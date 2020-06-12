 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wired)   Twitter's newest trick relies on tracking even more of your clicks. You won't believe what happens next   (wired.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Twitter, Aram Zucker-Scharff, Advertising, Time, Timestamp, new feature Wednesday, person uses incognito mode, ad tech engineer  
•       •       •

1946 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 12 Jun 2020 at 12:21 PM (6 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Seems kinda stupid. I see what they are trying to do, but if the link says something "Liberals are having sex with kids and eating babies" and some idiot goes to share it then gets the warning "Headlines don't tell the full story, want to read this before Retweeting" what good does that do if the article itself says ""Liberals are having sex with kids and eating babies"
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Read the article before commenting? Who am I, the Pope's eye-saving guy?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not a bad UX design
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Next April Fools, every Fark comment is going to be appended with "Did not read the article."
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 6 hours ago  
99% of people on social media don't care about being tracked and their data harvested, especially since they offer enough information about themselves directly. And Wired, like many modern websites, has a dozen domains running scripts on its pages as well and I doubt they're beneficial to you.
I just want Twitter to die so artists can go back to sharing their art on websites that don't slaughter the image quality. Why is the world so dumb? People have "conversations" on the site that limits them to 140 characters and they share their art on a place that sends it to JPEG artifact hell. (all the big social media places do, but somehow Twitter became popular for it)
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People are still using that thing? I always thought the concept was ridiculous. Twit does mean "a silly or foolish person"
 
willabr
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have twitter and facebook blocked in my hosts file.
no love lost for either of them.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Beats me, their stupid "subscribe" prompt took up half of my phone screen, and returned three more times before I gave up reading and left.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's Twitter. The communication equivalent of mashing a keyboard with a headwand, where being right takes last place compared to being first. The press take first tweets as truthnews, and rarely give retractions/corrections any space. A contemptible media circlejerk, which FARK also buys in to.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mr_Vimes: It's Twitter. The communication equivalent of mashing a keyboard with a headwand, where being right takes last place compared to being first. The press take first tweets as truthnews, and rarely give retractions/corrections any space. A contemptible media circlejerk, which FARK also buys in to.


Favorite. RT.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this supposed to be easier than just not letting people spread lies?

Twatter's CEO is a stupid asshole.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Read the article before commenting? Who am I, the Pope's eye-saving guy?


And before submitting.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*wonders what the Pope has to do with it*
 
geggy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This one time recently I was checking out a fake Osama bin Laden video from 2004 on CNN website to prove to my friend that his face was 'shopped in now that we have clearer pictures with 1080p and 4k. A few hours later I went back to that link and it was gone (good luck finding it). A lot of the links that I've read and went back to short time later suddenly had a pay wall. I think I'm being tracked, oh well!
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Walker: Seems kinda stupid. I see what they are trying to do, but if the link says something "Liberals are having sex with kids and eating babies" and some idiot goes to share it then gets the warning "Headlines don't tell the full story, want to read this before Retweeting" what good does that do if the article itself says ""Liberals are having sex with kids and eating babies"


She's got the munchies for a California Cheeseburger
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't have Twatter so this isn't applicable to me anyway, but it is extremely common for me to read an article on mobile and then share it with friends/family on my computer, or the reverse.

I don't see the practical benefit of this.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

emtwo: I don't have Twatter so this isn't applicable to me anyway, but it is extremely common for me to read an article on mobile and then share it with friends/family on my computer, or the reverse.

I don't see the practical benefit of this.


Actually, if that hits all the 'bots that are on twitter, it'll impact them, heavily.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: Seems kinda stupid. I see what they are trying to do, but if the link says something "Liberals are having sex with kids and eating babies" and some idiot goes to share it then gets the warning "Headlines don't tell the full story, want to read this before Retweeting" what good does that do if the article itself says ""Liberals are having sex with kids and eating babies"


Guessing it's more to prevent more cases like the New York Post from last week, where they had a headline that was "Cops say looters stole millions of dollars worth a jewelry!" and in the bottom of the article had a paragraph going "The jewelry store says nothing was stolen"
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.