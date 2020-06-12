 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   It's officially 'kids hurt as bouncy house blows away' season   (kdvr.com) divider line
33
    More: Scary, Wind, Medicine, Surgery, intensive care unit, strong wind gusts, bounce house, broken ribs, Denver Health Medical Center  
•       •       •

1063 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 1:17 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
IS BALLOON BOY OK????
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jules Vern did it
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When I read subby's headline, I laughed. When I read the real headline, I laughed not. And felt like a real pos.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was expecting a full blown bouncy-house-nado, this IS 2020 after all
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hopefully the kid recovers completely! He'll have a hell of a childhood trauma story to share later in life.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



o_O
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Already? This gets earlier every year. Global warming strikes again.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
they should put airbags on those things
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Airplane Landing - It's a twister
Youtube DXTx_nEThPA
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I lost my Rockies hat to that storm... It was very windy.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On the plus side, surgery to remove Ryan's ' L ' was succesfull.
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't that what happened in the Wizard of Oz?

the bounce-house got picked up by a tornado and dropped on a witch?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Walker: IS BALLOON BOY OK????


I can honestly say that was probably one of my top Fark threads of all time in regards to minute by minute reading , the hilarity that ensued and the ultimate conclusion.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At a friends house for a BD party.  Well someones homeowners insurance premiums are about to go up.  Also why are parents taking their kids to BD parties and letting them jump around in slobber covered bouncy houses in a wind storm.

/hope the kid pulls through, this wasn't his fault
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm a bit of a weather nerd, and in some instances that pays off.  It would probably have helped here.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I feel for them that they were overwhelmed so quickly though.  That was an abnormal event to have a thunderstorm come at you that fast.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's crazy how often this happens. I'd hate to be a company that rents these things out, never knowing if today was the day one of my bouncy houses takes flight hurting or killing a kid. Their Insurance must be crazy high because of injury/liability issues.

We have a place here in town that rented space in the Mall and they have like twenty or so different bouncy houses in there, You can book Birthday parties and such and in-between/around each one they have gym mats and rules posted very visibly about what is and is not allowed, occupancy in individual units, etc. The only type they don't have are the ones that use/have water as a feature.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't fill the bounce house with helium.
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

uncleacid: Don't fill the bounce house with helium.


so, hydrogen?

Oxygen?

Flourine?
 
powhound
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm a bit of a weather nerd, and in some instances that pays off.  It would probably have helped here.
[pbs.twimg.com image 565x333]
I feel for them that they were overwhelmed so quickly though.  That was an abnormal event to have a thunderstorm come at you that fast.


I used to live in the eastern portion of the US and now live in Utah. I don't ever remember seeing storms that could show up so fast. Bright and sunny one minute and wham it hits. Couple teen girls lost their lives on Utah Lake right before their high school graduation this year. They bought a couple float toys (not life vests) and went out to enjoy a nice day at the lake. Storm came ripping through and they both drowned.

It's actually been a very windy spring. Last weekend the winds were ripping again. Took down the limb from one of our trees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 5 hours ago  
do these things not have tie downs and get staked ?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FarkingSmurf: At a friends house for a BD party.  Well someones homeowners insurance premiums are about to go up.  Also why are parents taking their kids to BD parties and letting them jump around in slobber covered bouncy houses in a wind storm.

/hope the kid pulls through, this wasn't his fault


jump around in slobber covered bouncy houses in a wind storm.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Okieboy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was a big storm, so it may not have helped, but many people skip the part where your supposed to tie the bouncy house down with big farkin stakes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That list of injuries sounds like the wind picked up the house with the kid in it, went up about 30 feet then dumped the kid out of the house.  Hope the recovery is 100%, but that sounded bad.
 
Smirkles37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ugh, terrible. must have been horrifying for everyone who saw it too. I hope he recovers.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FarkingSmurf: At a friends house for a BD party.  Well someones homeowners insurance premiums are about to go up.  Also why are parents taking their kids to BD parties and letting them jump around in slobber covered bouncy houses in a wind storm.

/hope the kid pulls through, this wasn't his fault


Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFM
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 4 hours ago  

petec: That was a big storm, so it may not have helped, but many people skip the part where your supposed to tie the bouncy house down with big farkin stakes


[Fark user image 850x481]


And honestly, I have helped tie some of these down, and was not really impressed with their included stakes.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SBinRR: That list of injuries sounds like the wind picked up the house with the kid in it, went up about 30 feet then dumped the kid out of the house.  Hope the recovery is 100%, but that sounded bad.


With those injuries, yup.  That kid got smacked hard into a solid surface to cause a depressed skull fracture and shatter his ribcage.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My sons preschool had rented a bouncy house for a party one year. The motor on it broke and the house deflated while he was in it. The motor was replaced and they had it up again the next day. The next day the motor also broke, again with my son inside it. He wasn't injured but it was a good 5 years before he went inside another bouncy house.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dangerous bounce...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's just absolutely horrible.

The only comment I have to make on the article is that I hope his aunt Dee Ricketts gets her vitamins.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This happened at a party my wife was at.  Bouncy house was staked down but just with the little metal stakes I believe and it was really windy that day.  House blew over on it's side with a bunch of kids in it.  Luckily no real injuries.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.