(Axios) The moratorium on evictions is about to expire, along with the end of the stimulus money. Uh Oh
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size

So, more Trump Resorts?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh is right. Add the election to that and this fall is going to get very interesting.

Not in a good way.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now the fun part really starts
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Francisco has converted unpaid rent into consumer debt so that you can't be evicted for nonpayment. But you can have debt collectors siced on you so there's that.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.


It's pretty easy to suppress the vote of homeless people.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, some of my house mates blew all their stimulus and unemployment on weed, booze, tattoos, and new smart phones. They are still broke as fark.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.


plus a pandemic
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.


Can you even vote without a home address?  I guess they could claim a park or something as an address like I do with my burner phones.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure where we are at in regards to the moratorium but my landlord thought they'd be cute and serve us a 60-day notice a couple weeks ago. Now that I've calmed down a bit I'm planning to offer them the chance to pay is to go away. The thing that sucks is we were going to move anyway and already have another place lined up but it's impossible to get there due to lockdown. Not sure how the landlord expects to see June and July rent and if they start the eviction process it'll be months before we get a court date even if they have a toadie sitting at the court house waiting to file as soon as they open up to evictions. Supposedly the courts/judges put a hold on everything until after the state is f emergency is over in California

/Rambling sorry
//This is so dumb
///Three slashies for new beginnings
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unemployment money has really shown people who otherwise wouldn't bother with politics that America is allergic to paying people enough to live on.

It wasn't that unemployment, during the pandemic or otherwise, is too generous -- it's that Americans are paid far too little.

I don't blame people for not wanting to go back to work now. Not only because of COVID still being a thing, but now also realizing that the USA can clearly afford to pay people more but just chooses not to and instead funnels that money to the already-obscenely-rich.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: thatboyoverthere: Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.

Can you even vote without a home address?  I guess they could claim a park or something as an address like I do with my burner phones.


As long as you got state id before you became homeless.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: thatboyoverthere: Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.

Can you even vote without a home address?  I guess they could claim a park or something as an address like I do with my burner phones.


https://www.abc10.com/article/news/lo​c​al/vote/homeless-voter-registration/10​3-1fc547b3-c072-435d-8d88-7ddcf3360d6a​

You can, but it's more difficult. Granted, that's California.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: San Francisco has converted unpaid rent into consumer debt so that you can't be evicted for nonpayment. But you can have debt collectors siced on you so there's that.


So, free apartments for everybody?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got to upset this apple cart sooner or later. It does nothing to help a market reach a new equilibrium if we prop up the unsustainable with stimulus and bans on the market sinking to a new normal.

It will hurt, but we need to go through an upheaval to get the housing market[s] to sink to a new normal that is sustainable for everyone.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What stimulus check? Still haven't seen one.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the organization I am with is STILL getting calls from people who did not receive their stimulus as well as individuals who were laid off due to Covid-19 and have not received one thin dime in unemployment insurance benefits. I personally have spoken to people who have been trying to get the unemployment payments they are legally entitled to for nearly 12 weeks.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
KSCA75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:

The cost of evicting an existing tenant may not be worth it, particularly if there is little demand from new renters to sign a lease.

Baloney.  I would rather have an empty house than a renter who isn't paying.  If the house is occupied I'm dealing with damage to property and wear and tear.  An empty property is not getting into worse condition.  Either way I'm getting the same amount of nothing.

Additionally, I've found that people who are not paying rent are generally harder on a property because they know they are going to be out and no longer care about upkeep.

That being said, I will go to great lengths to work things out with a tenant who has a good payment record and takes care of the property as good renters are hard to find.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: thatboyoverthere: Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.

Can you even vote without a home address?  I guess they could claim a park or something as an address like I do with my burner phones.


No. Voters are assigned polling locations based on their home addresses. Even if a struggling person manages to stay housed, relocating can mean changing districts. The closer a person is to an election the more likely it is that he will miss the deadline to register or update his voter registration. Anyone, not just the homeless and near homeless, can be denied the vote when that person moves.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.


Not if you scare GOP slackers into voting for law and order.  Why do you think Trump provoked the demonstrators, especially with his bible-church photo op with gassed and harassed people who were quietly enjoying Lafayette Park.  They will be immortalized in a Trump2020 video ad as terrorists.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least the virus which would have never killed millions and millions anyway didn't. Hope you all that can keep homes do well. Many will not and lord knows how many will die from exposure from not knowing how to be homeless.
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.


They're setting the Democrats up for failure. Duh.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KSCA75: From the article:

The cost of evicting an existing tenant may not be worth it, particularly if there is little demand from new renters to sign a lease.

Baloney.  I would rather have an empty house than a renter who isn't paying.  If the house is occupied I'm dealing with damage to property and wear and tear.  An empty property is not getting into worse condition.Either way I'm getting the same amount of nothing.

Additionally, I've found that people who are not paying rent are generally harder on a property because they know they are going to be out and no longer care about upkeep.

That being said, I will go to great lengths to work things out with a tenant who has a good payment record and takes care of the property as good renters are hard to find.


Actually, it very well could be.

Slumlords aren't usually known for spending much time/money on upkeep.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KSCA75: From the article:

The cost of evicting an existing tenant may not be worth it, particularly if there is little demand from new renters to sign a lease.

Baloney.  I would rather have an empty house than a renter who isn't paying.  If the house is occupied I'm dealing with damage to property and wear and tear.  An empty property is not getting into worse condition.  Either way I'm getting the same amount of nothing.

Additionally, I've found that people who are not paying rent are generally harder on a property because they know they are going to be out and no longer care about upkeep.

That being said, I will go to great lengths to work things out with a tenant who has a good payment record and takes care of the property as good renters are hard to find.


An unoccupied house, with no heat or air running, will implode with mold within a year. It won't be fit to store garden tools in. I can understand saying good riddance to tenants who are destructive, but you are not going to have a flood of potential tenants banging on your door with cash in hand in the next few months.

When the hardware store buys too many inflatable snowmen for the Christmas season, in January the price on inflatable snowmen drops because cutting the price  is the only  way the hardware store can recoup any of the cost for the snowmen. Likewise, you may have to consider that, as a landlord, you are business person and you may  have to make some decisions based on business principles rather than simply lashing out at those icky-yucky tenants.
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Im curious to hear how Trump voters feel about this considering they elected the worlds biggest dickhead/assface/landlord.

Do they expect sympathy or are they of the "1984" model bootlicker who will happily relocate to the nearest overpass and cheerily defecate into a folgers can before admitting to a mistaken political principle.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: The unemployment money has really shown people who otherwise wouldn't bother with politics that America is allergic to paying people enough to live on.

It wasn't that unemployment, during the pandemic or otherwise, is too generous -- it's that Americans are paid far too little.

I don't blame people for not wanting to go back to work now. Not only because of COVID still being a thing, but now also realizing that the USA can clearly afford to pay people more but just chooses not to and instead funnels that money to the already-obscenely-rich.


How much we get paid is truly up to us.  Our schools and colleges turn out drones designed to climb the corporate ladder and totally ignore the fact that we are all basically self employed.. we sell our services to whomever we work for or our own businesses.

We have been taught to sell ourselves short and to aim low and we have become comfortable with it and its become our way of life.

But we all are better than that and its up to us to change the world.. because our politicians are our businesses don't really care.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Bruscar: When the hardware store buys too many inflatable snowmen for the Christmas season, in January the price on inflatable snowmen drops because cutting the price  is the only  way the hardware store can recoup any of the cost for the snowmen."
- Diary of a madman
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wax_on: San Francisco has converted unpaid rent into consumer debt so that you can't be evicted for nonpayment. But you can have debt collectors siced on you so there's that.


Not really accurate.

There is a moratorium on evictions.  Once that moratorium is lifted, you can be evicted if you have not caught up.  Under the current regulations, tenants will have until December 30 to catch up.  If they don't catch up by then, an eviction can be filed.

Many other places have enacted somewhat similar protections that are going to expire much sooner.  And in each place, there is going to be a huge wave of evictions filed against people who have fallen behind.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Brains:

An unoccupied house, with no heat or air running, will implode with mold within a year. It won't be fit to store garden tools in.

Depends very much on the climate.  Plenty of places where that's not going to happen.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Not sure where we are at in regards to the moratorium but my landlord thought they'd be cute and serve us a 60-day notice a couple weeks ago. Now that I've calmed down a bit I'm planning to offer them the chance to pay is to go away. The thing that sucks is we were going to move anyway and already have another place lined up but it's impossible to get there due to lockdown. Not sure how the landlord expects to see June and July rent and if they start the eviction process it'll be months before we get a court date even if they have a toadie sitting at the court house waiting to file as soon as they open up to evictions. Supposedly the courts/judges put a hold on everything until after the state is f emergency is over in California

/Rambling sorry
//This is so dumb
///Three slashies for new beginnings


I used to evict people.  Tell them you'll gladly move out if they give you 500 dollars plus your security deposit.  Odds are pretty good they'll give you 200-300 and call it a deal.  It's called "cash for keys."

While they CAN probably hit you with the legal fees at the end of the eviction, as well as the costs, they should know from experience that it's really hard to collect on that.

It's worth a shot.  But also know that if they do go through with the eviction that's gonna show up on most background checks and will keep you from renting a lot of places.  Landlords traditionally don't want to rent to someone who was evicted.  Then again, these will certainly be new and interesting times.
 
genner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.


It's easier to prevent the homeless from voting.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bruscar: KSCA75: From the article:

The cost of evicting an existing tenant may not be worth it, particularly if there is little demand from new renters to sign a lease.

Baloney.  I would rather have an empty house than a renter who isn't paying.  If the house is occupied I'm dealing with damage to property and wear and tear.  An empty property is not getting into worse condition.  Either way I'm getting the same amount of nothing.

Additionally, I've found that people who are not paying rent are generally harder on a property because they know they are going to be out and no longer care about upkeep.

That being said, I will go to great lengths to work things out with a tenant who has a good payment record and takes care of the property as good renters are hard to find.

An unoccupied house, with no heat or air running, will implode with mold within a year. It won't be fit to store garden tools in. I can understand saying good riddance to tenants who are destructive, but you are not going to have a flood of potential tenants banging on your door with cash in hand in the next few months.

When the hardware store buys too many inflatable snowmen for the Christmas season, in January the price on inflatable snowmen drops because cutting the price  is the only  way the hardware store can recoup any of the cost for the snowmen. Likewise, you may have to consider that, as a landlord, you are business person and you may  have to make some decisions based on business principles rather than simply lashing out at those icky-yucky tenants.


Spoken by someone who clearly isn't a landlord.

Do you know what the carrying cost of a rental unit is - mildly conditioned - without anyone in it? To give you an idea, I have a vacant home right now. With the t-stat set at 80 (summer) and 50 (winter), it costs me roughly $30/month to heat and/or cool it. Hell, the taxes on that $180k property alone are $400/month - which represents the bulk of the rental amount. Not like the city is giving me a pass for not paying taxes.

If someone is living there, sure, they'll pick up the utility end of things, but that's about it. With the water shut off, there's no leaks to worry about. There's no drywall damage happening. No pets are ruining the hardwood floors. No toilets have inexplicably overflowed (people, holy crap, a clogged toilet will hold one flush of water, DON'T FLUSH AGAIN unless you've removed the blockage ... idiots), No ceiling fans have become inoperable. The walls don't need repainting. The carpet isn't getting dirty. Bugs aren't coming in and making a nest due to food being left out on the counters, etc.

The carrying cost of a vacant property is MUCH cheaper than the carrying cost of a occupied property with a scab not paying rent.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a renter (Minot home prices are bloody ridiculous) I'm really concerned that rent will rise to cover the costs of all the upcoming evictions. At the risk of virtue signalling, I already have to enact my own repairs (maintenance is a joke) clean the yard (the mower service just runs everything over) and work common areas because my Property Manager can't be arsed to do anything. It sucks, because I pay them to do this; they don't, so I do because right now this is my home. Hell, the letter I got from the President at the beginning of the pandemic said covid 19 means no maintenance. Pay your rent. It was as clear a, "Fark you, pay me" as I've ever seen.

/Everything sucks right now.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ajgeek: As a renter (Minot home prices are bloody ridiculous) I'm really concerned that rent will rise to cover the costs of all the upcoming evictions. At the risk of virtue signalling, I already have to enact my own repairs (maintenance is a joke) clean the yard (the mower service just runs everything over) and work common areas because my Property Manager can't be arsed to do anything. It sucks, because I pay them to do this; they don't, so I do because right now this is my home. Hell, the letter I got from the President at the beginning of the pandemic said covid 19 means no maintenance. Pay your rent. It was as clear a, "Fark you, pay me" as I've ever seen.

/Everything sucks right now.


Rent is set by examining the market value of the supply and demand. If I have a waiting list for units, I'm certainly not going to lower my rates. If I have a vacancy, I'm going to drop the rates and offer incentives until I have a tenant.

That being said, my rates will never go lower than my carrying cost of the property (taxes + mortgage (if you have one) + upkeep). I'd sooner sell the property outright than pay for someone else to live in it. That would be my price floor of rent. 

What people don't realize is that often taxes comprise one of the biggest portions of your monthly payment followed closely by debt service (that home or apartment isn't usually free). Maintenence and upkeep are generally surprisingly large portions as well.

On a good year, I make between 10% and 20% margins on my rental income (Which, on a $1000/month home, is roughly $100-200/month in profit). Not super ridiculous, but not nothing either. If an A/C unit breaks or a furnace breaks, I might be upside down on profit for a year or two depending on how much the repair or replacement was.
 
rcain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No worries, I'm sure Trump will be magnanimous as always and offer free housing at Trump Hotels
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We are love and all sense of community. The decay progresses.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Losing not love and.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wax_on: San Francisco has converted unpaid rent into consumer debt so that you can't be evicted for nonpayment. But you can have debt collectors siced on you so there's that.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


If they'd just given everyone $1000-2000/month for 3-6 months, the money would ultimately have been used to pay for mortages, residential rent, commercial rent (your local bar that remains shuttered), and consumer debt load would have been lower.

Holders of mortgage-backed securities, residential REITs, commercial REITs, and the banks that ultimately issue the credit would ultimately be at lower risk of default, and stonks might not have fallen 30% in March as credit markets imploded. We solved the problems in this paragraph with a money printer go brrrrrrrrrrrr solution -- but the same money printer could have gone brrrrrrrrrrrr, stonks would still have recovered, while helping Americans.

Might even be a few more Americans who felt they had something vested in the system. Might even be lower than 25% youth unemployment. Huh. Wonder what sorts of follow-on effects could happen when youth unemployment gets into that range.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ajgeek: As a renter (Minot home prices are bloody ridiculous) I'm really concerned that rent will rise to cover the costs of all the upcoming evictions.


I don't think that will happen.  If supply outweighs demand, prices will actually go down.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People didnt revolt when millions were thrown out and the banksters got trillions in bailouts.

Why would they revolt now?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: flappy_penguin: Not sure where we are at in regards to the moratorium but my landlord thought they'd be cute and serve us a 60-day notice a couple weeks ago. Now that I've calmed down a bit I'm planning to offer them the chance to pay is to go away. The thing that sucks is we were going to move anyway and already have another place lined up but it's impossible to get there due to lockdown. Not sure how the landlord expects to see June and July rent and if they start the eviction process it'll be months before we get a court date even if they have a toadie sitting at the court house waiting to file as soon as they open up to evictions. Supposedly the courts/judges put a hold on everything until after the state is f emergency is over in California

/Rambling sorry
//This is so dumb
///Three slashies for new beginnings

I used to evict people.  Tell them you'll gladly move out if they give you 500 dollars plus your security deposit.  Odds are pretty good they'll give you 200-300 and call it a deal.  It's called "cash for keys."

While they CAN probably hit you with the legal fees at the end of the eviction, as well as the costs, they should know from experience that it's really hard to collect on that.

It's worth a shot.  But also know that if they do go through with the eviction that's gonna show up on most background checks and will keep you from renting a lot of places.  Landlords traditionally don't want to rent to someone who was evicted.  Then again, these will certainly be new and interesting times.


Thanks. It's been a complete nightmare living in this place. From waiting a month to get a broken clothes washer replaced with a filthy old one to the illegal dog kennel torturing dogs to the neighbor who slashed our tires to the giant pile of dog shiat in the dog run. Nightmare been trying to move for a year
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 259x194]
So, more Trump Resorts?


Homeless encampments generally have fewer rats, roaches, and bedbugs than a Trump property.  And I assure you that in most American homeless encampments, they'll kill you if they catch you raping a child-if you are caught raping a child at a Trump membership resort, Trump will pay off the parents of the child to stop the investigation.  This has happened no less than 5 times.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: The Brains:

An unoccupied house, with no heat or air running, will implode with mold within a year. It won't be fit to store garden tools in.

Depends very much on the climate.  Plenty of places where that's not going to happen.


Right? Maybe some manifesto shack in Flyover.
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: wax_on: San Francisco has converted unpaid rent into consumer debt so that you can't be evicted for nonpayment. But you can have debt collectors siced on you so there's that.

[i.imgur.com image 850x847]

If they'd just given everyone $1000-2000/month for 3-6 months, the money would ultimately have been used to pay for mortages, residential rent, commercial rent (your local bar that remains shuttered), and consumer debt load would have been lower.

Holders of mortgage-backed securities, residential REITs, commercial REITs, and the banks that ultimately issue the credit would ultimately be at lower risk of default, and stonks might not have fallen 30% in March as credit markets imploded. We solved the problems in this paragraph with a money printer go brrrrrrrrrrrr solution -- but the same money printer could have gone brrrrrrrrrrrr, stonks would still have recovered, while helping Americans.

Might even be a few more Americans who felt they had something vested in the system. Might even be lower than 25% youth unemployment. Huh. Wonder what sorts of follow-on effects could happen when youth unemployment gets into that range.



RUGGED INDIVIDUALISM IS THE AMERICAN WAY!

Sacrifice the weak to COVID, and let those who are too poor be cast into the streets to starve and die
This is what being a Christian Nation is all about
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bruscar: jtown: thatboyoverthere: Because what the GOP really needs is for a massive upswing in the homeless population while there are massive protests.

Can you even vote without a home address?  I guess they could claim a park or something as an address like I do with my burner phones.

No. Voters are assigned polling locations based on their home addresses. Even if a struggling person manages to stay housed, relocating can mean changing districts. The closer a person is to an election the more likely it is that he will miss the deadline to register or update his voter registration. Anyone, not just the homeless and near homeless, can be denied the vote when that person moves.


Wrong.  Voting is a constitutional right that can't be taken away because you don't have an address.

For California:

https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/publ​i​cations-and-resources/guide-vr-drives/​

Courts have ruled that a homeless person may register to vote at a location they state is the place where they spend most of their time. The person must provide a description of the location that is clear enough for the elections official to establish that person's right to vote in a particular precinct. This ensures accurate elections materials can be provided to this voter.  In these instances, a mailing address should (but is not required) to be provided in order for the voter to receive election materials.

IE, you literally could put down something like "Under the 10 freeway overpass at Main Street in Whatever, California" as your address, and, in theory, you're good to go.  They would assign you to whatever precinct physically covers that particular overpass.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.