(NPR)   Evangelical Christian leaders are torn between preaching what is CLEARLY stated multiple times in the Bible and alienating their congregations by pointing out that 75%+ of them are sinners
105
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I thought it was a central tenet of Christianity that are 100% of us are sinners, but those who repent have a chance at being forgiven?

I think the challenge for Evangelical Christian leaders is identifying the specific things Evangelicals do as sins.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Christians are superstitious morons who can't even follow the tenets of their superstition when their bottom line is at stake.  Let me rephrase: Christians are GREEDY superstitious morons.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Christians can't even count, for God sakes.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Rule #1 of Evangelism Club:  Don't try to talk about the Bible with Evangelists.  They haven't read it, and the few who have don't understand it.   Like the chess-playing pigeons, they'll just shiat all over the board and strut around like they won.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, a lot of them aren't alienated they are being called sinners, they are happy about it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 hours ago  

PaulRB: Christians are superstitious morons who can't even follow the tenets of their superstition when their bottom line is at stake.  Let me rephrase: Christians are GREEDY superstitious morons.


When people ask me why I call myself areligious instead of atheist, I point to people like you.
 
AeAe
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd say at least 95% of white Evangelical Christians are unrepentant racists.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I thought it was a central tenet of Christianity that are 100% of us are sinners, but those who repent have a chance at being forgiven?

I think the challenge for Evangelical Christian leaders is identifying the specific things Evangelicals do as sins.


Well, you're also s'posed to do something about it, not just say, "Hey!  I was wrong.  It is what it is..." and go on your way.  That's Business School.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dittybopper: PaulRB: Christians are superstitious morons who can't even follow the tenets of their superstition when their bottom line is at stake.  Let me rephrase: Christians are GREEDY superstitious morons.

When people ask me why I call myself areligious instead of atheist, I point to people like you.


You're offended and need to adjust your language because of it?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 6 hours ago  

PaulRB: Christians are superstitious morons who can't even follow the tenets of their superstition when their bottom line is at stake.  Let me rephrase: Christians are GREEDY superstitious morons.


I had three coworkers who were THIIIIISSS close to giving me a bunch of money to pick up and take care of their dogs after the Rapture, because I pointed out that I am a heathen, single, menstruating female with no chance of going...but they know that I take good care of dogs.

It was an awkward (bit mildly amusing) day-after-the-Rapture when they came back to work.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They haven't followed the teachings of Jesus yet, so why would they start now?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Only 75%+? That's why Catholics allow you to confess and reset, otherwise that sect would be up at 95%+.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you identify more with the Chief Priests and Scribes.....

.... you might be an Evangelical Christian Pastor.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Disappointed, that TFA mentions the Good Samaritan and does not mention just who the Samaritans were.

Imagine Jesus in the pulpit of some country church, telling his Good Samaritan parable. But the priest is a judge, the Levite is the county sheriff and the Samaritan is a black man. You have some idea how his audience received this story.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The problem isn't telling lay Evangelical Christians they are sinners; at least on the surface, they all tacitly agree. The problem is telling lay Evangelical Christians that being racist is a sin. Many of them disagree that being racist is a sin. The ministers to those lay members must choose between a few options:

1) telling their congregants that their lack of repentance condemns them to Hell for eternity and risking those congregants fleeing to another church that doesn't say this
2) claiming being racist is a minor sin that doesn't render them irredeemable like, say, being gay would
3) saying nothing and approving of their congregants freely sinning

None of those are good options to a pastor who needs congregants shoveling money into the donation plate to pay their bills.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Racism, in Harrison's view, is often misunderstood. "Biblically, ethnic prejudice is not an 'ism,' " he argued in response to George Floyd's killing. "It is hate -period. ... You end hatred by repenting and believing the gospel."

LOL
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We are all sinners.
We just need to repent and we will be forgiven.
We need to hate on all other sinners because fark them.
 
nijika
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HugeMistake: but those who repent have a chance at being forgiven?


A lot of the Christians I've met try to time this repentance to the very last possible minute.
 
dracos31
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I thought it was a central tenet of Christianity that are 100% of us are sinners, but those who repent have a chance at being forgiven?

I think the challenge for Evangelical Christian leaders is identifying the specific things Evangelicals do as sins.


There's one point that nearly every evangelical misses in these discussions.
When Jesus spoke of Sin, in John Chapter 8, he said " go forth and sin no more". It does no good to ask for forgiveness if you keep sinning the same sin. If you aren't actually contrite, you aren't forgiven.
 
rcain
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I thought it was a central tenet of Christianity that are 100% of us are sinners, but those who repent have a chance at being forgiven?

I think the challenge for Evangelical Christian leaders is identifying the specific things Evangelicals do as sins.


The current viewpoint of most evangelicals is that they can do whatever they want and as long as they beg Jesus for forgiveness then all is forgiven and they go to heaven

Hell's only for liberals and illegal aliens
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The ultimate proof of the non-existence of a benevolent god is that evangelicals still exist.

These people don't worship god, they use religion as a cover for their own greed, hatred, and unquestioning worship of abusive authority figures.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So in short evangelicals are serving two masters. Pretty obvious what was said about that...

Matt 6:24 "No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money."
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I thought it was a central tenet of Christianity that are 100% of us are sinners, but those who repent have a chance at being forgiven?

I think the challenge for Evangelical Christian leaders is identifying the specific things Evangelicals do as sins.


Pretty sure the central tenet of Evangelical Christianity is "tell the rubes whatever makes them feel like giving us money." They're basically playing Calvinist Ball.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Way of the Gun - Opening Scene
Youtube 5xsaMcw69D8

This has been stated a few times this week...
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Snaptastic: PaulRB: Christians are superstitious morons who can't even follow the tenets of their superstition when their bottom line is at stake.  Let me rephrase: Christians are GREEDY superstitious morons.

I had three coworkers who were THIIIIISSS close to giving me a bunch of money to pick up and take care of their dogs after the Rapture, because I pointed out that I am a heathen, single, menstruating female with no chance of going...but they know that I take good care of dogs.

It was an awkward (bit mildly amusing) day-after-the-Rapture when they came back to work.


Wait, they don't let you in if you're on the rag?  Man, their god is a jackass.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
GOOD! Maybe they can help lead parts of this nation in healing, in change.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They should be torn. To pieces.

/yes, I have a stupid fark handle
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For evangelical Christian leaders, however, crafting a response to Floyd's killing is complicated by their view of sin in individual, not societal, terms and their belief in the need for personal salvation above all. Evangelical theologians have long rejected the idea of a "social gospel," which holds that the kingdom of God should be pursued by making life better here on earth.

Try to improve society without improving Man, and you end up with tyranny.
Improve Man, and society improves itself.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Calvinist Ball


Ha!
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: They should be torn. To pieces.

/yes, I have a stupid fark handle


4 years.... /ˈejē/
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 6 hours ago  
These sort of thoughts are why the spanish red terror happened. I still don't have any idea how you all can generalize a group in a discriminatory manner while holding some weird moral high ground that it's ok because your generalization says they are the group which is generalizing and discriminating.

Mental division by zero.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No no no! The point of being an Evangelical is to call other people sinners. Not to seriously confront your own sin! This just mucks up the whole plan.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's be clear: NO. They're NOT "torn." White evangelicals absolutely have no problem with President Sniveling Asshole, nor do they have a problem with white supremacy.

They have loved white supremacy as long as it has existed in this country. And this fact is very well known, including by NPR. They continue, as all the "liberal" media continues to, give religious racists a pass on their racism and take at face value their lies about being "torn" over racism. They're not. At all. And never have been.

https://www.patheos.com/blogs/slackti​v​ist/2020/05/28/the-civil-rights-moveme​nt-shattered-white-evangelical-identit​y/
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's an idea...toss out the ancient story book and just stop being dicks to each other?

Is that so hard to understand???
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A Southern Baptist who was serious in confronting his/her own racism....would no longer be a Southern Baptist.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I am sure they will continue to do the mental gymnastics to make their religion fit their needs like they have been doing for years.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Serious Black: The problem is telling lay Evangelical Christians that being racist is a sin. Many of them disagree that being racist is a sin.


See, I've never seen that (mind you, I know it was very real and explicit through the 1970s or more depending on your ZIP code).  Most all now are perfectly happy to nod to "racism is a sin".  They just can't find anything racist, and thus it's not a sin they're guilty of.  Not in a town that harasses black motorists. Not in a "why is our private Christian high school 98% white (God bless the O-Line) in a 50% white county". Not in "my husband hires people from our (lily white) church, what's wrong with that"? Not in one tiny iota of their lives do they see racism.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 25% of the people don't sin?

I find that hard to believe!

I don't understand church anyway. One book, same thing week in, week out, which turns into year in and year out.

I FARKING GET IT! Don't I get a diploma or something...oh right I get to enter the kingdom of heaven when I croak, as long as I totally believe.

Religion is a monster under the bed scenario...Be good or else!

God didn't create Man...Men created God to keep the masses under control.

Religion is the worst.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Evangelicals are full of shiat.   They're cafeteria Christians who pick and choose what they want to follow.
 
eiger
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Three ministers mentioned in the article. One is a white southerner who has (from my reading) fled the south because his opinions on race became dissonate with his southern congregation. And two black ministers who, unsurprisingly, have a believe that evangelical Christianity can work to fix racism.

Painfully missing: Current southern white evangelical ministers. White evangelical churches are white supremacist. That's their history and their current practice. They often bury it under dog whistles. But it's the truth. You, of course, come across whie evangelical ministers and rank-and-file who come to the conclusion their faith demands the overturning of white supremacist structures, but they typically find that they are pretty alone in that and move on.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Since when have Evanglicals cared about Jesus? They have spent at least my lifetime ignoring his message and often blatantly opposing him. Jesus would never have supported separating children from their families or deporting people looking for a better life. Jesus would never accept someone dying from a preventable illness because they were poor. And Jesus certainly would never accept discriminating against a person because of the color of their skin.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The old testament is racist fark.
Joshua slaughtered the Canaanites for just being different.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bondith: Snaptastic: PaulRB: Christians are superstitious morons who can't even follow the tenets of their superstition when their bottom line is at stake.  Let me rephrase: Christians are GREEDY superstitious morons.

I had three coworkers who were THIIIIISSS close to giving me a bunch of money to pick up and take care of their dogs after the Rapture, because I pointed out that I am a heathen, single, menstruating female with no chance of going...but they know that I take good care of dogs.

It was an awkward (bit mildly amusing) day-after-the-Rapture when they came back to work.

Wait, they don't let you in if you're on the rag?  Man, their god is a jackass.


Leviticus 15:19-23
'When a woman has a discharge, if her discharge in her body is blood, she shall continue in her menstrual impurity for seven days; and whoever touches her shall be unclean until evening. Everything also on which she lies during her menstrual impurity shall be unclean, and everything on which she sits shall be unclean. Anyone who touches her bed shall wash his clothes and bathe in water and be unclean until evening.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 hours ago  

solokumba: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: They should be torn. To pieces.

/yes, I have a stupid fark handle

4 years.... /ˈejē/


? I've been here for more than four years, lost my old account after years away and lurking again before making a new one, and the handle is bullshiat anywho.
 
eiger
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jake Havechek: WhiteEvangelicals are full of shiat.   They're cafeteria Christians who pick and choose what they want to follow.

All religious people are somewhat full of shiat because they're following a made up set of beliefs and always tailor it to their social structure. Still, those with power tend to be the worst about it, and white evangelicals have pretty much turned their faith into an endorsement of white patriarchal power. 

And this is not new by any means although, my admittedly somewhat impoverished understanding, suggests that modern ministers are less theologically steeped and sound that past ones were which even more undermines the coherence of the faith.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eiger: Three ministers mentioned in the article. One is a white southerner who has (from my reading) fled the south because his opinions on race became dissonate with his southern congregation. And two black ministers who, unsurprisingly, have a believe that evangelical Christianity can work to fix racism.

Painfully missing: Current southern white evangelical ministers. White evangelical churches are white supremacist. That's their history and their current practice. They often bury it under dog whistles. But it's the truth. You, of course, come across whie evangelical ministers and rank-and-file who come to the conclusion their faith demands the overturning of white supremacist structures, but they typically find that they are pretty alone in that and move on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is all you really need to know about fundies:

#PastorSpellStimulusChallenge
Youtube WE6B9Mmvpyo
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TheVirginMarty: These sort of thoughts are why the spanish red terror happened. I still don't have any idea how you all can generalize a group in a discriminatory manner while holding some weird moral high ground that it's ok because your generalization says they are the group which is generalizing and discriminating.

Mental division by zero.


Unlike ethnicity or sexual orientation, being a religious bigot is a choice. Condemning people for voluntarily choosing to belong to an authoritarian hate movement is entirely different from condemning people for innate traits that they cannot change.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WalkingSedgwick: TheVirginMarty: These sort of thoughts are why the spanish red terror happened. I still don't have any idea how you all can generalize a group in a discriminatory manner while holding some weird moral high ground that it's ok because your generalization says they are the group which is generalizing and discriminating.

Mental division by zero.

Unlike ethnicity or sexual orientation, being a religious bigot is a choice. Condemning people for voluntarily choosing to belong to an authoritarian hate movement is entirely different from condemning people for innate traits that they cannot change.


There is no moral high ground for you because you choose to hate them. Hate has no moral high ground.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bondith: Snaptastic: PaulRB: Christians are superstitious morons who can't even follow the tenets of their superstition when their bottom line is at stake.  Let me rephrase: Christians are GREEDY superstitious morons.

I had three coworkers who were THIIIIISSS close to giving me a bunch of money to pick up and take care of their dogs after the Rapture, because I pointed out that I am a heathen, single, menstruating female with no chance of going...but they know that I take good care of dogs.

It was an awkward (bit mildly amusing) day-after-the-Rapture when they came back to work.

Wait, they don't let you in if you're on the rag?  Man, their god is a jackass.


https://www.biblestudytools.com/nlt/l​e​viticus/passage/?q=leviticus+15:19-33

Some denominations don't even want women to take communion or go to church if it is Shark Week.
 
