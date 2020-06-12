 Skip to content
(Tucson.com)   Is that a Bighorn in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?
22
•       •       •

8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

8 inches: Yes.


Username checks out.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Bringing Bighorn Sheep Back to the Catalina Mountains
Youtube 1EYDNwDYZNI
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Bighorn Rams Collide Head-On | North America
Youtube CoxihxtiHwM
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
NSFW

Qveen Herby - BDE
Youtube k5sRMxEmkXE
 
OldJames
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's actually my leghorn
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh, dear, it looks like the houses of wealthy people are endangered.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Near Tucson?


Must be Antifa.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Big brass ones 
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm always kind of amazed that the mid/lower part of Arizona doesn't have more frequent large wildfires.  When I was there, there were always lots of little fires by the side of the highways (presumably from cigarettes and random pieces of hot metal off of vehicles).  They're easy to douse when they're in or near a town, but the whole state is basically one form or another of kindling and tinder and, for much of the year, bone dry.  I'm amazed there aren't more from random cigarettes, camping fires (even when they're not allowed), or just hot metal from ATVs and off-road trucks -- fires that start in remote locations and get huge fast.  I'd expect the state to basically be on fire annually.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 hours ago  
gotta rake that shiat.
 
Charninja
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Soo I've actually been driving by this fire for the last few days because it's on my commute. It's definitely something impressive, especially at night.

Terrifying, but still impressive.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
North of me.
Looks to be under control.
Awfully smoky walking the puppers.

But yes, rich people's houses.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm always kind of amazed that the mid/lower part of Arizona doesn't have more frequent large wildfires.  When I was there, there were always lots of little fires by the side of the highways (presumably from cigarettes and random pieces of hot metal off of vehicles).  They're easy to douse when they're in or near a town, but the whole state is basically one form or another of kindling and tinder and, for much of the year, bone dry.  I'm amazed there aren't more from random cigarettes, camping fires (even when they're not allowed), or just hot metal from ATVs and off-road trucks -- fires that start in remote locations and get huge fast.  I'd expect the state to basically be on fire annually.


catalytic converters in tall grass
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The key to the Sonoran Desert's climate is the amount of rainfall which falls. More rain falls on the Sonoran Desert than any other desert. When it does get rain, the desert is damp, and the air is cool. When it has no rain the desert is really dry and really hot"
 
walkerhound
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WastrelWay: Oh, dear, it looks like the houses of wealthy people are endangered.


My SIL is soon to be evacuated.  She's not wealthy.  Not sure why it even matters.

gilatrout: Big brass ones [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews​.com image 850x454]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's one from the Cave Creek fire (East Desert fire) a couple weeks ago.  Not far from our house.  Also not wealthy.

New Rising Sun: I'm always kind of amazed that the mid/lower part of Arizona doesn't have more frequent large wildfires.  When I was there, there were always lots of little fires by the side of the highways (presumably from cigarettes and random pieces of hot metal off of vehicles).  They're easy to douse when they're in or near a town, but the whole state is basically one form or another of kindling and tinder and, for much of the year, bone dry.  I'm amazed there aren't more from random cigarettes, camping fires (even when they're not allowed), or just hot metal from ATVs and off-road trucks -- fires that start in remote locations and get huge fast.  I'd expect the state to basically be on fire annually.


There's just chronically so little water for things to grow much, and it's mostly grass burning because the cactus don't burn well.  Not like pine forests in CA, CO, MT, etc.  Here's a couple photos I took after the Ocotillo fire a month or so ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is OV out of control?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 3 hours ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm always kind of amazed that the mid/lower part of Arizona doesn't have more frequent large wildfires.  When I was there, there were always lots of little fires by the side of the highways (presumably from cigarettes and random pieces of hot metal off of vehicles).  They're easy to douse when they're in or near a town, but the whole state is basically one form or another of kindling and tinder and, for much of the year, bone dry.  I'm amazed there aren't more from random cigarettes, camping fires (even when they're not allowed), or just hot metal from ATVs and off-road trucks -- fires that start in remote locations and get huge fast.  I'd expect the state to basically be on fire annually.


Well the state is on fire annually, late May to early June until the monsoon starts for real we get fires everywhere and they aren't necessarily man made, thanks to the monsoons we get lots of lightning fires that pop up too.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

walkerhound: Not sure why it even matters.


it doesn't
 
