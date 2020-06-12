 Skip to content
(The Newspaper)   Ohio Supreme Court rules you wouldn't have gotten a ticket if you weren't speeding   (thenewspaper.com) divider line
ruetheday69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The FDA requires that certain instruments have records of routine calibration, including daily calibration. Why isn't this a thing with radar guns?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ruetheday69: The FDA requires that certain instruments have records of routine calibration, including daily calibration. Why isn't this a thing with radar guns?


Because nobody's life is on the line when people are casually speeding 10-15 over, and dangerous speeds are way outside calibration drift. Normal speeding tickets have always been a shady way of pulling revenue.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sure, they *say* the speed of light is constant, but I don't trust them physicist. They're the same bunch of scientist that claim the world is round and revolves around the sun.
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: ruetheday69: The FDA requires that certain instruments have records of routine calibration, including daily calibration. Why isn't this a thing with radar guns?

Because nobody's life is on the line when people are casually speeding 10-15 over, and dangerous speeds are way outside calibration drift. Normal speeding tickets have always been a shady way of pulling revenue.


I like the idea someone posted last week that this sort of revenue should be capped, with everything over that limit going back to the poorest sections of the city/poorest towns in the county.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruetheday69: The FDA requires that certain instruments have records of routine calibration, including daily calibration. Why isn't this a thing with radar guns?


$$$$$$$$$$
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: Sure, they *say* the speed of light is constant, but I don't trust them physicist. They're the same bunch of scientist that claim the world is round and revolves around the sun.


There is actually some debate on whether or not the speed of light is constant.  We assume it is.  But there are a few holes in astro theory that could be plugged with a variable speed.

Testing that theory... is difficult.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And you wouldn't have gotten arrested if you hadn't been smoking a doobie for the cop to smell.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I CANT SPEED
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lasers aren't racist, yet.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And f ohio
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: ruetheday69: The FDA requires that certain instruments have records of routine calibration, including daily calibration. Why isn't this a thing with radar guns?

Because nobody's life is on the line when people are casually speeding 10-15 over, and dangerous speeds are way outside calibration drift. Normal speeding tickets have always been a shady way of pulling revenue.


I have always been of the opinion that most basic traffic law enforcement which raises revenue is near worthless for public safety. Most people should just be pulled over, be given a lecture, and be required to do 20 push ups.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I_told_you_so: and be required to do 20 push ups.


After three months of sitting on my lazy butt at home, I doubt I could do 10 push ups.  Am I going to jail?
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By careful reading, this is mostly a procedural ruling. The defendant didn't offer evidence that the gun was faulty, he argued that the State needed to prove that it was.  The court noted that there was a presumption that it works, based on many observations, and if you believe that a specific gun/brand was faulty, you needed to make a prima facie case.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One more reason to stay the fark out of Ohio.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 https://jalopnik.com/the-case-for-en​di​ng-all-traffic-stops-1843925565
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shiboleth: By careful reading, this is mostly a procedural ruling. The defendant didn't offer evidence that the gun was faulty, he argued that the State needed to prove that it was.  The court noted that there was a presumption that it works, based on many observations, and if you believe that a specific gun/brand was faulty, you needed to make a prima facie case.


Sounds like the defendant should have demanded the maintenance records of the device beforehand.  If it had not been tested and calibrated according to the manufacturer's specifications, he might have had a case.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet cops are going to take this to mean that the DUI machine is always accurate as well
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shiboleth: By careful reading, this is mostly a procedural ruling. The defendant didn't offer evidence that the gun was faulty, he argued that the State needed to prove that it was.  The court noted that there was a presumption that it works, based on many observations, and if you believe that a specific gun/brand was faulty, you needed to make a prima facie case.


In other words, you're guilty until proven innocent.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OgreMagi: I_told_you_so: and be required to do 20 push ups.

After three months of sitting on my lazy butt at home, I doubt I could do 10 push ups.  Am I going to jail?


Time for Traffic School Boot Camp.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: Sure, they *say* the speed of light is constant, but I don't trust them physicist. They're the same bunch of scientist that claim the world is round and revolves around the sun.


No kidding. Who would trust a Dr. Pepper knockoff to know anything about science!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zzottt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of the US astronauts are from Ohio. It's safe to assume that the smartest people in Ohio are trying to get as far away from Ohio as possible.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously this is news, as it is in the Newspaper.
 
puffy999
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Shiboleth: By careful reading, this is mostly a procedural ruling. The defendant didn't offer evidence that the gun was faulty, he argued that the State needed to prove that it was.  The court noted that there was a presumption that it works, based on many observations, and if you believe that a specific gun/brand was faulty, you needed to make a prima facie case.

In other words, you're guilty until proven innocent.


Wait until you learn about DUI laws....

/never had a DUI
//have seen how much it costs for a relative to NOT be under the influence but just be accused of it
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OgreMagi: I_told_you_so: and be required to do 20 push ups.

After three months of sitting on my lazy butt at home, I doubt I could do 10 push ups.  Am I going to jail?


Worse, a gym.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I plead 'Insanity' when contesting a traffic ticket?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: TofuTheAlmighty: Shiboleth: By careful reading, this is mostly a procedural ruling. The defendant didn't offer evidence that the gun was faulty, he argued that the State needed to prove that it was.  The court noted that there was a presumption that it works, based on many observations, and if you believe that a specific gun/brand was faulty, you needed to make a prima facie case.

In other words, you're guilty until proven innocent.

Wait until you learn about DUI laws....

/never had a DUI
//have seen how much it costs for a relative to NOT be under the influence but just be accused of it


Happened to my brother.  He was in an accident with a drunk driver.  Who turned out to be an off-duty cop.  Suddenly everything is reversed and he was the drunk and the other guy disappeared.  It cost my brother thousands of dollars in attorney fees to get that mess cleared up.   The judge finally tossed the case when it became obvious the evidence (breath/blood test) never existed.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  

American-Irish eyes: OgreMagi: I_told_you_so: and be required to do 20 push ups.

After three months of sitting on my lazy butt at home, I doubt I could do 10 push ups.  Am I going to jail?

Worse, a gym.


Just shoot me.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well fark Ohio.
 
evilJ [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunately, mayor's throughout the state will ignore reasonable questions about the laser guns like calibration, operation, and environmental factors when a defendant comes before them for a speeding ticket because the supreme court said "the guns are solid." Most speeding tickets in Ohio end up in mayor's court anyway and how is a mayor (who likely isn't a lawyer) going to understand the nuance of the ruling? The cards were already stacked against the driver in mayor's court... now the mayors have cover to brush off anyone that might waste their time with arguments about the operation of the laser gun.
 
gump59
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speed of light is different based on medium it is traveling through. Water < air < vacuum.  Would be interesting to bust that out if ticked for speeding in the rain.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ruetheday69: The FDA requires that certain instruments have records of routine calibration, including daily calibration. Why isn't this a thing with radar guns?


They are constantly calibrated and you have to show proof that they are if asked in court.

This is them not having to waste time arguing in court if the machine actually works.

Around here the judges take judicial notice that they work so some defense attorney doesn't waste an hour of time asking the cop how it works.
 
gump59
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ruetheday69: The FDA requires that certain instruments have records of routine calibration, including daily calibration. Why isn't this a thing with radar guns?

They are constantly calibrated and you have to show proof that they are if asked in court.

This is them not having to waste time arguing in court if the machine actually works.

Around here the judges take judicial notice that they work so some defense attorney doesn't waste an hour of time asking the cop how it works.


Show proof if asked in court, or as part of discovery prior to court?   Haven't contested anything like that before.  Just familiar with civil and family court where you discovery/request for production everything and then some.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to the ticket I found under the windshield wiper blade I had been parked at 45 MPH in a 25 MPH zone...
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Shiboleth: By careful reading, this is mostly a procedural ruling. The defendant didn't offer evidence that the gun was faulty, he argued that the State needed to prove that it was.  The court noted that there was a presumption that it works, based on many observations, and if you believe that a specific gun/brand was faulty, you needed to make a prima facie case.

In other words, you're guilty until proven innocent.


Not really.

The guy argued that the radar readings were inadmissible, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that he's wrong and they are admissible.  If they had ruled otherwise, then radar guns would have had to go on the pile of inadmissible evidence along with lie detector tests and phrenology.

Radar is valid science, and rather accurate, so long as there's nothing wrong with the equipment and it is regularly calibrated, which as far as I know if a cop can't come up with their calibration records it's pretty much a slam dunk defense guaranteed to get you out of a ticket.  Looks like this guy didn't bother going after the calibration records or arguing that it's shoddy equipment, they just jumped straight to admissibility.
 
zzottt
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Can I plead 'Insanity' when contesting a traffic ticket?


Pleading insanity and having that accepted will result in the maximum sentence. This is to keep people from trying to abuse system. Also that punishment is served at a mental hospital.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LrdPhoenix: TofuTheAlmighty: Shiboleth: By careful reading, this is mostly a procedural ruling. The defendant didn't offer evidence that the gun was faulty, he argued that the State needed to prove that it was.  The court noted that there was a presumption that it works, based on many observations, and if you believe that a specific gun/brand was faulty, you needed to make a prima facie case.

In other words, you're guilty until proven innocent.

Not really.

The guy argued that the radar readings were inadmissible, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that he's wrong and they are admissible.  If they had ruled otherwise, then radar guns would have had to go on the pile of inadmissible evidence along with lie detector tests and phrenology.

Radar is valid science, and rather accurate, so long as there's nothing wrong with the equipment and it is regularly calibrated, which as far as I know if a cop can't come up with their calibration records it's pretty much a slam dunk defense guaranteed to get you out of a ticket.  Looks like this guy didn't bother going after the calibration records or arguing that it's shoddy equipment, they just jumped straight to admissibility.


He probably did get the calibration records, saw they were in proper order, realized he couldn't use that as a defense, so went for the Hail Mary shot with admissibility.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Lasers aren't racist, yet.


then how come they're all red?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LrdPhoenix: Looks like this guy didn't bother going after the calibration records or arguing that it's shoddy equipment, they just jumped straight to admissibility.


Or they did do that, and argued that it shouldn't be admissible based on it being shoddy equipment, but just because it's shoddy equipment doesn't mean that it should be inadmissible, as you can just argue that the brand notoriously sucks and has numerous issues.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SwiftFox: According to the ticket I found under the windshield wiper blade I had been parked at 45 MPH in a 25 MPH zone...


Slow down, Marty, that's your mother you're parking with.
 
ThoughtSpy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Ohio, cops don't need radar guns. According to the Ohio Supreme court, their eyes are enough:

https://www.motortrend.com/news/ohio-​c​ourt-rules-no-radar-needed-to-give-spe​eding-tickets-fair-or-not-7848/
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I_told_you_so: koder: ruetheday69: The FDA requires that certain instruments have records of routine calibration, including daily calibration. Why isn't this a thing with radar guns?

Because nobody's life is on the line when people are casually speeding 10-15 over, and dangerous speeds are way outside calibration drift. Normal speeding tickets have always been a shady way of pulling revenue.

I have always been of the opinion that most basic traffic law enforcement which raises revenue is near worthless for public safety. Most people should just be pulled over, be given a lecture, and be required to do 20 push ups.


Have you seen the average American? I'm sure the $200 ticket+fees is way less painful.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops and robbers are the same thing.
 
puffy999
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ThoughtSpy: In Ohio, cops don't need radar guns. According to the Ohio Supreme court, their eyes are enough:

https://www.motortrend.com/news/ohio-c​ourt-rules-no-radar-needed-to-give-spe​eding-tickets-fair-or-not-7848/


I'd be fine with this if a) quotas weren't a thing and b) police weren't assholes.

There NEEDS to be more enforcement of reckless driving, not just "I know you were going X mph"/Things which are as much observable as measurable... hell, in the right cases, I can't see why witnesses can't be called from outside of the police ranks.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OgreMagi: LrdPhoenix: TofuTheAlmighty: Shiboleth: By careful reading, this is mostly a procedural ruling. The defendant didn't offer evidence that the gun was faulty, he argued that the State needed to prove that it was.  The court noted that there was a presumption that it works, based on many observations, and if you believe that a specific gun/brand was faulty, you needed to make a prima facie case.

In other words, you're guilty until proven innocent.

Not really.

The guy argued that the radar readings were inadmissible, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that he's wrong and they are admissible.  If they had ruled otherwise, then radar guns would have had to go on the pile of inadmissible evidence along with lie detector tests and phrenology.

Radar is valid science, and rather accurate, so long as there's nothing wrong with the equipment and it is regularly calibrated, which as far as I know if a cop can't come up with their calibration records it's pretty much a slam dunk defense guaranteed to get you out of a ticket.  Looks like this guy didn't bother going after the calibration records or arguing that it's shoddy equipment, they just jumped straight to admissibility.

He probably did get the calibration records, saw they were in proper order, realized he couldn't use that as a defense, so went for the Hail Mary shot with admissibility.


Although, when a cop uses radar, there is nothing connecting what the radar stated your speed, verses what the cop puts down.  It is the cop's word that the radar gave that number.  I had a cop lie, because he stated radar picked me up in a pack of car, I was more towards the back, going 11 over, and I know I didn't get up to 9.  Big difference when 9 over didn't have a punishment in that jurisdiction, but 11 did.  If we're going to argue the accuracy of the radar, we need to lock in the time and speed the radar recorded, and print it on the ticket.  That way, the cop can't fake the number, and the time the radar recorded.  So the cop ....  Ah you know what, mount speed camera systems to patrol cars, but the driver doesn't get a ticket unless the cop actually pulls you over.  Won't be perfect, but reduce parked cars getting ticketed, and cops ticketing the wrong car on purpose.  Cop still has digression for reducing penalty, or give warning.  Just there will be better proof of how much of a break someone gets.  As in judge saying, "We have a pic of your car as radar clocked you doing 79 in a 55, cop knocked it down to 10 over.  Take it or go back to 24 over."

/I love my state doesn't allow unmanned speed cameras
//but if we combine speed cameras with cops having to be present to enforce ticket, might be better
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: Sure, they *say* the speed of light is constant, but I don't trust them physicist. They're the same bunch of scientist that claim the world is round and revolves around the sun.


You idiot, you mean resolves!
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Shiboleth: By careful reading, this is mostly a procedural ruling. The defendant didn't offer evidence that the gun was faulty, he argued that the State needed to prove that it was.  The court noted that there was a presumption that it works, based on many observations, and if you believe that a specific gun/brand was faulty, you needed to make a prima facie case.

Sounds like the defendant should have demanded the maintenance records of the device beforehand.  If it had not been tested and calibrated according to the manufacturer's specifications, he might have had a case.


I haven't been in traffic court in 20 years, but I remember the officer telling the court when and who tested/calibrated the device.
It was in Maryland
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gump59: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ruetheday69: The FDA requires that certain instruments have records of routine calibration, including daily calibration. Why isn't this a thing with radar guns?

They are constantly calibrated and you have to show proof that they are if asked in court.

This is them not having to waste time arguing in court if the machine actually works.

Around here the judges take judicial notice that they work so some defense attorney doesn't waste an hour of time asking the cop how it works.

Show proof if asked in court, or as part of discovery prior to court?   Haven't contested anything like that before.  Just familiar with civil and family court where you discovery/request for production everything and then some.


Right there in court.  You keep your log with you.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThoughtSpy: In Ohio, cops don't need radar guns. According to the Ohio Supreme court, their eyes are enough:

https://www.motortrend.com/news/ohio-c​ourt-rules-no-radar-needed-to-give-spe​eding-tickets-fair-or-not-7848/


Well, now that's some bullshiat right there.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: https://jalopnik.com/the-case-for-end​i​ng-all-traffic-stops-1843925565


I read that, bounced to the ongoing story (which I've been following) of the guy who bought the cheapest Chinese electric car he could find (and found it wasn't actually as big a piece of shiat as he thought would be), and then wound up over here on "How, when I was 16, I needed to bail out my parents out of jail when they were charged with attempted murder":

https://jalopnik.com/why-i-had-to-bai​l​-my-parents-out-of-jail-for-attempted-​1843986595

Since this week's theme is "cops suck", obviously his parents didn't actually try to murder anybody.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Lasers aren't racist, yet.


Pretty coherent statement there.
 
