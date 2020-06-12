 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Today is "Loving Day." On this day in 1967, the Supreme Court struck down state bans on inter-racial marriage   (usatoday.com) divider line
52
•       •       •

52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm sure this is the next thing that Donnie's gonna try to repeat, if he gets another four years.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And now we have people marrying turtles.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Barely 50 years ago.

The nation is almost 250 years old. Progress is won through blood, sweat, tears and persistence.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I'm sure this is the next thing that Donnie's gonna try to repeat, if he gets another four years.


Took me a bit to figure out what was off about your post ;-)
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chris Ween: And now we have people marrying turtles.


Don't kink shame the Secretary of Transportation.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Diogenes: Farking Clown Shoes: I'm sure this is the next thing that Donnie's gonna try to repeat, if he gets another four years.

Took me a bit to figure out what was off about your post ;-)


Repeal. Repeal.

/Stupid fingers
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chris Ween: And now we have people marrying turtles.


I recall one woman I worked with, truly evil, who was so very concerned about gay marriage. Haven't heard of anyone marrying a coffee table yet.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My fiance is half arab. Which gives me just enoughstreet cred.

/I get darker than her in the summer.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 7 hours ago  
themarysue.comView Full Size

1967
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No longer were we limited to two scoops of vanilla.
 
Apocalyptic Inferno [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What's funny about that is if you ask most conservatives today (who are now Republicans), they'll tell you of course interracial marriage should be legal and that period was unequivocally racist, while it was their philosophical cohorts that were pushing to keep it banned.  Then, they'll turn around and maintain that gay marriage should be illegal, unable to see the cognitive dissonance.  And, 50 years from now, the conservatives will look back on this period with the same clarity of what was right and say of course gay marriage should be legal.

Conservatives have been pulled kicking and screaming through every single societal advancement and bit of progress.  They are on the wrong side of history at every turn and continue to make the same mistakes despite being able to look back on their own history and realize that part was wrong, but, surely this time we're right.
 
MLWS
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It boggles my mind that this was only 5 years before I was born.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I married an Asian. Cantonese to be precise.

She is crazy and so are her sisters.

Beware Cantonese chicks. You're welcome.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chris Ween: And now we have people marrying turtles.


And that's a bad thing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chris Ween: And now we have people marrying turtles.


Is that before or after they legalized human-duck relations?

Sex With Ducks: the Music Video by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube EXPcBI4CJc8
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chris Ween: And now we have people marrying turtles.


You act like it's a joke, but
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Would have been perfect three days earlier.

// or two years later.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Conservatives in the 60s swore that interracial marriage would destroy the institution of marriage, the same attack they make against gay marriage today.

Give them credit, Conservatives are consistent.  Consistently wrong, but consistent.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: What's funny about that is if you ask most conservatives today (who are now Republicans), they'll tell you of course interracial marriage should be legal and that period was unequivocally racist, while it was their philosophical cohorts that were pushing to keep it banned.  Then, they'll turn around and maintain that gay marriage should be illegal, unable to see the cognitive dissonance.  And, 50 years from now, the conservatives will look back on this period with the same clarity of what was right and say of course gay marriage should be legal.

Conservatives have been pulled kicking and screaming through every single societal advancement and bit of progress.  They are on the wrong side of history at every turn and continue to make the same mistakes despite being able to look back on their own history and realize that part was wrong, but, surely this time we're right.


50 years after that: "Of course people should marry horses. It's those Blue Skins from Kepler Alpha 7 that are the problem."
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
One of the most remarkable aspects (to me) of the Loving v. Virginia ruling is how unpopular interracial marriage was at the time. Around 1967, fewer than 20% of Americans approved of Black/White interracial marriage. In fact, that number did not surpass 50% until 1996 (roughly interpolating.) That is not a typo: Nineteen ninety-six.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: One of the most remarkable aspects (to me) of the Loving v. Virginia ruling is how unpopular interracial marriage was at the time. Around 1967, fewer than 20% of Americans approved of Black/White interracial marriage. In fact, that number did not surpass 50% until 1996 (roughly interpolating.) That is not a typo: Nineteen ninety-six.

[Fark user image image 564x334]


Whenever I have dated someone of another race, I have people telling me that our cultures are too different and it will never work, or that it did not work, after it ends, because we are from two separate places and that she would be happier with her own kind.

They never see the obvious that the relationships failed for the same reason my relationships with white girls failed. I am an asshole.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ahh 1967, the Summer of Love.  Where interracial marriages were illegal and riots where happening in big cities.
 
dracos31
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Between remembrance of this, losing their NASCAR, and statues getting pulled down, it's a bad time to be a racist.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chris Ween: And now we have people marrying turtles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 7 hours ago  
People don't see what BLM's problem is, and then you realize that illegal marriages really weren't that long ago. Heck, our own parents were in that time period, spouting the same garbage.

Racism won't end for many more generations, if ever.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 7 hours ago  
winedrinkingman:

Assholes don't know they are assholes, you're a prick since you're aware of your behavior
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MLWS: It boggles my mind that this was only 5 years before I was born.


I was 11, and I promise you the rabid hatred lasted a whole lot longer than '67. Still some around.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Diogenes: Farking Clown Shoes: I'm sure this is the next thing that Donnie's gonna try to repeat, if he gets another four years.

Took me a bit to figure out what was off about your post ;-)

Repeal. Repeal.

/Stupid fingers



I, too, have what my music teacher, Mrs. Mellinger, called stupid fingers.
 
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Then, they'll turn around and maintain that gay marriage should be illegal, unable to see the cognitive dissonance.


The general thesis seems sounds, but on one minor point you're behind the times. While it wasn't the case in 2016, as of 2018 among "strong republicans" a narrow plurality think that homosexuals should have the right to marry, and among republicans overall it's a majority.

Martian_Astronomer: Around 1967, fewer than 20% of Americans approved of Black/White interracial marriage. In fact, that number did not surpass 50% until 1996 (roughly interpolating.)


On the other hand, only about 37% of Americans still favored having a law to ban it by 1972, which had declined to about 10% by 1996.
But yeah, it's pretty mindboggling how slow attitudes change.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BeansNfranks: People don't see what BLM's problem is, and then you realize that illegal marriages really weren't that long ago. Heck, our own parents were in that time period, spouting the same garbage.

Racism won't end for many more generations, if ever.


Should end pretty soon. After the next major war we'll all be pretty darn black.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Virginia has come a long way (baby).
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: Martian_Astronomer: One of the most remarkable aspects (to me) of the Loving v. Virginia ruling is how unpopular interracial marriage was at the time. Around 1967, fewer than 20% of Americans approved of Black/White interracial marriage. In fact, that number did not surpass 50% until 1996 (roughly interpolating.) That is not a typo: Nineteen ninety-six.

[Fark user image image 564x334]

Whenever I have dated someone of another race, I have people telling me that our cultures are too different and it will never work, or that it did not work, after it ends, because we are from two separate places and that she would be happier with her own kind.

They never see the obvious that the relationships failed for the same reason my relationships with white girls failed. I am an asshole.


I am the first to admit that the only truly consistent factor in all my failed relationships is ... me.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: Martian_Astronomer: One of the most remarkable aspects (to me) of the Loving v. Virginia ruling is how unpopular interracial marriage was at the time. Around 1967, fewer than 20% of Americans approved of Black/White interracial marriage. In fact, that number did not surpass 50% until 1996 (roughly interpolating.) That is not a typo: Nineteen ninety-six.

[Fark user image image 564x334]

Whenever I have dated someone of another race, I have people telling me that our cultures are too different and it will never work, or that it did not work, after it ends, because we are from two separate places and that she would be happier with her own kind.

They never see the obvious that the relationships failed for the same reason my relationships with white girls failed. I am an asshole.


Explains the username.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: My fiance is half arab. Which gives me just enoughstreet cred.

/I get darker than her in the summer.


Strange.  Most people get the blahs in winter.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Deep Contact: [themarysue.com image 638x480]
1967


There's a great story about that scene.  NBC was really worried about airing it so they wanted to film two versions, one with the kiss and one without.

Shatner and Nichols agreed to botch every non-kiss take to force the issue.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Loving Kind
Youtube YNy4_eseGm8
 
Apocalyptic Inferno [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

abb3w: Apocalyptic Inferno: Then, they'll turn around and maintain that gay marriage should be illegal, unable to see the cognitive dissonance.

The general thesis seems sounds, but on one minor point you're behind the times. While it wasn't the case in 2016, as of 2018 among "strong republicans" a narrow plurality think that homosexuals should have the right to marry, and among republicans overall it's a majority.

Martian_Astronomer: Around 1967, fewer than 20% of Americans approved of Black/White interracial marriage. In fact, that number did not surpass 50% until 1996 (roughly interpolating.)

On the other hand, only about 37% of Americans still favored having a law to ban it by 1972, which had declined to about 10% by 1996.
But yeah, it's pretty mindboggling how slow attitudes change.


Anti-gay marriage is still the Republican party platform.  Amongst the strong social conservative wing of the Republican party, which is always the last to come around, is still staunchly against gay marriage.  However, the point I was making applies to a general time period. Nothing turns on a dime.  There will be a long transition period where, even once the majority of the conservatives have come around, a large portion of the party will be against it.  We're in that transition period now and it will take likely another 50 years before the very large majority of those people look back on ga marriage like the look back on interracial marriage now.
 
orbister
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Apocalyptic Inferno: Conservatives have been pulled kicking and screaming through every single societal advancement and bit of progress.


Traditionally that's the role of conservatives - to resist change. Says so in the name. That's not a completely bad thing, because hurried change can cause problems, though it does slow down progress. The more recent development is conservatives who do want change, and fast change, of the most regressive and reactionary kind possible. In some cases they want change back to a world which everybody else abhors.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: Chris Ween: And now we have people marrying turtles.

I recall one woman I worked with, truly evil, who was so very concerned about gay marriage. Haven't heard of anyone marrying a coffee table yet.


Sex on, sex with, whatever.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Alley Rat: Chris Ween: And now we have people marrying turtles.

Is that before or after they legalized human-duck relations?

[YouTube video: Sex With Ducks: the Music Video by Garfunkel and Oates]


And for the first time in ever, I actually read the thread before posting, saving myself a round of angry-fist-shaking. Thanks!
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Its a start.  Now we need to make all marriages between consenting adults legal.  Even poly marriages.  Get the government out of consentual marriage completely.  (And no, children cannot consent, therefore they are not part of consentual marriage.  And yes we should make pedophiles and kiddy diddlers fight each other in a cannibal thunderdome to eat each other)  Except between cis hetero whites.  We need to ban cis hetero whites from coupling and continue their genetic violence in humanity.  Love is love.  Except between cis hetero whites, their love is actually violence against people of color.
 
orbister
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MLWS: It boggles my mind that this was only 5 years before I was born.


It boggles my mind that Alabama didn't remove its unenforceable constitutional ban on miscegenation until 2000, and that even then it only passed a popular vote 60:40.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This white boy down with the swirl.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hendawg: Ahh 1967, the Summer of Love.  Where interracial marriages were illegal and riots where happening in big cities.


"Hey man, is that Freedom Rock?"
 
orbister
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BeansNfranks: People don't see what BLM's problem is, and then you realize that illegal marriages really weren't that long ago.


Pew research carried out for he 50th anniversary of Loving vs Virginia in 2017 found that 9% of white Americans think interracial marriage was a bad thing for society, compared to 18% of black Americans. 39% of white Americans thought it was a good thing compared to 36% of black Americans.

Of course that's a different question from "should it be legal", but I find it interesting that almost one in five black Americans think interracial marriage is bad for society. A white British friend of mine is married to a black Nigerian woman, and they say most of the hostile comments when they go out in public come from black men.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Deep Contact: [Link][themarysue.com image 638x480]
1967


And that was cutting edge progressive at the time.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

orbister: BeansNfranks: People don't see what BLM's problem is, and then you realize that illegal marriages really weren't that long ago.

Pew research carried out for he 50th anniversary of Loving vs Virginia in 2017 found that 9% of white Americans think interracial marriage was a bad thing for society, compared to 18% of black Americans. 39% of white Americans thought it was a good thing compared to 36% of black Americans.

Of course that's a different question from "should it be legal", but I find it interesting that almost one in five black Americans think interracial marriage is bad for society. A white British friend of mine is married to a black Nigerian woman, and they say most of the hostile comments when they go out in public come from black men.


We need to memory hole that poll data.  It is problematic for the narrative.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Deep Contact: [themarysue.com image 638x480]
1967

There's a great story about that scene.  NBC was really worried about airing it so they wanted to film two versions, one with the kiss and one without.

Shatner and Nichols agreed to botch every non-kiss take to force the issue.


Nichols gave an even more interesting story:

Nichelle Nichols on filming the first interracial kiss on American television
Youtube 3hKKkGhEDoU
 
tekmo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

orbister: hurried change can cause problems, though it does slow down progress.


Conservatism is the majoritarian resistance to progress because "Well, I just don't want to share with those lesser sorts of folk."
 
tekmo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Get the government out of consentual marriage completely.


Marriage is defined as an enforceable civil contract in every US jurisdiction. Marital status is a legal status (like "citizen" or "minor") which affects a constellation of laws from estate to immigration.

You're demanding that the government get out of enforcing its own LAWS.

Which is stupid.

One other thing -- all valid marriages are consensual, which is how that word is spelled.
 
