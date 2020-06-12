 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Ugly-ass baby boom going on at Palestinian zoo after humans stop coming around due to coronavirus   (reuters.com) divider line
Salmon
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't we already see this story?

That animals don't like it when we watch them fark?

Someone needs to explain this to my dogs (and they're both spayed females).
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These folks are living primitively and good food and water are scarce.  They have money to spend on a zoo?! Most zoos suck anyway, but any level of proper care and feeding bleeds money from a society that has so little, and those finances ought to be spent on hospitals and schools and food for the destitute.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ugly ass-babies? What is an ass-baby?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MellowMauiMan: These folks are living primitively and good food and water are scarce.  They have money to spend on a zoo?!


Same thing I wanted to know. Limited food, electricity grid that marginally functions, lack of medical care and supplies... but they have a zoo.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Salmon: Didn't we already see this story?

That animals don't like it when we watch them fark?

Someone needs to explain this to my dogs (and they're both spayed females).


Not so much farking, as opposed to all the other activities surrounding it...  like the poor ostrich actually being able to build its nest and properly sit on her eggs without being harassed.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: MellowMauiMan: These folks are living primitively and good food and water are scarce.  They have money to spend on a zoo?!

Same thing I wanted to know. Limited food, electricity grid that marginally functions, lack of medical care and supplies... but they have a zoo.


Citation on any of those things? Food insecurity rate is less than twice that of the U.S. The electrical grid works fine, the main issue is debt to Israel. And the WHO states that "the public health system in the West Bank is relatively well developed and is able to provide a full range of health services to the population."
 
Duncan1972
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: Ugly ass-babies? What is an ass-baby?


Perfect: all I cared about was for someone to deliver on the 'hypen one word to the right' rule, and you Sir came through. We're done : )
 
Duncan1972
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Duncan1972: LOLITROLU: Ugly ass-babies? What is an ass-baby?

Perfect: all I cared about was for someone to deliver on the 'hypen one word to the right' rule, and you Sir came through. We're done : )


Hypen? Arse: hyphen even. Here are a few spares for your troubles ---
 
