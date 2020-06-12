 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Woman killed, boyfriend wounded after alleged dispute over dog pooping. Dog that hates the person you're dating seen taking notes   (kdvr.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Assault, Murder, male victim, Crime, female victim, probable cause statement, Male, Female  
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Good guy with a gun? DNRTFA
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"What are you in for?"

"It's complicated."
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"No, it's YOUR turn to pluck the dangler from Rex's poop chute!"
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xai: Good guy with a gun? DNRTFA


If the couple was armed they would have obviously killed the shooter because that's an argument right?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gee, I'm just SO FARKING GLAD that we live in a country floating on a vast sea of firepower than any random asshole has easy access to.

Ending someone's life over dog shiat that they were in the middle of picking up? That is a broken person whom our society species would be better off without.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: Gee, I'm just SO FARKING GLAD that we live in a country floating on a vast sea of firepower than any random asshole has easy access to.

Ending someone's life over dog shiat that they were in the middle of picking up? That is a broken person whom our society species would be better off without.


I hated living in apartments for this very reason. I had an idiot friend who lived in one and discharged a shotgun "cleaning" it (we are no longer friends). Nobody was hurt, but idiots and guns don't mix, and America doesn't have a shortage of either.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool story time, beatrices.

I used to regularly browse the free stuff ads on Craigslist. Ran across a post from a girl who said that she had a small dog and her boyfriend had a big dog. They just moved in together, and the dogs didn't get along, so she wanted to find a home for hers. The ad was simply titled "Free dog to good home - $0"

So I emailed her and told her that the dog would be a much more faithful companion than boyfriend, he would be so sad if she just gave him up like that, probability suggests that things won't work out in the end with her boyfriend anyway, etc.

She never wrote me back, but a couple days later I checked out the free stuff ads again and found a post only a few hours old titled:

"FREE BOYFRIEND - $0"
 
MagSeven
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So anyway, I started blastin'!
 
jsmilky
‘’ 3 hours ago  
white women and their dogs
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So guy yelling at dog to poop.
Guy within earshot yells out of his apartment "are you going to train your dog or just yell at it".
Then proceeds to shoot.

"The victim also told police that he tried to ignore the suspect, but the suspect proceeded to fire shots, hitting him and his girlfriend, according to the probable cause statement."
1) I don't believe you
2) if you are going to shoot at people for yelling at you, you really should not be in control of anything more dangerous than a paperclip
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I looked at moving to the area of Denver where this occurred a few years ago. It's this weird millennial ghetto that's mostly occupied by 20-something bro and ladybro types and tightly packed new apartment buildings. The smell of dog piss permeated the air because there's a high density of dog owners and not much grass for the dogs to use.

Imagine I'd have lost my mind if I was stuck there during the coronavirus shutdown.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, and if I was a lawmaker, I'd make it that if anyone walks a dog to another person's lawn and allows the dog to poop on that lawn and takes one step away, you are legally allowed to shoot them in the back.
Even if they were going to get a bag, it's too late.
I'll call that law: "Stand Your Lawn."

/also should not be in control of anything more dangerous than a paperclip
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This makes Dunkin' Donuts Karen look not so bad now.

Every Karen should be so lucky as to have her drivethrough freakout followed so closely by an unhinged nutjob committing murder over dog shiat.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only they had a gun so they could have shot him first.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: So guy yelling at dog to poop.


Doesn't even say that. The article says "The male victim told police that he prompted his dog to poop"

I read that to be the guy was probably not yelling/screaming but was instead just saying something similar to "Come on, pick a spot and poop already. We've been around like 6 blocks now." Basically things people say to their dogs on a regular basis.
 
puffy999
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So whay happened to the dog?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: I don't believe you


I also do not believe the story of "I was trying to ignore him..."
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This really turned out the opposite of what I expected. I expected someone was shot for failing to pick up the dog poop, which I don't necessarily approve but I do understand.

CSB: A neighbor was constantly bringing her dog out to poop on the front law of my apartment building. I asked her to stop and to clean it up. Neither of those happened and the law was eventually covered with poop from her little white dog. Once I verified what apartment she was in I solved the problem by picking up all the dog poop and stuffing a lot of it through the mail slot on her front door when she was out of her home. Police questioned a few people but nothing came of it and the dog never again pooped on our front lawn.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Oh, and if I was a lawmaker, I'd make it that if anyone walks a dog to another person's lawn and allows the dog to poop on that lawn and takes one step away, you are legally allowed to shoot them in the back.
Even if they were going to get a bag, it's too late.
I'll call that law: "Stand Your Lawn."

/also should not be in control of anything more dangerous than a paperclip


Lol. Now I'm picturing some poor bastard who left his bag at home. He looks around and sees you there with a six-shooter. He pulls his phone out tries to call home to get someone to bring him a bag and nobody answers. He's looking around for solutions and spots a tree. He starts to reach for one of the big leaves and he hears the hammer click back. He sighs, removes his shirt and scoops the shiat up with it, walks home ashamed.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: This really turned out the opposite of what I expected. I expected someone was shot for failing to pick up the dog poop, which I don't necessarily approve but I do understand.

CSB: A neighbor was constantly bringing her dog out to poop on the front law of my apartment building. I asked her to stop and to clean it up. Neither of those happened and the law was eventually covered with poop from her little white dog. Once I verified what apartment she was in I solved the problem by picking up all the dog poop and stuffing a lot of it through the mail slot on her front door when she was out of her home. Police questioned a few people but nothing came of it and the dog never again pooped on our front lawn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: So guy yelling at dog to poop.
Guy within earshot yells out of his apartment "are you going to train your dog or just yell at it".
Then proceeds to shoot.

"The victim also told police that he tried to ignore the suspect, but the suspect proceeded to fire shots, hitting him and his girlfriend, according to the probable cause statement."
1) I don't believe you
2) if you are going to shoot at people for yelling at you, you really should not be in control of anything more dangerous than a paperclip


I mean, shooting someone for screaming at a dog to take a dump is pretty extreme. Although, this is America, so....
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wish I could say I don't believe the guys story but honestly in the USA these days any crazy thing is feasible.

Apparently the dog walker runs a clothing company called Be A Good Person.
 
