go girl?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is this like the feminine version of a Stadium Buddy?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Mr Dumbass, I can bring a lot to Dumbass and Dumbass. I'm a go getter, Dumbass material all the way. So, am I your man Mr. Dumbass?"
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Psychopusher: "Dear Ms. Schiewe,

You are not alone.

Sincerely,

Richard Catheter"


Triggered!

/had a Foley catheter inserted during a 6-hour surgery a while back
//having it removed was literally the worst aspect of recovery
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 6 hours ago  
" You see, my last name is 'Schiewe.' Of German origin, it's technically pronounced 'shee-veh,' "

You betrayed Schiewe!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I worked in a call center doing tech support for a few years, some at tier 2 level. When tier 1 agents called in, I'd see their names on my phone. I never meet her in person, but got calls a few times from a young woman named Shemale (pronounced She-mall-ay)
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Super Chronic: /had a Foley catheter inserted during a 6-hour surgery a while back
//having it removed was literally the worst aspect of recovery


Bandaid choice: fast or slow
 
thepeterd
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a pisser!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As a dude, I don't even want to think of the inconvenience of not having a built-in pissnozzle.
 
SixOfDLoC
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Really missed a branding opportunity by not calling it a "her-inal"
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 6 hours ago  

8 inches: I once knew a guy named Richard Hyman.

Ironically, he was always butt-hurt about his name.


Olympic swimmer Misty Hyman, too.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
sullydish.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess I'de be pissed to.
 
suid
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You could be working for Miasole.  (It's an actual company).
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And here I thought Shewee was the description of the exhuberance of a spinner.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Green_Knight: So what, now your supposed to carry around a piss covered plastic object when your done? I didn't see if these are single use or not... the solution seems worse than the problem.


There are ones that are single use, made similar to paper cups. A lot are plastic, some silicone.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SixOfDLoC: Really missed a branding opportunity by not calling it a "her-inal"


Too close to "in her anal".
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SixOfDLoC: Really missed a branding opportunity by not calling it a "her-inal"


Of maybe the "She-whiz".
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pictured below is the owner of the site.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image image 482x326]


Appropriate for this thread. Every time I see that clipping I Gene Masseth.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 482x326]


Still want to know what Masseth's daughter's name is. It might make that whole photo and caption make more sense.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ambivalence: I've been a female my entire life and I've never needed a urination device, nor would I know what such a device would be called.

I knew a lady with the last name of Rape (pronounced Ra-pay). But getting those letter accents are a pain so it just shows up as Rape.

/said Rape twice.


Backpacking.

/my wife has a shenis
/what?
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Super Chronic: Psychopusher: "Dear Ms. Schiewe,

You are not alone.

Sincerely,

Richard Catheter"

Triggered!

/had a Foley catheter inserted during a 6-hour surgery a while back
//having it removed was literally the worst aspect of recovery


Really?  You must have a really small urethra because it hurts, but not excruciating or anything.

\or maybe I have an abnormally large urethra.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Asswipe Johnson
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Earthquake News Report - SNL
Youtube nv6FMEvNiWo
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It is a little known secret that former Nascar driver Dick Trickle's real name is Richard Wetone.
 
