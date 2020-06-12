 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   'Mindless' vandalism in Liverpool on Penny Lane (made famous by Beatles song) as street signs sprayed over for being racist. Something about some guy charging a penny to cross a toll bridge   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
    Dumbass, Slavery, African slave trade, local politicians, Atlantic slave trade, hate crime, Liverpool's famous Penny Lane, Local councillor, Liverpool  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not sure what's with the quotes thee subby. If internet sleuths are doing this based on random bullshiat, rather than historical, you know, evidence, then it IS mindless.

Just like most things "solved" over the internet.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How would you know if a street sign was racist? They don't move or react to anything, and they aren't allowed to pick what is printed on them.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has anyone seen Noel Gallagher lately?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OldJames: How would you know if a street sign was racist? They don't move or react to anything, and they aren't allowed to pick what is printed on them.


If it makes me unhappy, then it needs to be destroyed.  How hard is this to understand?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sometimes, you can only hear "Oh, poor --- " so many times before you snap.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least they stopped burning pyramids
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think that would be an awesome place to have a barbershop 💈, probably has a whole row of them.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OldJames: How would you know if a street sign was racist? They don't move or react to anything, and they aren't allowed to pick what is printed on them.


They don't do the right thing.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jfclark27
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It'll buff right out...
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder what the barber and the banker think...
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I wonder what the barber and the banker think...


What about Taxman?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OldJames: How would you know if a street sign was racist? They don't move or react to anything, and they aren't allowed to pick what is printed on them.


If it doesn't offer Colin Kaepernick a job, it's obviously racist.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WelldeadLink: OldJames: How would you know if a street sign was racist? They don't move or react to anything, and they aren't allowed to pick what is printed on them.

They don't do the right thing.


Well, *DUH*.

uk.glasdon.comView Full Size


It's the UK.  You're supposed to keep left.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 422x666] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ the last was the "that's not my arm" line.  Hottest things are usually not seen.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FLMountainMan: OldJames: How would you know if a street sign was racist? They don't move or react to anything, and they aren't allowed to pick what is printed on them.

If it makes me unhappy, then it needs to be destroyed.  How hard is this to understand?


As one of the white 20-somethings from the placid northern suburbs of Minneapolis explained to the camera while he was taking a break from trashing the city, "We built this place, so we can sure as fark tear it down!"

They're a generation of prolific builders, you see.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mikey1969: OldJames: How would you know if a street sign was racist? They don't move or react to anything, and they aren't allowed to pick what is printed on them.

If it doesn't offer Colin Kaepernick a job, it's obviously racist.


He cost me a fantasy football championship in 2014. I wouldn't put him on a practice squad.
 
Pieru [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
🎵  Four of fish and finger pies... 🎵
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone should get to Abbey Road real quick.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The graffiti comes after it was suggested by some people on social media that the road - famously sung about by The Beatles - was actually named after prominent slave ship owner James Penny.

What, false information being spread on the internet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should of just wrote "OVERRATED' instead.
 
alex10294
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Democratic Party was historically segregationist.  Therefore all of their signs need to be removed or defaced.  Same with all monuments to Lincoln, and cities and buildings named after him, because he wanted slaves freed, but didn't believe they were really equal to whites.  Then every president of both parties up until the present, who didn't support full LGBT rights(even Obama, initially)  After that, we can start erasing all history.   We could start with the Confederate stuff though, as that's a slam dunk.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

alex10294: The Democratic Party was historically segregationist.  Therefore all of their signs need to be removed or defaced.  Same with all monuments to Lincoln, and cities and buildings named after him, because he wanted slaves freed, but didn't believe they were really equal to whites.  Then every president of both parties up until the present, who didn't support full LGBT rights(even Obama, initially)  After that, we can start erasing all history.   We could start with the Confederate stuff though, as that's a slam dunk.


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With all the inflation, shouldn't they rename it Pence Lane? I see absolutely no problem with that one.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Should of just wrote "OVERRATED' instead.


That would be sily, the beatles invented teamwork reggae metal and concept album
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Scorched Earth policy.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 3 hours ago  

alex10294: The Democratic Party was historically segregationist.  Therefore all of their signs need to be removed or defaced.  Same with all monuments to Lincoln, and cities and buildings named after him, because he wanted slaves freed, but didn't believe they were really equal to whites.  Then every president of both parties up until the present, who didn't support full LGBT rights(even Obama, initially)  After that, we can start erasing all history.   We could start with the Confederate stuff though, as that's a slam dunk.


If this helps, I teach history professionally.  In school, none of us in the department use statues as a learning tool.  Those of us "in the biz" have come to the understanding that books are actually better conveyors of information.  They just weigh less and have more space for words.  Reading can be hard, but just keep trying if you hit a snag or ask an adult for help.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not totally the internet's fault as the slavery museum also claims that the street was named after Penny.  This seems to be something that could be established through the historical record.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh FFS. Penny Lane almost certainly isn't anything to do with James Penny.

AlgaeRancher: I think that would be an awesome place to have a barbershop 💈, probably has a whole row of them.


There wasn't a barbers on Penny Lane until 2010. Along with most of the landmarks in the song, the barbershop mentioned is Tony Slavin's, on Smithdown Place, across the road. The new shop opening on the Lane itself was the cause of some animosity*.

note: In Liverpool everything is the cause of some animosity
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FarkinNortherner: Along with most of the landmarks in the song, the barbershop mentioned is Tony Slavin's, [is] on Smithdown Place, across the road.


FTFM

Too many braincells boozed away in The Raz to be able to grammar proper.
 
orbister
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Scousers love feeling oppressed and they love complaining about things. Complaining about themselves as the oppressors is their equivalent of dividing by zero.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone knows Penny Lane is where the slave fighting pits where John Lennon kept his child slaves was located.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The street has long been sought out by Beatles fans touring Liverpool. In the past, street signs saying "Penny Lane" were constant victims of mindless vandalism and had to be continually replaced. City officials gave up and simply began painting the street name on the sides of buildings and walls. This practice was stopped in 2007, 50 years after the release of the song, and more theft-resistant street signs have since been installed, although some are still mindlesly vandalised.[4]
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So  the Brits have their own QAnon types.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as they leave the Rutles' landmarks alone.
 
way south
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldJames: How would you know if a street sign was racist?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doubleback Alley should be ok.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't see the civic loyalty to that band.  They fu*ked off to London as soon as they had a chance.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Mr. Shabooboo: I wonder what the barber and the banker think...

What about Taxman?


He gave me some good advice...

" for those who die Declare the pennies on your eyes.."
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


/obvious
 
