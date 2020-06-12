 Skip to content
"Once Starship prototypes stop exploding, we could see an orbital launch this year"
29
edmo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
edmo's law of inevitably: "any program suffering repeated failures will die."

Genius? No. Merely the inevitability of the demise of this particular approach. To be fair, perhaps they will get a chance to launch the Webb telescope on it someday.
 
Merltech
‘’ 8 hours ago  
With the successful launch of the Dragon, I wonder how tough of a sale of this starship will be.
 
damageddude
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tough little ship...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, if it explodes hard enough some parts will go orbital.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 7 hours ago  
blatz514
‘’ 7 hours ago  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Salmon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope it has breast like Battle Beyond the Stars; that would get my telescope out of storage.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, if it explodes hard enough some parts will go orbital.


From the article: "SpaceX has had a lot of ups and downs lately. "

...and lefts and rights, and kind of diagonals.  Maybe we should just describe this with a set of basis vectors to save time.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Salmon: I hope it has breast like Battle Beyond the Stars; that would get my telescope out of storage.


I hope it has some of James Horners's left-over music.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is nothing particularly "explodey" about the Starship design. They are simply testing it in difficult ways to purposefully break it and hardening it where it breaks.  Bad optics, sure, but much better than not testing it fully.
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: edmo's law of inevitably: "any program suffering repeated failures will die."

Genius? No. Merely the inevitability of the demise of this particular approach. To be fair, perhaps they will get a chance to launch the Webb telescope on it someday.


you say this like the first decade of spaceflight wasn't constant explosions until we eventually figured things out
 
GalFisk
‘’ 6 hours ago  

New Farkin User Name: edmo: edmo's law of inevitably: "any program suffering repeated failures will die."

Genius? No. Merely the inevitability of the demise of this particular approach. To be fair, perhaps they will get a chance to launch the Webb telescope on it someday.

you say this like the first decade of spaceflight wasn't constant explosions until we eventually figured things out


Very true. The foundations of rocket science are explosions all the way down: https://youtu.be/OdBh54MoZRE
 
electricjebus
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MindStalker: There is nothing particularly "explodey" about the Starship design. They are simply testing it in difficult ways to purposefully break it and hardening it where it breaks.  Bad optics, sure, but much better than not testing it fully.


This, and the article mentioned rapid prototyping.  They're trading money for time.  They're trying to find and fix all the faults in their engine before they ramp up production by testing individual engines to, and obviously beyond, their limits.

Each exploded rocket probably knocked a month of computer simulations and engineers bickering about gasket pliability off the lead time for the next prototype.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rocketry is the science of getting something to explode just the right amount.
 
Prussian_Roulette
‘’ 5 hours ago  

New Farkin User Name: edmo: edmo's law of inevitably: "any program suffering repeated failures will die."

Genius? No. Merely the inevitability of the demise of this particular approach. To be fair, perhaps they will get a chance to launch the Webb telescope on it someday.

you say this like the first decade of spaceflight wasn't constant explosions until we eventually figured things out


More so, nobody is paying SpaceX to deliver Starship right now.  The lunar variant of Starship is likely already further along than the other commercial lunar lander variants, just by virtue of the Starhopper demo.  It's likely to fly long before New Glenn and SLS, so they're only in a race against themselves as far as NASA plans go.

They can keep blowing stuff up until Elon runs out of money, not the Gov't (which has burned cash by the pallet-full on SLS).  That won't be anytime soon if SpaceX continues to make obscene profits on Falcon 9 launches.  Because all they haves to do is marginally underbid every launcher in the world, and they effectively get up to four extra launches paid for.  If Starlink works as intended, that's even more revenue.
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 hours ago  

damageddude: [Fark user image 580x244]
[Fark user image 400x213]
[Fark user image 475x364]
Tough little ship...


68.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, you're basically strapping yourself to a bunch of explosives and a couple of thin pieces of metal. I think they're doing pretty good getting people up alive all things considered. We haven't had heavier than air flight for very long.
 
bingethinker
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That last explosion was a problem with the ground support equipment, not the actual spacecraft. They could have flown their short-hop test flight by now if things had gone better.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: Salmon: I hope it has breast like Battle Beyond the Stars; that would get my telescope out of storage.

I hope it has some of James Horners's left-over music.


Check out 'Space Raiders'.  It uses the ship models, effects shots, and music from 'Battle Beyond the Stars' with new so-called "live action" footage.  It's the ultimate second-hand movie.

IIRC, it's a Roger Corman movie, so while it's bad, and cheap, it's at least 'watchably cheesy'.
 
way south
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bingethinker: That last explosion was a problem with the ground support equipment, not the actual spacecraft. They could have flown their short-hop test flight by now if things had gone better.


The explosion (implosion?) before that was a failure in procedure. They haven't had a proper tank failure in a while. These things are going to happen when you're trying to design a new vehicle from the materials on up.

I expect there's going to be flight failures too. The only difference now is that Spacex expects to be reliably reusable out of the gate instead of having reusability as a side goal.
Falcon 9 went through its own explody phase for years before being as reliable as it is.

Once the bugs are sorted out tho, next stop is the moon.
Do it before 2024 and you'll go there with an Artemis label over the door and Boeing's head in your trophy room.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 4 hours ago  

New Farkin User Name: edmo: edmo's law of inevitably: "any program suffering repeated failures will die."

Genius? No. Merely the inevitability of the demise of this particular approach. To be fair, perhaps they will get a chance to launch the Webb telescope on it someday.

you say this like the first decade of spaceflight wasn't constant explosions until we eventually figured things out


... And a bunch of THOSE 'splosions were with real live payloads on board.

It was a real thrill back in the late 50s - early 60s when there started to be a chance that any given launch might NOT explode!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 3 hours ago  

electricjebus: MindStalker: There is nothing particularly "explodey" about the Starship design. They are simply testing it in difficult ways to purposefully break it and hardening it where it breaks.  Bad optics, sure, but much better than not testing it fully.

This, and the article mentioned rapid prototyping.  They're trading money for time.  They're trying to find and fix all the faults in their engine before they ramp up production by testing individual engines to, and obviously beyond, their limits.

Each exploded rocket probably knocked a month of computer simulations and engineers bickering about gasket pliability off the lead time for the next prototype.


Engines are valid, but I think the problems they've been uncovering have had more to do with structure, tanks, valves, plumbing, etc.

In any case, I agree.  Every problem found and designed out now is one less thing to worry about when it's operational.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I mean, you're basically strapping yourself to a bunch of explosives and a couple of thin pieces of metal. I think they're doing pretty good getting people up alive all things considered. We haven't had heavier than air flight for very long.


Fun fact:  The difference in time from Kitty Hawk to Tranquillity Base was 66 years.  Not a particularly long human lifetime.  Isaac Asimov's father was alive to witness both.

Not particularly relevant, but another odd bit of perspective - For over 58% of the time man has had powered, heavier-than-air flight, there have been B-52 bombers.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, as long as the elongated moron is actually allowed to touch the design and decisions around the mechanics the thing is a full blown failure

https://www.businessinsider.com/space​x​-starship-bleeding-transpirational-atm​ospheric-reentry-system-challenges-201​9-2

Basically he turned into the cheap bastard by using stainless steel (which melts at 2400 degrees....and reentry temp is 2700+) because he is such a genius that he can make a non ceramic protection to prevent incineration by doing what the military, NASA and literally everyone else couldnt: transpiration-cooled heat shield. Basically he thinks he can master a liquid bleed based cooling system.

He wont be able to. Not that he will listen to the legions of people who tell him its impossible, he probably wont realize it till he kills the actual orbital test crew
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldJames: damageddude: [Fark user image 580x244]
[Fark user image 400x213]
[Fark user image 475x364]
Tough little ship...

[68.media.tumblr.com image 499x212] [View Full Size image _x_]


All Hands Abandon Ship
Youtube HOw3qM4Qj0c
 
GalFisk
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Yeah, as long as the elongated moron is actually allowed to touch the design and decisions around the mechanics the thing is a full blown failure

https://www.businessinsider.com/spacex​-starship-bleeding-transpirational-atm​ospheric-reentry-system-challenges-201​9-2

Basically he turned into the cheap bastard by using stainless steel (which melts at 2400 degrees....and reentry temp is 2700+) because he is such a genius that he can make a non ceramic protection to prevent incineration by doing what the military, NASA and literally everyone else couldnt: transpiration-cooled heat shield. Basically he thinks he can master a liquid bleed based cooling system.

He wont be able to. Not that he will listen to the legions of people who tell him its impossible, he probably wont realize it till he kills the actual orbital test crew


I think the transpiration stuff is no longer on the table. They're testing hexagonal tiles for the hot side.
And they didmake the first full flow staged combustion engine to actually fly (though only a bit, yet), which was sort of impossible. Not to mention landing and reusing rocket first stages. They have a good track record so far at finding the right kinds of impossible and making them possible.
 
eltejon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bingethinker: That last explosion was a problem with the ground support equipment, not the actual spacecraft. They could have flown their short-hop test flight by now if things had gone better.


I consider myself to be pretty on top of this stuff, particularly SpaceX. I missed this analysis, and feel bad for doing so. Do you have a good link or source? I currently rely mostly on NASA Spaceflight and Scott.

Thank you in advance!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eltejon: bingethinker: That last explosion was a problem with the ground support equipment, not the actual spacecraft. They could have flown their short-hop test flight by now if things had gone better.

I consider myself to be pretty on top of this stuff, particularly SpaceX. I missed this analysis, and feel bad for doing so. Do you have a good link or source? I currently rely mostly on NASA Spaceflight and Scott.

Thank you in advance!


In case you don't get a link, what I read was that after a test firing of the Raptor, they uncoupled a quick-disconnect fuel line to the ground support equipment, and something didn't seal closed the way it was supposed to.  This resulted in Methane fuel leaking out and vaporizing.  Methane, being heavier than air, puddled at the base of the rocket, and made a pool that eventually ignited.

The fault seems to have been in the design and/or construction of that quick-disconnect.

I remember using quick-disconnect hoses and couplers for hydraulics on farm equipment that were supplied from the tractor.  I can believe that a problem could occur with a quick-disconnect coupler not sealing shut.
 
