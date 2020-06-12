 Skip to content
(Some Liar)   Somebody hacked my Facebook page and posted that racist joke. But I'm not going to report it to the police, says the county DA   (ellsworthamerican.com)
    More: Obvious, War, Robert Downey, Jr., Looting, Protest, Robert Downey, Sr., Theft, Violence, Facebook account  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Facebook got hacked is equivalent to the dog ate my homework.

No one buys it
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: My Facebook got hacked is equivalent to the dog ate my homework.

No one buys it


who what now?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didja ever notice nobody's Facebook page ever gets hacked and then vandalized with pictures of puppies and kittens playing beneath rainbows?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All I know is that I didn't post that meme," Foster said on Friday.
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a County Commissioner who is under fire for the same stupid action.  Different "joke."

He as well,  is claiming he was hacked.

A petition demand he step down, has garnered almost 20K signatures.
Prior to the petition, several people went in and captured his twitter thread.
A pattern of years of this crap.

He ran a pro-Trump campaign, claims to be Trump-Lite, and in general, is a dick.
He too, is doubling down and counting on his base to defend him.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I use to work in a planning office for a county in Washington. HR strongly recommend that all county employees avoid social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Again, I worked in the Planning office. Even the custodial staff was discouraged.

But alas, there were boneheads where I worked too.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: My Facebook got hacked is equivalent to the dog ate my homework.

No one buys it


At least the latter is true sometimes. My daughter's cat loves to eat paper.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Didja ever notice nobody's Facebook page ever gets hacked and then vandalized with pictures of puppies and kittens playing beneath rainbows?


Oh?

big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The "meme," or picture, was not posted directly on Foster's account but as a comment to a post made by one of Foster's Facebook friends.

This is neither a hack or spoof. I've never even on Facebook, but even I know this is how Facebook works.

It also wasn't him posting anything.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Toby Flenderson was behind this.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I couldn't have made that remark.  At the time I was at a truck stop bathroom in a stall tapping my foot.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yep, sure is.
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of my friends had his facepage hacked and someone posted the "before" pics from his weight loss surgery.  By "hacked", I mean his asshole neighbor had his password.  And somehow had access to my friend's medical photos.  And...  Ya know what, just admit you meant to send those to your wife and farked up the permissions.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Joke is in bad taste, but it isn't racist.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We Don't Believe YOU
Youtube PT3MH8876YI
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: My Facebook got hacked is equivalent to the dog ate my homework.

No one buys it


The only people who buy this are those who think they can give their computer  virus if they use it when they have a cold.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The image and its caption favorably described the act of a driver running over a 'looter' with his car. Mr. Foster has publicly stated that his Facebook page was hacked, which resulted in his closing his Facebook account. There is no basis for my office to initiate an investigation."

LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
how is that joke racist?  There are all races looting.
 
floydw
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The "meme," or picture, was not posted directly on Foster's account but as a comment to a post made by one of Foster's Facebook friends.

This is neither a hack or spoof. I've never even on Facebook, but even I know this is how Facebook works.

It also wasn't him posting anything.


He posted the comment on his friends page.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hmmm, I wonder how he would respond if he was told that Facebook logs the IP address of all logins to a person's account? It would be really easy to prove whether or not the account was hacked.
 
