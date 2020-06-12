 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFMZ Allentown)   President of Humane Society in Pennsylvania learns that being human and not insulting George Floyd are difficult. For him anyhow   (wfmz.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Humane society, Reading, Pennsylvania, Berks County, Pennsylvania, Chester County, Pennsylvania, Post, Ceremony, Power-on self-test, Karel Minor  
•       •       •

1279 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 8:50 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That wasn't very humane of him.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My hometown. People are surprised when I talk about how much racism I dealt with growing up in that shiathole.

It's so bad that moving to Arizona was an upgrade.

/San Diego is the goal, though
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We could say Minor has made a major gaffe.

/foghorn
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol channel 69

/nice
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: lol channel 69

/nice


*high five*
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Although my Weeners was to offer an unqualified apology, I understand that this is wholly inadequate.
"I stand firmly behind the goals of Black Lives Matter and out of respect for that movement and a sincere desire to see the objectives of racial equity and justice be furthered in our nation and our local community, I submit my resignation."

See that Republicans?  That is how you do an apology.

Not this shiat: "I apologize if you...."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me, is this one of the good humane societies, or the one that's a scam?
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  He made a crass joke a little too soon.  I actually don't see any maliciousness to it.  I'm only opposed to "humor" where the sole intent is to much down out of sheer meanness.  So basically, nearly all "conservative humor".  Not sure this is the case here.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So humane society president making jokes about killing minorities* is somehow worse than the school board president doing it?

Unless he's all for euthanizing black dogs and cats, I'd be more worried why such an individual is anywhere near the education system
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading, PA.

Stopped reading right there....
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gottagopee: So humane society president making jokes about killing minorities* is somehow worse than the school board president doing it?

Unless he's all for euthanizing black dogs and cats, I'd be more worried why such an individual is anywhere near the education system


*'making jokes about killing minorities' in any capacity is very not good, but I'd like to see the entire context

I can imagine it tho, and yeah, fark right off
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jiggitysmith: That wasn't very humane of him.


Only humans can be inhumane.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StrandedInAZ: My hometown. People are surprised when I talk about how much racism I dealt with growing up in that shiathole.

It's so bad that moving to Arizona was an upgrade.

/San Diego is the goal, though


Plenty of racists in San Diego. There's a big community of older, FOX viewing bigots that hate the liberals almost as they hate the Mexicans. All of Southern California is on the conservative side and racist. But I'd rather deal with racists while having a nice ocean breeze than dealing with racists at a strip mall in the desert
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blink: Meh.  He made a crass joke a little too soon.  I actually don't see any maliciousness to it.  I'm only opposed to "humor" where the sole intent is to much down out of sheer meanness.  So basically, nearly all "conservative humor".  Not sure this is the case here.


I disagree.

The part "like a minority in Minnesota" is not a question of too soon. That will never be appropriate.

Scanning TFA, I didn't see the full context of the comment, but it's hard for me to imagine a context where the comment is anything but an opportunity to be a bigot. This isn't #winning. This isn't being a success at "adulting." This is dominating life with excess force to the point that life dies.

Unless he's talking about Thanos, what interpretation of this comment is not malicious?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StrandedInAZ: My hometown. People are surprised when I talk about how much racism I dealt with growing up in that shiathole.

It's so bad that moving to Arizona was an upgrade.

/San Diego is the goal, though


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: ElwoodCuse: lol channel 69

/nice

*high five*


I think we're done here. Someone get the lights.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mcmnky: jiggitysmith: That wasn't very humane of him.

Only humans can be inhumane.


KeanuReevesWhoa.jpeg
 
softshoes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: My hometown. People are surprised when I talk about how much racism I dealt with growing up in that shiathole.

It's so bad that moving to Arizona was an upgrade.

/San Diego is the goal, though


The way Covid is spiking there you might not make it out. Stay safe.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.