(CNN)   Judge shows leniency and reduces the sentence of two all you can eat Thai seafood scammers to just 723 years. Guess he didn't see the chocolate fountain   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
31
    More: Strange  
31 Comments
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I was sitting on the bus the other day when this beautiful Thai girl in a tiny mini-skirt got on.  As she walked down the aisle and sat down next to me, all I could think was, "Don't get a boner.  Don't get a boner.  Don't get a boner".


But she did.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

My bad.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll bet the judge is fat.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
seems harsh
 
dkulprit
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Username checks out?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lionel:   Mrs. Simpson, what did you and your husband do after you were ejected from the restaurant.
Marge:   Ooh, we pretty much went straight home.
Lionel:   Mrs. Simpson, you're under oath.
Marge:   We drove around until 3AM looking for another all-you-can-eat fish restaurant.
Lionel:  And when you couldn't find one?
Marge:   We went... fishing.  (breaks down crying)
Lionel (to jury):  Do these sound like the actions of a man who has had "All he can eat?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, but they'll be out on good behavior in half that time...
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Thailand often issues lengthy prison sentences owing to multiple counts, but Thai law means they will not serve more than 20 years in prison.'
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a bizarre system for sentencing.  I wonder what the progeny of that practice is.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

You came in too soon. It's always fun to see who didn't rtfa.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What is the point of sentencing to the huge number when it only gets reduced to 20 years, shame?
 
chawco
‘’ 5 hours ago  

See, it's not so bad after all. 20 years in a Thai prison, it's fine, fine.

Oh, they also got a fine.

GET IT?!?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 hours ago  
John Pinette: Chinese Buffet
Youtube w2mTX09cTHg
 
The Meatrix
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Too bad we don't do that to some of banking fraudsters we have running around here.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

And then I did.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

they use a metric calendar there.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay buffets are questionable enough but a bargain buffet or one that has coupons for there buffet food.  Not even if I had my titanium lined bowels of my teenage years.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

And then I did.


That's why I avoid drinking champagne that taste like Cherry Cola.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I guess the previous Simpsons references were more cormulent, but I was surprised this one hasn't been done yet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 hours ago  

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thailand often issues lengthy prison sentences owing to multiple counts, but Thai law means they will not serve more than 20 years in prison.

Paraphrasing: "The law often results in lengthy sentences, but due to the law, the law results in 20 year sentences".

Well, it's good to know other countries are just as messed up as the US.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The pair, whose restaurant was named Laemgate Infinite, were arrested in September and have been detained since then.

More like Lamegate Infinite.  amirite
 
Potter82
‘’ 3 hours ago  

[Fark user image image 850x460]


Fark user imageView Full Size

That could have been me!
 
Advernaut
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The internet has taught me so much about the rest of the world that I'll probably never get another passport.
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have 20 year maximum apparently.  So they only serve 1/4 of their life.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My two teenage boys can decimate a buffet line.
We make them sit at their own table.. it's like watching a pack of wolves devour everything in sight.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Came to ask if he looked like a man that had "all he could eat."
 
boozehat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

True... but still, 20 years in prison seems a bit harsh for a $60k fine.

Moral of the story - Don't break the law in Thailand!
 
