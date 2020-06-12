 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Totally calm man takes a meat clever to the head, casually strolls into a hospital to see if staff can doing anything about his minor headache (graphic)   (thesun.ie) divider line
19
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a splitting headache, subbie.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever? Downright brilliant, I say.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shock is wild.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fluffy_pope: Looks like a splitting headache, subbie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the other guy shirtless though?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Why is the other guy shirtless though?
[Fark user image image 670x893]


That's a surprisingly clean shirt.  Did he change before they left for the hospital?
/Gotta look good for the nurses
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I've found this year's Halloween costume!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colour (Color, when in Rome and all that) me impressed. They blanked out any identifying marks on the cleaver itself as well as the mens eyes. Perhaps avoiding a lawsuit by the weapon's manufacturer for implying their goods were not lethal enough?
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
here's aGeorge carlin joke in here somewhere...
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I must be jaded if that is considered graphic. Not much blood. No exposed bones. No brain matter (though of there was brain matter he wouldn't be walking into the hospital). Can't really tell if it is imbedded that deep. But people with head injuries often are in shock and don't act like something serious is happening.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: Why is the other guy shirtless though?
[Fark user image image 670x893]


Fight club yo
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well the region damaged is the spot of good future judgment.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's Not About The Nail
Youtube -4EDhdAHrOg
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
groovyhistory.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did the doctor ask him where it hurts?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Walker: Why is the other guy shirtless though?
[Fark user image image 670x893]

Fight club yo


You just broke the first rule.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't start nothing won't be nothing
 
