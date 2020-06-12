 Skip to content
(Slate)   Are you a straight man who's excited about opening up your relationship with your wife or girlfriend? Here's one important thing to remember. Hint: sausages   (slate.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want more tacos, rent them.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No, subby cause I'm now an old fart lacking the energy to disappoint multiple people at once.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

8 inches: If you want more tacos, rent them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Like they have a fantasy harem in their heads and are upset that that isn't the case.

That pretty much describes most males from the age of puberty on up.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pueblonative: No, subby cause I'm now an old fart lacking the energy to disappoint multiple people at once.


No kidding.  It's bad enough getting up to get out of bed let alone getting up 'in' bed...

/also a good argument for going wild while you were young.  That way you have nice memories to review once you're old, settled down & it's FAR too expensive to bring up things that may lead to a divorce
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wife will get miles of dick while you're still swiping right. Whoops.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: pueblonative: No, subby cause I'm now an old fart lacking the energy to disappoint multiple people at once.

No kidding.  It's bad enough getting up to get out of bed let alone getting up 'in' bed...

/also a good argument for going wild while you were young.  That way you have nice memories to review once you're old, settled down & it's FAR too expensive to bring up things that may lead to a divorce


Best solution: don't get married in the first place.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every guy who fantasizes about his girl getting it on with more girls might consider that his girl harbors similar fantasies involving him and sweaty basketball players.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are two primary economies :

Economic - In which men tend to have an advantage.

Mating - In which women tend to have an advantage.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dating multiple people just sounds... exhausting. I don't even want to deal with one person let alone several.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Couples exploring non-monogamy need to prepare for the fact that men will routinely outnumber women by a ratio of 3:1 at best.

Hell, go to RPI then. Same ratio, but at least you get an engineering degree.

/5:1 when I was there
 
1funguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone much smarter than me has already said if you can find two women willing to have sex with you at the same time...
      ...you really wouldn't want to have sex with either of them.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Poly munch" may be the most disturbing phrase I've learned in a long time.

I mean, you do you, but ew.
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dick futures suggest they will continue to be a buyers market.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MBooda: Couples exploring non-monogamy need to prepare for the fact that men will routinely outnumber women by a ratio of 3:1 at best.

Hell, go to RPI then. Same ratio, but at least you get an engineering degree.

/5:1 when I was there


Why restrict to humans? The gender ratio of Dartmouth sheep in't baaaahd.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: "Poly munch" may be the most disturbing phrase I've learned in a long time.



Poly Sci elective taught at a cooking school?
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Years ago I was on the tail end of a relationship and my girlfriend suggested that we open up the relationship. I agreed. She had a date lined up that very same day, less than a two hours after our talk. Yeah, it did not take a genius to read that handwriting on the wall. The very next morning the locksmith was changing the locks on my apartment. That night when she dropped on by she was really upset that her key no longer worked. She was even more upset when I handed her a box of all her stuff and told her we were through.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't think it's true that women somehow have an advantage in the non-monogamy circles. I mean, if you're a woman on the poly scene, there aren't a lot of decent guys, there's mostly a bunch of guys like the guy who wrote the letter in TFA. Like, a lot of them SAID they wanted "real relationships" but most of them just wanted a justification to step out of their marriages. Not exactly appealing.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What they don't tell you is that 90% of the time someone asks to open a relationship they've already checked of that relationship.
90% of the time a woman asks to open a relationship she already picked out the dude she wants to openly sleep with.  She just wants to make sure it's good before she breaks up with you.
/Classic liner-uppers
//I know, this article is about swingers
///all the dicks and all the smells
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The only thing I don't buy is "the issue is rarely discussed" or "There's Something They Never Tell Straight Men".  If you didn't know that, just intuitively, ya dumb.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mock26: She was even more upset when I handed her a box of all her stuff


All her stuff in a small box?

Hell, had to rent a u-haul just for my ex's shoes.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like an opportunity to explore another side of ones self.

How many of those dudes are really open though and how many are there thinking "easy pickins"?
 
