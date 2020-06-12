 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube) Video Never forget Icy Hot Stuntaz shared on this very Fark dot com   (youtube.com) divider line
48
    More: Video  
•       •       •

1620 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 11:50 AM (7 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The funniest one is the youngest one.
"I'm really drinking alcohols here. For reals"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Icy Hot Stuntaz....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
https://nextimpulsesports.com/2010/11​/​03/icy-hot-stuntaz-where-are-they-now/​
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
For your photoshopping pleasure
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I don't know who wore it better, the guido thread kids or the icy hot stuntaz.
 
boozehat
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Where are they now?
 
Paleorific
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I dunno... got nothin'
img.bookfrom.netView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Footage from where they were younger,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BKITU: Icy Hot Stuntaz....

[Fark user image 641x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I truly was wondering, "Where are they now?"
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: For your photoshopping pleasure
[Fark user image image 850x428]


Those Nokia phones were swaggy.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TotallyHeadless: BKITU: Icy Hot Stuntaz....

[Fark user image 641x500]

[Fark user image 450x339]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I still read their name as "Icy Hot Suntanz".
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 7 hours ago  
for those wondering what the hell was that:

The Icy Hot Stuntaz - Tales From the Internet
Youtube Sn4k73K2rs8
 
Pinner
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Walker: The funniest one is the youngest one.
"I'm really drinking alcohols here. For reals"
[Fark user image 850x631]


GODDAMMIT, BRADEN!! BRING THAT BOTTLE OF WINE BACK RIGHT NOW!!!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 hours ago  

boozehat: Where are they now?


The members of the group were Ricky Hedd AKA "Blade", Brian Edmonds AKA "Da Flame" and Eric Dean AKA "Freeze."

Blade is slicing meat at Arby's.

Da Flame is flame broiling burgers at Burger King.

Freeze is hooking up blizzards with extra filling at Dairy Queen.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TappingTheVein: for those wondering what the hell was that:

[YouTube video: The Icy Hot Stuntaz - Tales From the Internet]


Whang is the best for this stuff
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: boozehat: Where are they now?

The members of the group were Ricky Hedd AKA "Blade", Brian Edmonds AKA "Da Flame" and Eric Dean AKA "Freeze."

Blade is slicing meat at Arby's.

Da Flame is flame broiling burgers at Burger King.

Freeze is hooking up blizzards with extra filling at Dairy Queen.


Been awhile since I've had Arby's or a DQ Blizzard and now I want some.

/roast beef blizzard!
//that's what we called your mom
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: /roast beef blizzard!
//that's what we called your mom


"Your mom" jokes are usually lame. This is not one of those times.
 
Dryad
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Badafuco: I don't know who wore it better, the guido thread kids or the icy hot stuntaz.


These kids were certainly a bit more shamelessly over the top, but they really only played one note. The shtick had nothing new to offer after the initial WTF? factor.
But damned if those Guido kids didn't take their thing to a depth and breadth of ignorance and bad taste that seemingly HAD no end. Every time you thought you had experienced their full awfulness, they revealed yet another, even more horrifying and tasteless layer.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But what of Mr. Cool ICE?
 
JeffMD
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Walker: The funniest one is the youngest one.
"I'm really drinking alcohols here. For reals"
[Fark user image 850x631]


What got me laughing is its just some cheap wine from their parents stash, not some hard liquor.
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Arachnophobe: But what of Mr. Cool ICE?


NO REGERTS
 
kayanlau
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd imagine they all should be done paying off child support by now, amirite?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The kids in this video are not the same kids from the icy hot stuntaz photo that is constantly shared. It appears this video is a parody of the picture.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I am so embarrassed for these children.

Also for their parents.

But mainly for the children.
 
freedumb
‘’ 6 hours ago  
God we were (are) gullible
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GoBadgers: I truly was wondering, "Where are they now?"


They are now the Icy Hot Grampaz
 
casual disregard
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the one that I get greenlit?

Wow.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TappingTheVein: for those wondering what the hell was that:

[YouTube video: The Icy Hot Stuntaz - Tales From the Internet]


At 9 minutes in he's using the Blaster Master soundtrack.  This guy wins just for that!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2001? Jeebus, this is from the Dancing Babby and Star Wars Kid era. Didn't realize it was that old.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TappingTheVein: for those wondering what the hell was that:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sn4k73K2​rs8]


I actually meant to submit that instead of the original.

But I farked up!
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One goes by B-Shoc and he's a Christian rapper
https://www.b-shoc.com/about
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Arachnophobe: But what of Mr. Cool ICE?


I think he dead. At leat i remember reading that here.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TappingTheVein: for those wondering what the hell was that:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sn4k73K2​rs8]


Whang is doing pretty good work with his internet history videos. I wish he had a bigger budget and get more in depth with interviews and such.

But he is pretty spot on from what I remember of the stuff he covers.
 
theFword
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I work for the Icy Hot Stuntaz.

So I am really getting a kick really .

Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about.

But trust me.... You don't.

I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about.

This is how bad info gets passed around.

If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do.

Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.
 
JNowe
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We all owe Rebecca Black an apology.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember them. Funniest caption I saw was "Yo, moms, come pick us up at the mall".
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JNowe: We all owe Rebecca Black an apology.


Indeed.  And today is a good day for it, what with it being Friday Friday, everyone knows it's Friday.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God damned American Heroes!!!!
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dawnrazor: GoBadgers: I truly was wondering, "Where are they now?"

They are now the Icy Hot Grampaz


Just because they farked ur moms that don't make em grandpas....
 
Magook
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theFword: I work for the Icy Hot Stuntaz.

So I am really getting a kick really .

Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about.

But trust me.... You don't.

I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about.

This is how bad info gets passed around.

If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do.

Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


One hot cocoa sampler coming your way...
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Warthog: JNowe: We all owe Rebecca Black an apology.

Indeed.  And today is a good day for it, what with it being Friday Friday, everyone knows it's Friday.


Seen her lately?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is one of them:

B-SHOC - Christ-Like Cruisin' (Official Music Video)
Youtube s7cAYV_lVNI
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
B-SHOC - Jesus Jump (Official Music Video)
Youtube GTTUBdUkCVo
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

boozehat: Where are they now?


Still working at Journeys in the mall
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.