(The Daily Beast)   Yes, this is the ugliest statue ever and of course it's of a confederate racist terrorist. And it was made by the man who defend MLK's assassin   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shame they didn't include a picture of its new paintjob.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Before I clicked on the link I was like, "How ugly could it be?" and then I was all "OH, THAT statue.  Yeah.  Yeesh."
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe the reason the TN House voted to keep his Klan statue in the Capitol building was because it looked nicer?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's so farking hideous it looks like it was made by Billy Joe Bob's nephew in an eighth grade art class. I had to see it every time I go see my parents I'll go to Nashville for any family stuff. Most of the people in Nashville  that I know made fun of it but there's nothing they can do, it's on private property.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I graduated from MTSU so I'm getting a kick....
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have wondered what the hell is that thing made of? Looks like fiber glass or plastic but all ugly.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  

croesius: Shame they didn't include a picture of its new paintjob.

[Fark user image 425x228]


Somehow that's less ugly.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It looks like it should have Jerry Nelson's hand up its ass.
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Before I even read the comments or the article I knew this was the one.  Drove past it every day for a decade.  I can confirm it IS a local joke.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like to think that's how Forrest actually looked, complete with lazy eye and nutcracker jaw.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

groppet: I have wondered what the hell is that thing made of? Looks like fiber glass or plastic but all ugly.


Sadness, failure, and self-delusion.
 
