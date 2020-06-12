 Skip to content
(Mother Jones) During the 1918 influenza pandemic's second spike, Americans resisted social distancing because of their penchant for bucking authority. Sadly history will probably repeat itself
58
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
During the 1918 influenza pandemic's second spike, Americans resisted social distancing because of their penchant for bucking authority. Sadly history will probably repeat is repeating itself.

FTFY.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL. Death, lots of death. As the greatest POTUS says.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will there be a November at this point?
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My great grandma died in the second go round leaving five sons to raise with a more or less drunkard husband. We don't know whether he was a drunkard because of his wife dying. My grandpa never talked about it aside to say, just once, that they took his mom to the "TB hospital" and she never came back.

100 years later and the stories all sound roughly the same...however it has not hit 20-40 age range as hard yet.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably? lololol
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And there were anti mask people back then too, stupid never changes.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are smart Americans. A lot.

We're just overpowered by the dumb ones.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freakay: My great grandma died in the second go round leaving five sons to raise with a more or less drunkard husband. We don't know whether he was a drunkard because of his wife dying. My grandpa never talked about it aside to say, just once, that they took his mom to the "TB hospital" and she never came back.

100 years later and the stories all sound roughly the same...however it has not hit 20-40 age range as hard yet.


My great grandmother's sister died in that.  That's all I got.

Anyway, whatever!  I do what I want!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there any doubt?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

casual disregard: There are smart Americans. A lot.

We're just overpowered by the dumb ones.


On the plus side, once the total infection rate reaches 50%, the disease will really slow down.  This is a classic example of "I don't have to outrun the bear.  I only have to out run you."

I don't have to outsmart coronavirus.  I only have to outsmart about half of America.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 hours ago  

groppet: And there were anti mask people back then too, stupid never changes.


Exactly, I just don't understand why some people think they have a choice instead of just simply being obedient.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

browneye: During the 1918 influenza pandemic's second spike, Americans resisted social distancing because of their penchant for bucking authority. Sadly history will probably repeat is repeating itself.

FTFY.


Came here for this, leaving to go wash my hands.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: casual disregard: There are smart Americans. A lot.

We're just overpowered by the dumb ones.

On the plus side, once the total infection rate reaches 50%, the disease will really slow down.  This is a classic example of "I don't have to outrun the bear.  I only have to out run you."

I don't have to outsmart coronavirus.  I only have to outsmart about half of America.


Bad news is less than 1% have been infected so you'll be running for a while.
 
eiger
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freakay: My great grandma died in the second go round leaving five sons to raise with a more or less drunkard husband. We don't know whether he was a drunkard because of his wife dying. My grandpa never talked about it aside to say, just once, that they took his mom to the "TB hospital" and she never came back.

100 years later and the stories all sound roughly the same...however it has not hit 20-40 age range as hard yet.


My great grandfather died plunging his middle-class family into, well not really poverty, but a far more precarious existence than otherwise. For example, they only had money to send my grandmother's older sister to college, and she squandered the opportunity, something my very smart and intellectually curious grandmother always resented.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: casual disregard: There are smart Americans. A lot.

We're just overpowered by the dumb ones.

On the plus side, once the total infection rate reaches 50%, the disease will really slow down.  This is a classic example of "I don't have to outrun the bear.  I only have to out run you."

I don't have to outsmart coronavirus.  I only have to outsmart about half of America.


Slows closer to 30%, slows to a trickle around 65%, basically disappears around 90%. If you're dealign with an R0 of 3, but 33% of the population is immune, then you effective R0 becomes 2, because that third case that you would have spread is immune. At 90%, you're looking at your R0 of 3 becoming an R0 of 0.3.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

casual disregard: There are smart Americans. A lot.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our national character being what it is (mostly ADHD, Oppositional Defiant Disorder and Anger Management issues), we will indeed continue to be our own worst enemy on this.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jjwars1: Rapmaster2000: casual disregard: There are smart Americans. A lot.

We're just overpowered by the dumb ones.

On the plus side, once the total infection rate reaches 50%, the disease will really slow down.  This is a classic example of "I don't have to outrun the bear.  I only have to out run you."

I don't have to outsmart coronavirus.  I only have to outsmart about half of America.

Bad news is less than 1% have been infected so you'll be running for a while.


It really depends on where you live.  In NYC, they're at 25%.  So, while everyone was pointing and laughing at all those dead people in New York, they weren't really understanding what those numbers were telling them.  It's going to be a bit rough for all those states patting themselves on the back for "doing so well".
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: During the 1918 influenza pandemic's second spike, Americans resisted social distancing because of their penchant for bucking authority. Sadly history will probably repeat is repeating itself.

FTFY.


So why did London and Berlin also have a killer second wave?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: browneye: During the 1918 influenza pandemic's second spike, Americans resisted social distancing because of their penchant for bucking authority. Sadly history will probably repeat is repeating itself.

FTFY.

So why did London and Berlin also have a killer second wave?


Dumb all over.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: This text is now purple: browneye: During the 1918 influenza pandemic's second spike, Americans resisted social distancing because of their penchant for bucking authority. Sadly history will probably repeat is repeating itself.

FTFY.

So why did London and Berlin also have a killer second wave?

Dumb all over.


If America is so dumb, then how come other countries had the same problem!

Gee, I wonder.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the upside, perhaps some people will acquire a little humility, albeit at a steep cost.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is gathering in large groups against all medical advice now OK, not OK or "It depends on your politics"?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: On the upside, perhaps some people will acquire a little humility, albeit at a steep cost.


You'll die before you acquire humility.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we have the COVID version of a chicken pox party if we sign a DNR and don't leave the isolated location until 2 weeks after the last death? I am willing to roll the dice at this point.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: groppet: And there were anti mask people back then too, stupid never changes.

Exactly, I just don't understand why some people think they have a choice instead of just simply being obedient.


It's the absolute least you could do to show that you aren't a terrible person. Unfortunately, we live in an extremely selfish and stupid country.

This isn't tyranny you farking snowflake, just put some sort of mask on.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the thread for self-important douche-noozles to feel better about their own mediocre intelligence by mocking others they perceive as less intelligent.  Let me attempt to join the fun.

'Murica is so dumb.  I am so smart because I agree with what the smart people on fark are saying.  Let's laugh more at dumb 'Murica.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Is there any doubt?


Plenty of doubt. The best doubt. The most terrific doubt anybody has ever seen, believe me.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You should wear a mask and maybe not get so many haircuts."

Much like the great American flag, MY RIGHTS SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!

"I wish the police would stop murdering people."

JUST OBEY THE LAW AND YOU WON'T HAVE ANY PROBLEMS!
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK, they're wearing masks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: OdradekRex: This text is now purple: browneye: During the 1918 influenza pandemic's second spike, Americans resisted social distancing because of their penchant for bucking authority. Sadly history will probably repeat is repeating itself.

FTFY.

So why did London and Berlin also have a killer second wave?

Dumb all over.

If America is so dumb, then how come other countries had the same problem!

Gee, I wonder.



To quote Agent K:  People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're at the point of our narrative where we are near the end of "Beneath the Planet of the Apes" and the gorilla troops are yanking down the bomb in the cathedral and banging the crap out of it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: jjwars1: Rapmaster2000: casual disregard: There are smart Americans. A lot.

We're just overpowered by the dumb ones.

On the plus side, once the total infection rate reaches 50%, the disease will really slow down.  This is a classic example of "I don't have to outrun the bear.  I only have to out run you."

I don't have to outsmart coronavirus.  I only have to outsmart about half of America.

Bad news is less than 1% have been infected so you'll be running for a while.

It really depends on where you live.  In NYC, they're at 25%.  So, while everyone was pointing and laughing at all those dead people in New York, they weren't really understanding what those numbers were telling them.  It's going to be a bit rough for all those states patting themselves on the back for "doing so well".


Funny thing as studies have shown herd immunity doesnt work with this virus. 30-40% of people dont create enough antibodies. Soooo
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: So is gathering in large groups against all medical advice now OK, not OK or "It depends on your politics"?


Nothing has changed, gathering in large groups is still a bad idea.

But willing to risk death for a hair cut and willing to risk death for.....well, not being killed, is kind of a risk assessment some folks feel differs in priority
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your authority is self-farking:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bucking?  Fine.  Self-bucking.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image 400x469]


Answer: it will disappear as it is passing through the ring, but would reappear at the "plop."

Also, this is still part of the first spike or wave.  Dipshiats are simply derping themselves into a painful death... the curve has to actually curve *down* before you can claim secondsies.

Even the Hobbits finished first breakfast before starting second breakfast.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MasterPython: Can we have the COVID version of a chicken pox party if we sign a DNR and don't leave the isolated location until 2 weeks after the last death? I am willing to roll the dice at this point.


Well, how do you know which death is the last one?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Funny thing as studies have shown herd immunity doesnt work with this virus. 30-40% of people dont create enough antibodies. Soooo


Yarp.  AND we still have no idea about the long term consequences.  So, everyone dance in that moon with the devil at midnight.

After all, the world is nothing but a stage, and that moon is the best spotlight humanity has yet created.

...I am being sarcastic about how folks are being stupid and going about life as normal hoping for herd immunity because "vaccines R haaaard," for those without sarcasm detectors (or broken ones).
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: orbister: So is gathering in large groups against all medical advice now OK, not OK or "It depends on your politics"?

Nothing has changed, gathering in large groups is still a bad idea.

But willing to risk death for a hair cut and willing to risk death for.....well, not being killed, is kind of a risk assessment some folks feel differs in priority


spreading the disease is killing people. Stop with the bullshiat excuses
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: It's OK, they're wearing masks.

[Fark user image image 705x529]


I 100% agree with their message, but that's a huge mistake. My town lined both sides of the two main roads with masked people 6' apart. Probably not as effective as it could have been, but none of them will get Covid.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: IamTomJoad: orbister: So is gathering in large groups against all medical advice now OK, not OK or "It depends on your politics"?

Nothing has changed, gathering in large groups is still a bad idea.

But willing to risk death for a hair cut and willing to risk death for.....well, not being killed, is kind of a risk assessment some folks feel differs in priority

spreading the disease is killing people. Stop with the bullshiat excuses


And yet the first sentence acknowledges that.

The second statement isn't going to magically go away when "the time is convenient" either.

Priorities tend to differ for some folks.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Rapmaster2000: jjwars1: Rapmaster2000: casual disregard: There are smart Americans. A lot.

We're just overpowered by the dumb ones.

On the plus side, once the total infection rate reaches 50%, the disease will really slow down.  This is a classic example of "I don't have to outrun the bear.  I only have to out run you."

I don't have to outsmart coronavirus.  I only have to outsmart about half of America.

Bad news is less than 1% have been infected so you'll be running for a while.

It really depends on where you live.  In NYC, they're at 25%.  So, while everyone was pointing and laughing at all those dead people in New York, they weren't really understanding what those numbers were telling them.  It's going to be a bit rough for all those states patting themselves on the back for "doing so well".

Funny thing as studies have shown herd immunity doesnt work with this virus. 30-40% of people dont create enough antibodies. Soooo


Two points.

1.  Studies have suggested that and studies have not suggested that.  Nothing has been shown, but I'll err on the side of believing that herd immunity is possible for a disease that is believed to have a low mutation rate.
2.  Studies have shown that nearly all people recovered have antibodies, but they have antibodies in different amounts.  It is not known what amount is necessary to prevent reinfection.  It is also not known if those reinfected with low antibodies will be able to mount a robust defense from their memory cells.  There has been no evidence of reinfection.  Early reports have been found to have been in error or due to people who remained infected for up to a month.

So, I'm going to err on the side of "This movie has an ending."  If we get a vaccine that produces a resistance of whatever antibody count is required, then we're at herd regardless.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

v2micca: Ah yes, the thread for self-important douche-noozles to feel better about their own mediocre intelligence by mocking others they perceive as less intelligent.  Let me attempt to join the fun.

'Murica is so dumb.  I am so smart because I agree with what the smart people on fark are saying.  Let's laugh more at dumb 'Murica.


I don't find it fun or amusing to recognize how stupid this country is. It's farking depressing.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: albuquerquehalsey: IamTomJoad: orbister: So is gathering in large groups against all medical advice now OK, not OK or "It depends on your politics"?

Nothing has changed, gathering in large groups is still a bad idea.

But willing to risk death for a hair cut and willing to risk death for.....well, not being killed, is kind of a risk assessment some folks feel differs in priority

spreading the disease is killing people. Stop with the bullshiat excuses

And yet the first sentence acknowledges that.

The second statement isn't going to magically go away when "the time is convenient" either.

Priorities tend to differ for some folks.


Spanish flu was as successful as it was in part because the world prioritized WWI over it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: casual disregard: There are smart Americans. A lot.

We're just overpowered by the dumb ones.

On the plus side, once the total infection rate reaches 50%, the disease will really slow down.  This is a classic example of "I don't have to outrun the bear.  I only have to out run you."

I don't have to outsmart coronavirus.  I only have to outsmart about half of America.


Literally not a single word of that is true.
 
