(Wave3 Louisville)   In a time of uncertainty and unrest, Americans are doing what they're best at: panic-buying guns   (wave3.com) divider line
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What's interesting is the number of first-time buyers. I welcome any new gun owners, and anyone reading this who bought a gun for the first time: Take a safety class. Also, SHOOT YOUR DAMN GUN. Having a firearm for protection when you can't hit the broad side of a barn in useless.

Anecdotally, a bunch of my friends (who are non gun owners) have been asking me for advice on a first-time purchase. We're in Illinois. My advice was "build a time machine and go back 2 years ago and apply for your FOID"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And then they'll all meet up with 100 of their closest friends at a bar because they can't evaluate risks.

I sold off all my guns years ago. The thought has occurred to me to buy a handgun again and not because I'm worried about brown people.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Sixty to seventy percent are first time [buyers]," Anderson said. "A lot of them tell us without asking that they're scared."

FOX News is working!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I suspect gun control is going to be a sticky subject for Democrats this election.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: I suspect gun control is going to be a sticky subject for Democrats this election.


Gosh, what ever will they do? It was the one topic on which they could hammer the Trump GOP, but now it's totally negated. Sad!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: I suspect gun control is going to be a sticky subject for Democrats this election.


Biden needs to back away from Beto like he has coronebolafluenza. Offering a gun control position to possibly the most ignorant person about guns ever, including farking prehistoric cavemen, is not a good plan for this election.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: I suspect gun control is going to be a sticky subject for Democrats this election.


Nah, probably not.  Nothing of significance will get passed even after a Biden win and a Democratic take back of the Senate, of course.  At a minimum, things will get filibustered in the Senate.  It's also fairly likely that Democratic Senators from fairly rural states (there will be at least a few if they retake control) will join the Republicans in voting against any measure (depending on the details), so a filibuster probably won't even be necessary.

As long as the Senate remains as is, with lots of power held by rural states, no gun control measure of any significance will pass on a Federal level.
 
84Charlie
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, given that the police did diddly squat during the riots and watched stuff burn and be looted, what did you expect?
I do find it amusing though, that laws in blue states preventing people from buying guns right way is coming back to bite them.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The same people who want to get rid of the police are surprised people are buying guns?

Frank N Stein: I suspect gun control is going to be a sticky subject for Democrats this election.


I think they'll be too busy calling Republicans fascists to keep advocating to disarm the citizenry.  Both parties have many hypocrisies.  A long-running one on the left is that police are racist, abusive, and corrupt but also the only ones who should have firearms.  This is nothing new.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: I suspect gun control is going to be a sticky subject for Democrats this election.


The only way meaningful gun control will get enacted in the US in the foreseeable future is with a large Democratic/Democratic-aligned majority in two or three branches of the government, where they simply pass it over the extremely loud but probably vastly minority complaints of the NRA and Fox News following population.  Not even an Australia/New Zealand style "no more guns for you" gun control, but something that simply makes it harder to get a gun than it is to buy groceries.  I'm not sure Dems would push for that nationally at present with other issues much more at the fore -- race relations, public health, and simply not being blatantly criminal/corrupt.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: What's interesting is the number of first-time buyers. I welcome any new gun owners, and anyone reading this who bought a gun for the first time: Take a safety class. Also, SHOOT YOUR DAMN GUN. Having a firearm for protection when you can't hit the broad side of a barn in useless.

Anecdotally, a bunch of my friends (who are non gun owners) have been asking me for advice on a first-time purchase. We're in Illinois. My advice was "build a time machine and go back 2 years ago and apply for your FOID"


When I was about 20 I bought an UZI fully automatic mini-gun (LEGAL where I lived) and literally couldn't hit the side of a barn with it. Just couldn't. I weighed about 120lbs (in a drenched winter coat) at the time. So yeah, I agree.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was thinking about getting my carry permit so I can get a handgun. Competitive shooting seems like it would be a nice challenge, and I need something new to try and win at.
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More guns help everything!  *facepalm*
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Geotpf: Frank N Stein: I suspect gun control is going to be a sticky subject for Democrats this election.

Nah, probably not.  Nothing of significance will get passed even after a Biden win and a Democratic take back of the Senate, of course.  At a minimum, things will get filibustered in the Senate.  It's also fairly likely that Democratic Senators from fairly rural states (there will be at least a few if they retake control) will join the Republicans in voting against any measure (depending on the details), so a filibuster probably won't even be necessary.

As long as the Senate remains as is, with lots of power held by rural states, no gun control measure of any significance will pass on a Federal level.


You're probably right. But have a look on Uncle Joe's page. His proposals are pretty funny

Buy back the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines already in our communities. Biden will also institute a program to buy back weapons of war currently on our streets. This will give individuals who now possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act.

"two options" lol
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: I suspect gun control is going to be a sticky subject for Democrats this election.


Nah man. They just need to start supporting their followers' in at risk communities (hint, hint) gun buying rights and the Reps will become the anti-gun party!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OldJames: I was thinking about getting my carry permit so I can get a handgun. Competitive shooting seems like it would be a nice challenge, and I need something new to try and win at.


Cowboy action competitions are becoming popular again. Get a Colt clone and try your hand at single-action shooting.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Remington has a bolt action pistol in .308 that I question the practicality of. It's too heavy, unwieldy and bolt-actiony to be a pistol. But, at the same time, you cannot brace it against your shoulder and the recoil in such a situation would be significant.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Remington has a bolt action pistol in .308 that I question the practicality of. It's too heavy, unwieldy and bolt-actiony to be a pistol. But, at the same time, you cannot brace it against your shoulder and the recoil in such a situation would be significant.


ATF doesn't give a shiat about shouldering a pistol anymore. With all the AR-15 "pistols" out there, they've given up trying to enforce it.

sharkcoasttactical.comView Full Size


It's not a short-barreled rifle Mr. ATF Man! It's a pistol!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 hours ago  

New Rising Sun: Frank N Stein: I suspect gun control is going to be a sticky subject for Democrats this election.

The only way meaningful gun control will get enacted in the US in the foreseeable future is with a large Democratic/Democratic-aligned majority in two or three branches of the government, where they simply pass it over the extremely loud but probably vastly minority complaints of the NRA and Fox News following population.  Not even an Australia/New Zealand style "no more guns for you" gun control, but something that simply makes it harder to get a gun than it is to buy groceries.  I'm not sure Dems would push for that nationally at present with other issues much more at the fore -- race relations, public health, and simply not being blatantly criminal/corrupt.


Not even then.

Sure, you can pass something through the House, and the President will be willing to sign it, but good luck in the farking Senate.  There are so many empty, rural states that meaningful gun control will never get the 60 votes to overcome a filibuster; heck 50 will be an uphill challenge.  Even Democrats from said rural states will oppose most gun control measures.

www.notgonnahappen.com
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: What's interesting is the number of first-time buyers. I welcome any new gun owners, and anyone reading this who bought a gun for the first time: Take a safety class. Also, SHOOT YOUR DAMN GUN. Having a firearm for protection when you can't hit the broad side of a barn in useless.

Anecdotally, a bunch of my friends (who are non gun owners) have been asking me for advice on a first-time purchase. We're in Illinois. My advice was "build a time machine and go back 2 years ago and apply for your FOID"


In VA, you can just buy a gun, strap it to your hip, and go about your day.  No permits needed for open carry.

Yeehaw!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So in a few months post economy crash and people hard up for cash we can expect lots of deals on used guns? Time to short gun companies?
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's also more people selling guns than ever before also. The gun shop I deal with on the regular had a lot of consignment guns in stock when I was out looking for a shotgun.
 
subsetzero
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The city of Seattle has relinquished control of several blocks of the city to an autonomous zone controlled by protesters.  Imagine being a resident of that area and knowing that the government has abandoned you to unknown and unstable groups.   I'd take up arms to defend my people and property without a doubt.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Red Shirt Blues: So in a few months post economy crash and people hard up for cash we can expect lots of deals on used guns? Time to short gun companies?


I'd ride with gun companies at least through the election. If you're confident Biden will win, definitely don't short them. Especially ammunition companies.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: iheartscotch: Remington has a bolt action pistol in .308 that I question the practicality of. It's too heavy, unwieldy and bolt-actiony to be a pistol. But, at the same time, you cannot brace it against your shoulder and the recoil in such a situation would be significant.

ATF doesn't give a shiat about shouldering a pistol anymore. With all the AR-15 "pistols" out there, they've given up trying to enforce it.

[sharkcoasttactical.com image 550x302]

It's not a short-barreled rifle Mr. ATF Man! It's a pistol!


Fark user imageView Full Size


There's nowhere to brace up against, unless you put a brace on it
 
Dimensio
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MythDragon: Frank N Stein: What's interesting is the number of first-time buyers. I welcome any new gun owners, and anyone reading this who bought a gun for the first time: Take a safety class. Also, SHOOT YOUR DAMN GUN. Having a firearm for protection when you can't hit the broad side of a barn in useless.

Anecdotally, a bunch of my friends (who are non gun owners) have been asking me for advice on a first-time purchase. We're in Illinois. My advice was "build a time machine and go back 2 years ago and apply for your FOID"

In VA, you can just buy a gun, strap it to your hip, and go about your day.  No permits needed for open carry.

Yeehaw!


As of July of last year Kentucky no longer requires a permit for concealed carry.

I still had mine renewed, and I plan to keep it renewed on a regular basis.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Guns aren't going to save you from black people getting equal rights you sad, scared little boys.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 5 hours ago  

subsetzero: The city of Seattle has relinquished control of several blocks of the city to an autonomous zone controlled by protesters.  Imagine being a resident of that area and knowing that the government has abandoned you to unknown and unstable groups.   I'd take up arms to defend my people and property without a doubt.


I am certain that the murder rate within that occupied zone has skyrocketed, but of course the media is covering it up because of SOROS.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Secret Troll Alt: There's also more people selling guns than ever before also. The gun shop I deal with on the regular had a lot of consignment guns in stock when I was out looking for a shotgun.


There's also more people out of work and desperate for money than ever before.  When the blue states get back into lockdown mode, it's going to get even worse.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gunther_bumpass: Guns aren't going to save you from black people getting equal rights you sad, scared little boys.


?

Gun shops around me have no shortage of African American customers.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, because when you blow your own brains out, your fears magically go away.
Americans are perpetually terrified people. To the point of PTSD.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dimensio: subsetzero: The city of Seattle has relinquished control of several blocks of the city to an autonomous zone controlled by protesters.  Imagine being a resident of that area and knowing that the government has abandoned you to unknown and unstable groups.   I'd take up arms to defend my people and property without a doubt.

I am certain that the murder rate within that occupied zone has skyrocketed, but of course the media is covering it up because of SOROS.


Well, the leader of the CHAZ has been patrolling it with an AK-47, so I'm not sure that are makes the case you think it's making....
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seems like this same story comes out every few months on one pretext or other:
"Hurry up and get yer red hot gunz, folks! They're going fast!! Hillary Obama gonna take 'em!!".
It's almost as if it's easy to get stupid people to buy shiat they don't need.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it possible that the same psychological quirks that cause people to stockpile guns they don't really need, also make the people predisposed to be violent assholes when given law enforcement authority?
 
Sentient
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thedingoatemybaby: When I was about 20 I bought an UZI fully automatic mini-gun (LEGAL where I lived) and literally couldn't hit the side of a barn with it. Just couldn't. I weighed about 120lbs (in a drenched winter coat) at the time. So yeah, I agree.


I got my hands on a mexican MAC-10 back when I was a few years younger than that. Same experience... fun to shoot, but the movies were wrong. Definitely not a one-hander, out of bullets before you knew it, and about as accurate as a trump tweet.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 hours ago  

iheartscotch: There's nowhere to brace up against, unless you put a brace on it


The spot on the back is for a AR pistol brace. Then you add a suppressor on the threaded muzzle and you have a nice little hunting rig for the brush/woods without the tax stamp (where all that is legal).
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: gunther_bumpass: Guns aren't going to save you from black people getting equal rights you sad, scared little boys.

?

Gun shops around me have no shortage of African American customers.


Ditto for the one near my home.  Asians and Desi (Indian), too.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sentient: thedingoatemybaby: When I was about 20 I bought an UZI fully automatic mini-gun (LEGAL where I lived) and literally couldn't hit the side of a barn with it. Just couldn't. I weighed about 120lbs (in a drenched winter coat) at the time. So yeah, I agree.

I got my hands on a mexican MAC-10 back when I was a few years younger than that. Same experience... fun to shoot, but the movies were wrong. Definitely not a one-hander, out of bullets before you knew it, and about as accurate as a trump tweet.


Generally, as opposed to Hollywood's depictions, any SMG is meant for short bursts at close quarters range in a tight two-handed grip.

I'm gonna steal the "accurate as a trump tweet" line, I have good use for it!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: What's interesting is the number of first-time buyers. I welcome any new gun owners, and anyone reading this who bought a gun for the first time: Take a safety class. Also, SHOOT YOUR DAMN GUN. Having a firearm for protection when you can't hit the broad side of a barn in useless.

Anecdotally, a bunch of my friends (who are non gun owners) have been asking me for advice on a first-time purchase. We're in Illinois. My advice was "build a time machine and go back 2 years ago and apply for your FOID"


I got my FOID, but I haven't brought a gun* yet.
/* If push come to shove, I use one of my brother's
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Boojum2k: Frank N Stein: I suspect gun control is going to be a sticky subject for Democrats this election.

Biden needs to back away from Beto like he has coronebolafluenza. Offering a gun control position to possibly the most ignorant person about guns ever, including farking prehistoric cavemen, is not a good plan for this election.


BIden has his own baggage on the subject.  He's a *MORON* on guns.  Just a week ago, he suggested this:

https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4878934​/user-clip-vice-president-joe-biden-po​lice-shoot-leg-heart

Instead of standing there and teaching a cop, when there's an unarmed person coming at them with a knife or something, you shoot them in the leg instead of in the heart is a very different thing.

That's not a thing.  It's hard enough to hit something the size of a torso in a stressful situation.  That's indicative of someone whose gun knowledge comes from Hollywood westerns.

Then there is his advice to shoot through a door without seeing who is on the other side:

https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2​013/02/28/biden-advises-shooting-shotg​un-through-door

His role in pushing for more gun control as Barack Obama's vice president is another thing.

This is a losing issue for Democrats, at least at the national level, because of the Electoral College.

So I think they should press this, good and hard, for all their worth.  Mandatory turn-in of banned guns (with compensation, of course), the whole schmear.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dittybopper: Mandatory turn-in of banned guns (with compensation, of course), the whole schmear.


Compensation? How does that appropriately stick it to the gun nuts?

/Seen at least two Farkers seriously advocate mandatory surrender without compensation.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: What's interesting is the number of first-time buyers. I welcome any new gun owners, and anyone reading this who bought a gun for the first time: Take a safety class. Also, SHOOT YOUR DAMN GUN. Having a firearm for protection when you can't hit the broad side of a barn in useless.

Anecdotally, a bunch of my friends (who are non gun owners) have been asking me for advice on a first-time purchase. We're in Illinois. My advice was "build a time machine and go back 2 years ago and apply for your FOID"


Make sure to tell them that they need to include a photocopy of their drivers license with the application. It doesn't say that you need that in the instructions online but you do. Or better yet, go to a gun shop and they them do it for you.

CSB
A few years back I thought I'd renew my long expired FOID (like 15 years expired). I read the instructions very carefully, the FAQ and everything to make sure I did it right. I double and triple checked to make sure I didn't forget anything that would cause them to deny me and sent it off with a $10 money order.

A few months later I got a letter from the state police with a return envelope saying that I didn't include the photocopy I didn't know was required. I made the copy, put it in the envelope and sent it off. That was the last I ever heard. Never got my FOID card and they kept my $10. This was like 4 years ago.

/csb

I just haven't gotten around to trying again. Someday
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 hours ago  

New Rising Sun: but something that simply makes it harder to get a gun than it is to buy groceries.


Last time I bought groceries I just needed money. Last time I bought a gun I needed ID and a background check too. That's all 50 states federal law from a gun shop (what the article is talking about). Never mind the thousands of other federal, state, county, city, town laws you need to know in the USA. Background checks with private sale, permits, training, all that is very common in a lot of jurisdictions (the ones where most people live). But do continue that the problem is that there aren't any gun laws in this country.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MythDragon: Frank N Stein: What's interesting is the number of first-time buyers. I welcome any new gun owners, and anyone reading this who bought a gun for the first time: Take a safety class. Also, SHOOT YOUR DAMN GUN. Having a firearm for protection when you can't hit the broad side of a barn in useless.

Anecdotally, a bunch of my friends (who are non gun owners) have been asking me for advice on a first-time purchase. We're in Illinois. My advice was "build a time machine and go back 2 years ago and apply for your FOID"

In VA, you can just buy a gun, strap it to your hip, and go about your day.  No permits needed for open carry.

Yeehaw!


And even the Concealed Carry is a "shall issue" permit that costs $10.

IIRC you have to show you've done some training - basically a ~$100 course your local gun shop will be happy to provide where they spend a few hours going over very basic gun handling practice and show you how your gun works, which is probably not a bad idea regardless for a first time buyer.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The lack of law enforcement response to looting and burning has scared the crap out of a lot of people. They seem to have the idea that political correctness limits the ability of the police to deal with violent riots. It also limits the ability of the police to deal with a pack of criminals literally taking over your neighborhood. They're buying guns because they think that there is a real possibility that they're going to need them.

I drove past the indoor shooting range where I occasionally go yesterday. There was literally a line out the door.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Frank N Stein: What's interesting is the number of first-time buyers. I welcome any new gun owners, and anyone reading this who bought a gun for the first time: Take a safety class. Also, SHOOT YOUR DAMN GUN. Having a firearm for protection when you can't hit the broad side of a barn in useless.

Anecdotally, a bunch of my friends (who are non gun owners) have been asking me for advice on a first-time purchase. We're in Illinois. My advice was "build a time machine and go back 2 years ago and apply for your FOID"

Make sure to tell them that they need to include a photocopy of their drivers license with the application. It doesn't say that you need that in the instructions online but you do. Or better yet, go to a gun shop and they them do it for you.

CSB
A few years back I thought I'd renew my long expired FOID (like 15 years expired). I read the instructions very carefully, the FAQ and everything to make sure I did it right. I double and triple checked to make sure I didn't forget anything that would cause them to deny me and sent it off with a $10 money order.

A few months later I got a letter from the state police with a return envelope saying that I didn't include the photocopy I didn't know was required. I made the copy, put it in the envelope and sent it off. That was the last I ever heard. Never got my FOID card and they kept my $10. This was like 4 years ago.

/csb

I just haven't gotten around to trying again. Someday


Don't bother with FOID now. Wait time is like 6 months. There's a class action lawsuit against the Illinois state police because of it.
 
jwookie
‘’ 5 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Remington has a bolt action pistol in .308 that I question the practicality of. It's too heavy, unwieldy and bolt-actiony to be a pistol. But, at the same time, you cannot brace it against your shoulder and the recoil in such a situation would be significant.


The permanent hearing loss of using this in a confined space like your home would be significant me thinks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

iToad: The lack of law enforcement response to looting and burning has scared the crap out of a lot of people. They seem to have the idea that political correctness limits the ability of the police to deal with violent riots. It also limits the ability of the police to deal with a pack of criminals literally taking over your neighborhood. They're buying guns because they think that there is a real possibility that they're going to need them.

I drove past the indoor shooting range where I occasionally go yesterday. There was literally a line out the door.


I'm glad I'm stocked up, because my local gun store must have ridiculous crowds right now...and we are 15 miles north of Seattle.

When the "stay home stay safe" thing started, I drove by one day, and they had a line that went outside.  I stopped by a couple of days later...shorter line, and their was a sign saying that only three customers could be inside at a time.

Oh...and they had a white board listing what they had, and did not have.  And I definitely remember that they were out of shotguns.
 
