NYPD Lieutenant apologizes to fellow officers for his "horrible decision" of crossing the blue line and kneeling with evil George Floyd protesters
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trash, just trash.

He had a brief moment of humanity but then the inner crop reasserted itself.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Sorry for being a decent human being, I'll go back to being a scumbag"
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hope he gets fired.

/That'll give him plenty of time to have his cake and eat it too.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow. Apparently, to be in the NYPD, you need to be an asshole every minute of every day. No slip ups.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
STOP ALLOWING COPS TO STEAL YOUR MOVEMENT.

Every bullshiat kneeling photo op with a cop is propaganda. You weaken your position when you glorify those stepping on your neck.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Quite the contrast with the Army general.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jewish Nazi syndrome going on over here
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In his defense, I'd be shocked if he wasn't getting death threats from the other cops over this.
 
peterquince
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The racism is not the deepest problem here, though it's the most obvious. The more foundational issue is the culture of police "brotherhood" where everyone protects everyone from everything and everyone enforces the scumbaggery.

It's the same way that trump isn't the deepest problem politically, though he's the most obvious. The more foundational issue is the culture of republicans.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I'm glad he took it back, ..."

Because we are nine and take-backsies are a thing.

I am of the opinion that we should actually pay cops way morein order to attract applicants with an above 8th grade education.
Have you ever been sitting around with a bunch of unemployed losers (I have so sue me) and heard one of them say "Well, I can always be a cop!". Thats where we're at.
 
synithium
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry I tried to do the right thing for a a few hours.

It won't happen again.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
DECERTIFY THE FOP.
 
AeAe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
See? There are no good  cops.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did he really think redemption would be that easy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You farking coward. Have fun explaining it to your grandkids why you decided to puss out of showing empathy and solidarity with black americans who get executed by law enforcement.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now that's conviction right there. Pussy.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

peterquince: The racism is not the deepest problem here, though it's the most obvious. The more foundational issue is the culture of police "brotherhood" where everyone protects everyone from everything and everyone enforces the scumbaggery.

It's the same way that trump isn't the deepest problem politically, though he's the most obvious. The more foundational issue is the culture of republicans.


If only there wasn't such a republican stranglehold on power in NYC.  If only...
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Callous: peterquince: The racism is not the deepest problem here, though it's the most obvious. The more foundational issue is the culture of police "brotherhood" where everyone protects everyone from everything and everyone enforces the scumbaggery.

It's the same way that trump isn't the deepest problem politically, though he's the most obvious. The more foundational issue is the culture of republicans.

If only there wasn't such a republican stranglehold on power in NYC.  If only...


It's not about Democrat or Republican, the NYPD is a mercenary guild and it has decided that the law is a great justification for whatever actions they deem fit and the City has been told to eat a bowl of dicks if they think they can rein them in.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

croesius: STOP ALLOWING COPS TO STEAL YOUR MOVEMENT.

Every bullshiat kneeling photo op with a cop is propaganda. You weaken your position when you glorify those stepping on your neck.


No. Not every protester is setting fires, throwing bricks and stealing TVs. And not every cop is abusing people. Some of them even joined the force because of what cops did to them, say, as harmless but rowdy teenagers, and want to offset the numbers of what they knew to be too many dicks.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The remake of "Serpico" is going to be one lousy movie.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you apologize for being a decent human being, you're on the wrong side.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Elegy: Trash, just trash.

He had a brief moment of humanity but then the inner crop reasserted itself.


It's not really much more excusable, if at all, but it's more likely that he opened his locker at the station and 15 dead animals with death threats pinned to them tumbled out.

Gangsters don't like the appearance of disloyalty or dissent any more than tyrants or fascists or oligarchs do.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weatherkiss: You farking coward. Have fun explaining it to your grandkids why you decided to puss out of showing empathy and solidarity with black americans who get executed by law enforcement.


Obviously. he should have just stayed on the fence about it.
 
