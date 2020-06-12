 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   First it was antibacterial wipes, then toilet paper. Then Nintendo Switches and puzzles. The latest thing to sell out: bicycles   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Add swimming pools to things being priced gouged 'cause covid.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If anyone in government had a brain they would use these shortages as an opportunity to begin bringing manufacturing back to the US.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

if only
 
baorao
‘’ 2 hours ago  
don't forget trampolines.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So that explains why Fb ppl are bugging the woman of the house to give them our kid's old bikes.

/gonna miss that old Green Machine too
 
pacochu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Entry level bikes, especially the easy to ride hybrids,seem to be in the most demand around here (Houston). The mid and higher tiers, around $2,000 plus still seem to be available and not over-priced on the secondary market.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Well, what can ya do?
 
baorao
‘’ 2 hours ago  
there is a bike shop here that created a mobile bike tune-up/repair operation with what looks like a food truck and has been killing it for the last 3 months.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 2 hours ago  

China has some you might be able to pick up cheap

modumag.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This also extends to shortages on replacement parts.  My father needed to replace the tires on his mountain bike and there was a very limited selection.  Right now hoping nothing breaks on either of mine.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

A Faker posted pics from San Francisco a couple weeks ago, too.

Like, give the bikes away free to teenagers. Just hand them all out. With the proper sized little wrench to fix them. There are enough wrenches in used stores, to give away free, too.

Hell, it would be easy to set up a charity to do this, I bet. but the used wrenches from thrift stores and junk shops. Buy the bikes from those depots for pennies on the dollar. Drive around to middle schools and high schools and hand them out.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Freezepop - Bike Thief Music Video
Youtube kno-m74gCTk
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 2 hours ago  

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bring back the old five speed stick shift.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's funny. I was just looking for an entry level mountain bike yesterday and couldn't find anything reasonable in stock anywhere (other than rei co-op).
 
SafetyThird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bmxmuseum.comView Full Size


I can jump 3 gi joes
 
albertmdh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same thing happening with kayaks.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why we tracked down a number of good, affordable bikes you can order online right now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just cause...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/both classic tunes
//ntcsb: the guitar riff intro to FBG, is Mrs. RL's ringtone on my phone
///3
 
desertgeek
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB on the Switches:

My brother found them available online at Best Buy just before Memorial Day and brought one. They said UPS would deliver it on the Wednesday after Memorial Day. By the Tuesday, the UPS tracking site said that it was in his city. And there is sat on Wednesday... and Thursday... and Friday. On Friday, he called UPS to ask what's going on and they told him that Best Buy says that he should contact them instead. So he does and all they could do was give him a refund and call it a lost item. So they start processing a refund for him.

The very next day, he sees it's available at a Target near him and he goes and gets it. He's happy.

Three days later, a delivery arrives for him from UPS. It was the Switch from Best Buy. The next day, the refund appears in his bank account. So he's gotten 2 Switches for the price of 1. And actually half the price of 1 because I gave him money and brought the 2nd one from him for me.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I miss being a kid with a BMX. I am so disappointed that as an adult, I basically require the gearshifts to bike long distances. I don't know how to explain it, but I think the physics of aging should be defined as this: You are an adult when you can't comfortably BMX uphill and over different pavement types. Like, forget Sweet 16 or 18th birthday for adult life. The BMX-gearshift test is scientific.
 
Stantz
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, you can add treadmill to that list, Subby. My wife's been stuck at home since march and our ASD 10-year-old has no interest in going outside, even in the most glorious of sunshines. Can't find a decent treadmill that won't take up the front room for love nor money
 
SafetyThird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Then when you get old the full suspension down hill bike gets put away and you look for a comfortable hybrid.

Not that I would know anything about that.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went to buy mountain bikes for my kids last month and there was nothing to be found at Target, Walmart, etc..

Local bike shops were pretty sparse on lower-end bikes as well.  I purchased a couple.   When I went in a week or so later to pick up the assembled bikes I was told that those bikes were now just as rare as Unicorns...
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Im going to write a dytopian scifi novel where the means of production are a complete hodgepodge of inept and corrupt

Where the population is kept in constant fear, with media directing the needed product purchases as *needed* for one reason or another.

I call it Kakisumerism
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Like bicycles, it's a direct result of increased demand because everyone is stuck at home instead of taking summer vacation trips elsewhere.

/Got a kids bike at walmart a few weeks ago -- 90% empty shelving at that point
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

albertmdh: Same thing happening with kayaks.


Yep, I think I bought the last 2 cheap kayaks available in the Atlanta area, and I had to buy them online and go out to hick land (Cartersville) to pick them up.  

$500 isn't a bad price for a decent non-Walmart caliber bike.  That said the local bike shop only has bikes in stock that are over $1500.

I did get some replacement tubes for my old hybrid.  They had plenty in stock.
 
inner ted
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I apparently got the last one for my kiddo , now the bike shop is out til September
Unless I can find a used one on pinkbike, but they go quick and are almost as expensive as brand new
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aerojockey.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finally broke down and ordered a wooden jigsaw puzzle because I've wanted one for years. I placed the order a week or two ago. They are currently fulfilling orders that were placed in April. I'd been unaware of a jigsaw puzzle shortage, but not surprised to find out there was one. Good thing we jigsaw fans are a patient bunch, because it's probably going to be another month or so before I get my order.

/woo, something to live for!
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try to find a swing set right now too.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
You really need to check out modern mountain bikes - I'm kinda jealous that my kid just graduated from his bmx bike to a proper mtb
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flipstuffoff.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm a supporter of Bicycles for Humanity Colorado (https://www.b4hcolorado.org/).  One of the things they talk about is the number of bikes that end up in landfills.  We're talking millions worldwide annually.  Now not everyone can be saved, but generally you can salvage a huge percentage of those.  A bike in the hands of a doctor in rural Africa means they can see probably 3 times as many patients in a given day.  It gets kids to school.  It's opportunity and a big deal in developing parts of the world.

There are similar organizations that do similar things with bikes for homeless and under-served communities inside the US, so there are chances to do this locally and globally.

/1 almost 30 year old bike
//1 8 year old bike
///Have never thrown one away
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love how those Canadian teens found a track from the single EP that is so obscure, their video is basically the only version online.

/nothing is obscure on Fark
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know. I wanted a DB Sync'R and couldn't find one anywhere. Same with a couple Specialized bikes. Ended up with a Kona HonzoDL which I'm very happy with though.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's not fiscally reasonable to do that.  People aren't going to work at the wages to make the products price competitive which means the cost to the consumer is either going to have to go up or the government will have to step in to offset that.

It's almost like social safety nets or regulations would help.

Or we can just deregulate all the things and pay people like 2 cents an hour and bam we're competitive.  Maybe we can bring back company towns where the people don't get paid but they have housing and food!  That will solve everything and won't be ripe for abuse like it was 100 years ago!

The US consumer, the same people demanding their manufacturing jobs back mind you, is not willing to pay the cost for the same products when they hit the market and companies offshoring the jobs will still get the wages.

We can't expect the companies to look out for the best interest of the employees either.

It's a lose lose at the moment and the only thing that can resolve that is *gasp* big government.  Dun dun dun.  Comes full circle.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Awesome!
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think it's in Ishkur's guide
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope I don't regret postponing ordering a bike in the last one if these threads.

I need to get out more.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First it was antibacterial wipes, then toilet paper. Then Nintendo Switches and puzzles. The latest thing to sell out: bicycles anything intended to provide exercise or stay-at-home diversion or do-it-yourself (e.g. hair clippers)
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question:

I want to ride a bike again. I used to all the time; It was my favorite exercise by far. But then I got majorly depressed and turned into a fatass.

How much weight could a nice rugged mountain bike handle safely if I just rode it around city streets?
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Around 300 lbs, the rims are what metal fatigue usually not the frame. If you are over that weight or are worried get a hand built rim from a bike shop. Shouldn't be more than $100~$150 and they will last.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I was up over 270 when I got a lot more serious about riding again last year.  Needed to lose weight.  From what I'm seeing, most mtn. bikes can handle a rider up to 300 pounds.  After that you probably need to start looking into something a bit more specific.  I have never broken so much as a spoke when I was riding large.  But I am riding flat bar bikes, one mountain, one hybrid.

I will say if you go for it, remember the seat is fairly inexpensive and easy to replace so if you find the right bike with the wrong seat, that's OK.  Just go find the right seat to put on it.  Makes a world of difference.  I also recommend ergonomic hand grips so as you don't end up like the image on the right.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hovering in the 220-225 range now.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It just seems odd to me to be something we'd be short of... how many bicycles were gathering dust in how many millions of garages?  It's not like they really go bad... I have a 1960s Raleigh three-speed that I commuted on regularly until March and a couple of bikes from the early 1980s all working just fine.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Demand for bikes went up.
Not everyone has one in a garage.
Shortage results.

You can't fathom that because you have a garage full of bikes?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

No, I'm not trying to be difficult, it's just that sales figures show more bikes have been sold in the US in the last 30 years than there are people in the USA.  More sold than cars. Presumably most of them must have been thrown away or scrapped at some time or the other, but it just doesn't seem like I see that many in the trash or metal scrapyards.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think a lot of nondriving city dwellers who used to rely on public transport to get around have shifted to using bikes.  One, there's less risk of exposure to the 'rona outdoors, and two, a lot of cities have modified their transit schedules to have fewer trips, making transit less convenient to use.  There have been news articles about how people who don't normally drive to work have been driving in recent months, and how public transport ridership has been taking a beating.
 
