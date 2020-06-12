 Skip to content
(LiveLeak)   Dunkin Donuts Donna freaks out at employees. Not safe for work language, like any of you are actually at work
113
    More: Amusing, Dunkin' Donuts, Doughnut, Krispy Kreme, Freakout Screaming Session, Dunkin Donuts Employees, Mister Donut, Liveleak, Tags  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Karen again?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
memesmonkey.com
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yikes.

Fark user image
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Her screeching would make an awesome ring tone. I WANT MY MONEY BACK! I WANT MY farkING MONEY BACK!!
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why not link the actual vid on YT?

Woman Has A Freakout Screaming Session With Dunkin Donuts Employees
Youtube 7iiqMENuLl0
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

edmo: Karen again?


Fark user image
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah.  Just the right amount to be upset over a bungled order.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Never get in the way of a sturdy woman and her doughnuts.
 
BigChad
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Proof positive that coffee is bad for you...
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I especially liked the scream into the void at the end.
 
nomdeplum
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This donna is a karan!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And this is before she's had her coffee.  Hate to see her when she's seriously caffeinated.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 hours ago  

farkyorefeelings: Why not link the actual vid on YT?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7iiqMENu​Ll0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Another stunning example of America's lack of mental health care.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Aren't everyone's trip to Dunkin Donuts like that?  What's all the fuss...
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Billy Liar: Yeah.  Just the right amount to be upset over a bungled order.


She's never been to a Tim Hortons then.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

August11: I especially liked the scream into the void at the end.


That was great.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Salmon: Never get in the way of a sturdy woman and her doughnuts.


Why do I feel like you've seen ... things? This has the calm tone of the voice of experience.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

August11: I especially liked the scream into the void at the end.


Just in case it's not obvious, she gets a beverage thrown at her right before the scream. She's screaming because she and her seat are now covered in a sickly sweet, sticky coffee concoction.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So, they sell an addicting drug by the cupful and are then surprised when the customer/victim suffers withdrawals.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You know she's been in quarantine all this time itching to scream at someone and on her first journey out, she had to have a meltdown and threaten minimum wage workers.
 
wee
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The scary part here is that it's very likely someone has to live with that.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
hahahahahahahahaha....jhahahahahah
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Aren't everyone's trip to Dunkin Donuts like that?  What's all the fuss...


The two DDs with drive ups closest to my house are both great. Polite, enthusiastic, patient, and friendly.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Can I have extra napkins please?"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Corn_Fed: August11: I especially liked the scream into the void at the end.

Just in case it's not obvious, she gets a beverage thrown at her right before the scream. She's screaming because she and her seat are now covered in a sickly sweet, sticky coffee concoction.


Can't say I'm that unhappy to hear that.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Fabric_Man: "Can I have extra napkins please?"


AAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH!!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I like the constant insistence in almost every such case of getting the person's NAME so that they may lose their JOBS no matter how minute the offense may be.
I've been inconvenienced, you gotta lose your livelihood.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you squint , you can almost imagine the trough being filled with Donuts and ranch dressing.

Fark user image
 
Mind_the_Trap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
From YouTube Comments

olfens1 day ago
This isn't even Karen's final form.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Aren't everyone's trip to Dunkin Donuts like that?  What's all the fuss...


Not if you use the drive thru.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wee: The scary part here is that it's very likely someone has to live with that.


Unless she's got 'em chained up in the basement, that's a choice.

Play stupid games and all that.

/ And I'm not saying I'd put it past her to have someone chained up in the basement
// Or attic
/// It's freaking milkshakes pretending to be coffee, lady, slow your damn roll
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The employee handled that awfully poorly. Sounded like they were yelling/swearing back and even threw stuff into the woman's car.  They're not going to last long in retail if they can't figure out how to handle customers like this.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bobobolinskii: Billy Liar: Yeah.  Just the right amount to be upset over a bungled order.

She's never been to a Tim Hortons then.


I thought those included dropping trou and taking a dump on the floor in front of the counter.
 
dracos31
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: The employee handled that awfully poorly. Sounded like they were yelling/swearing back and even threw stuff into the woman's car.  They're not going to last long in retail if they can't figure out how to handle customers like this.


They should have beat her to death with a cruller and then put her through the coffee grinder to serve to any other Karens that show up.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
cinderella forgot her "slipper", i don't know if they will go looking for her.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
wademh
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Corn_Fed: August11: I especially liked the scream into the void at the end.

Just in case it's not obvious, she gets a beverage thrown at her right before the scream. She's screaming because she and her seat are now covered in a sickly sweet, sticky coffee concoction.


I watch it at 1/4 speed and I don't think so. The guy does toss something in the window but it's small, more like a wadded up dollar bill. Then she throws something in their window, something like a red drink that is spilling everywhere.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As you ramble on through life, brother,
Whatever be your goal,
Keep your eye upon the doughnut,
And not upon the hole.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: The employee handled that awfully poorly. Sounded like they were yelling/swearing back and even threw stuff into the woman's car.  They're not going to last long in retail if they can't figure out how to handle customers like this.


There's someone whose goal is "last long in retail"?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Came here to comment on the dangers of getting between a Large Marge & calories. But it's been nicely covered.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
 I'm pretty sure I heard her yelling "I want my two dollars!"
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm at work. Stupid healthcare job :(
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I laughed, and then realized she's driving a 4 ton vehicle (including her weight) into innocent commuters.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Evil Mackerel: If you squint , you can almost imagine the trough being filled with Donuts and ranch dressing.

[Fark user image 580x282]


candid golden corral pic?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: The employee handled that awfully poorly. Sounded like they were yelling/swearing back and even threw stuff into the woman's car.  They're not going to last long in retail if they can't figure out how to handle customers like this.


We don't know what happened/was said before the recording started. It was clearly enough to make this guy get his phone out and start recording.

And Karens take advantage of retail workers having to behave "professionally" and take their crap. As a former retail drone myself it's nice to see someone not take that behaviour and give as good as they get. Once it gets to assault and threats it is no longer a "retail" situation. Those rules no longer apply. You cannot literally commit a criminal offence and still expect your victim to play polite customer service worker.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: Karen again?


Nah, they all sounded white.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Low sugar response?
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I really expected her to add in a racial slur.
 
KrustyKitten [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I did not know that Dunkin Donuts had drive thru..

Also, I really enjoyed that video.
 
