(MSN)   Ric Romero asks why COVID continues to spike. Obvious tag last seen hooked up to a ventilator in the ICU   (msn.com) divider line
27
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because you can't fix stupid but it can be placed on a ventilator
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tulsa will be a new epicenter about ten days after next week's Trump rally.

Most Americans have changed their behavior since about March 15th. COVID-19 has gone through a few mutations, but it is still the same goddamn virus that it was on March 15th.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was all of those protesters last week that did it.  See you at Party Cove on the lake this Saturday!
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole crisis reminds me of the movie Melancholia. People see the rogue planet moving away and rejoice, unaware it's just circling back around before impact.
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: Because you can't fix stupid but it can be placed on a ventilator


If there are available ventilators.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a few days Georgia is going full pants on head and opening everything.  Bars, clubs, restaurants, theaters, everything.  Not looking forward to the next month.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag is making a lot of moves lately
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size

Texas
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

You do the mask math
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem:
You've asked the country for voluntary suicides, but none came.

Solution:
Reopen.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Screenshot today from Bing coronavirus tracker. Hopefully a glitch.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been said time after time, but apparently few get the message, or understand it : Covid is here. Unless you are content to live in a bubble, and have the means to do so, you will be exposed to it.  When you are, you will have to deal with the effects.  98+% survive.  This is reality.  Hiding means that you will be exposed to it later, but you will still have to deal with it.  There will be 'spikes' as long as there are unexposed people.  'Waiting it out' is an exercise in futility.  Masks and gloves are merely delaying tactics.. If it is fatal to someone, it will be so whenever they are exposed, now or later.   We all hope and pray for medical advances that will control Covid, but that is a big IF, and it will take time, if it is a possibility, which nobody knows.
   Covid is an invisible beast that we all must face, with no other options.   Deal with it now, deal with it later, but you will have to deal with it.   The world has to deal with it, and most will survive.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure the Obvious tag wasn't last seen holding a protest sign?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Die for the DOW!! GET THOSE PROFIT MACHINES GOING!!! I NEED ANOTHER YACHT"

A month later: "Gosh, why are so many of the unwashed poors still dying?"
 
Remnants of Santa [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From TFA:

"Though experts aren't exactly sure why these states are experiencing an unexpected uptick in cases..."

I also can't imagine why these states experienced an UNEXPECTED uptick.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: It has been said time after time, but apparently few get the message, or understand it : Covid is here. Unless you are content to live in a bubble, and have the means to do so, you will be exposed to it.  When you are, you will have to deal with the effects.  98+% survive.  This is reality.  Hiding means that you will be exposed to it later, but you will still have to deal with it.  There will be 'spikes' as long as there are unexposed people.  'Waiting it out' is an exercise in futility.  Masks and gloves are merely delaying tactics.. If it is fatal to someone, it will be so whenever they are exposed, now or later.   We all hope and pray for medical advances that will control Covid, but that is a big IF, and it will take time, if it is a possibility, which nobody knows.
Covid is an invisible beast that we all must face, with no other options.   Deal with it now, deal with it later, but you will have to deal with it.   The world has to deal with it, and most will survive.
Covid is an invisible beast that we all must face, with no other options.   Deal with it now, deal with it later, but you will have to deal with it.   The world has to deal with it, and most will survive.


Or, you know, we delay the infection long enough to get a vaccine.  In that case, we will "deal" with it later without having to kill a lot of people.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: It has been said time after time, but apparently few get the message, or understand it : Covid is here. Unless you are content to live in a bubble, and have the means to do so, you will be exposed to it.  When you are, you will have to deal with the effects.  98+% survive.  This is reality.  Hiding means that you will be exposed to it later, but you will still have to deal with it.  There will be 'spikes' as long as there are unexposed people.  'Waiting it out' is an exercise in futility.  Masks and gloves are merely delaying tactics.. If it is fatal to someone, it will be so whenever they are exposed, now or later.   We all hope and pray for medical advances that will control Covid, but that is a big IF, and it will take time, if it is a possibility, which nobody knows.
Covid is an invisible beast that we all must face, with no other options.   Deal with it now, deal with it later, but you will have to deal with it.   The world has to deal with it, and most will survive.
Covid is an invisible beast that we all must face, with no other options.   Deal with it now, deal with it later, but you will have to deal with it.   The world has to deal with it, and most will survive.


So no lives matter. Got it.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: It has been said time after time, but apparently few get the message, or understand it : Covid is here. Unless you are content to live in a bubble, and have the means to do so, you will be exposed to it.  When you are, you will have to deal with the effects.  98+% survive.  This is reality.  Hiding means that you will be exposed to it later, but you will still have to deal with it.  There will be 'spikes' as long as there are unexposed people.  'Waiting it out' is an exercise in futility.  Masks and gloves are merely delaying tactics.. If it is fatal to someone, it will be so whenever they are exposed, now or later.   We all hope and pray for medical advances that will control Covid, but that is a big IF, and it will take time, if it is a possibility, which nobody knows.
Covid is an invisible beast that we all must face, with no other options.   Deal with it now, deal with it later, but you will have to deal with it.   The world has to deal with it, and most will survive.
Covid is an invisible beast that we all must face, with no other options.   Deal with it now, deal with it later, but you will have to deal with it.   The world has to deal with it, and most will survive.


The mortality in the US is about 5% https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity
It was about 15% in France. A LOT of your mortality chances has to do with the hospitals being overrun. Right now we are hovering at 80% of so of capacity. So yes, keeping it to 20k or so cases a day might be a good idea. Or we could get in a hurry to get over this and triple the mortality rate so that those who could recover with proper care can't get it.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MindStalker: OlderGuy: It has been said time after time, but apparently few get the message, or understand it : Covid is here. Unless you are content to live in a bubble, and have the means to do so, you will be exposed to it.  When you are, you will have to deal with the effects.  98+% survive.  This is reality.  Hiding means that you will be exposed to it later, but you will still have to deal with it.  There will be 'spikes' as long as there are unexposed people.  'Waiting it out' is an exercise in futility.  Masks and gloves are merely delaying tactics.. If it is fatal to someone, it will be so whenever they are exposed, now or later.   We all hope and pray for medical advances that will control Covid, but that is a big IF, and it will take time, if it is a possibility, which nobody knows.
Covid is an invisible beast that we all must face, with no other options.   Deal with it now, deal with it later, but you will have to deal with it.   The world has to deal with it, and most will survive.
Covid is an invisible beast that we all must face, with no other options.   Deal with it now, deal with it later, but you will have to deal with it.   The world has to deal with it, and most will survive.

The mortality in the US is about 5% https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/morta​lity
It was about 15% in France. A LOT of your mortality chances has to do with the hospitals being overrun. Right now we are hovering at 80% of so of capacity. So yes, keeping it to 20k or so cases a day might be a good idea. Or we could get in a hurry to get over this and triple the mortality rate so that those who could recover with proper care can't get it.


How many rural areas have no hospitals?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjwars1: [Fark user image 422x750]

Screenshot today from Bing coronavirus tracker. Hopefully a glitch.


Michigan decided that they were going to start including probably cases in their numbers. That was them adding it in, happened about a week ago or so. You'll notice the days after are all back to normal.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: "This virus is much more spotty," said Arnold Monto, professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School for Public Health. "It is so complicated that when people give you a simple answer to this, it's probably not right."

Crazy when the expert doesn't think that it's obvious.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ric Romero asks...

No.  Ric Romero tells.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because America values money over people, of course.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

awruk!: capt_sensible: Because you can't fix stupid but it can be placed on a ventilator

If there are available ventilators.


Well then, I guess that would fix stupid
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dbrunker: You sure the Obvious tag wasn't last seen holding a protest sign?

[Fark user image 850x566]


Picture is from 2018 but I'm sure you will get some gullible people to believe your #fakenews.
 
