(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Man loses Mr. Pickle's franchise after comparing BLM to the KKK   (fox40.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the KKK? No more like the White Revolution
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well,
There's always the Mr Mayo franchise.
Hopefully his customers haven't sold their food stamps to purchase narcotics

/Witness the hypocrisy inherent in the protest
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline has KKK in it. Article doesn't. Odd...

Did he lose the store because he wanted to keep all politics out?
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is A LOT missing from this article.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work at a Mr Pickle's but got fired for putting my penis in the pickle slicer.  She got fired too.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Headline has KKK in it. Article doesn't. Odd...


Uh, it was mentioned in the first sentence.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm Pickle Dick!"
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was mildly sympathetic with the side of humanity and decency and willing to let employees take time off for protests and give a token donation, but being non-political and neutral because both sides are just as bad as each other was how he felt personally.

Well.  I'm mildly sympathetic to him losing his franchise, but people who want to turn a blind eye and stay neutral with nazis and racists are just as bad.  Obviously that's how I feel, I just shouldn't have wrote it, eh?
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Headline has KKK in it. Article doesn't. Odd...

Did he lose the store because he wanted to keep all politics out?


It's right in the first farking paragraph of the article.


DAVIS, CalifarkTXL) - A franchisee owner of a Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop in Davis has been stripped of his store after comparing the Black Lives Matter movement to the mob and the Ku Klux Klan.

The former owner, Mickey Mann, told FOX40 that he stands by his comments but regrets having put them in writing.

dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They call me MisterPickle!"
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing.  An article that talks about his comments and his regrets to putting them in writing and yet...can't be bothered to tell us what they were, or how they came to light.

The former owner, Mickey Mann, told FOX40 that he stands by his comments but regrets having put them in writing.
"I should have never written that. Do I not feel that way? No. At this point, it's obvious I feel that way," said Mann.

=

"I'm sorry I got caught."
 
Irisclara
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was very, very wrong putting that in writing. It's cost me my store," said Mann.

Yeah, that's the problem. If only he hadn't put it in writing it would be totally ok to compare BLM to the KKK.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The former owner, Mickey Mann, told FOX40 that he stands by his comments but regrets having put them in writing. "I was very, very wrong putting that in writing. It's cost me my store," said Mann.

So No Lesson Learned, period. The problem wasn't his reprehensible ideas, but the fact that he shared those reprehensible ideas in a way that he wasn't able to later deny using the standard Republican maneuver: "That thing everyone heard me say is NOT what I said, and you're the real racist for accurately quoting me!"

Oh well. Time to go out and get a new job, Mr Pickle. LOL
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, the surprise in "Pickle Surprise".
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is that like comparing apples to oranges?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL there is a sandwich shop named Mr. Pickles. Now I'm going to have to change the name of my nude male maid service.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Headline has KKK in it. Article doesn't. Odd...

Did he lose the store because he wanted to keep all politics out?


Article doesn't quote him, but that is the gist.  KKK may have been among the examples of political entities he gave to emphasize the no politics policy to those employees that wanted to wear BLM attire while on the clock.  And for upholding the franchise's policy, he his fired.  Sounds like he should have risked being fired by allowing BLM slogans as an exception.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is your dill, pickle??
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 336x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bureau of Land Management does have its faults.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch the video or read the article?  Read article is always my choice.  I'm not doing both, and get off my lawn.
 
1974 Dodge Monaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: TIL there is a sandwich shop named Mr. Pickles. Now I'm going to have to change the name of my nude male maid service.


User name checks out.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In this store, for eight years, we've had a policy of no politics."

Now you know. Some politics are OK and some are not.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No politics in the store"
That's a stance I can understand.
That being said, "Black Lives Matter" is NOT a political statement. It's simply the truth.

"Humans deserve human rights" isn't a political statement.
"Police shouldn't beat and kill helpless people" isn't a political statement.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, I now have an urge to watch those funny videos of cats jumping 10 feet in the air after they see a pickle.
 
Brofar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We have too many dumb people in this country that think every thought or opinion is equal and should be respected.
 
Sumo Surfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Didn't want politics in his store. Offered to accommodate those wishing to join in protests by having their shifts covered and by even donating to the cause in employee's names.

He's correct when he said he shouldn't have put it in writing because he didn't account for the possibility of a stupid employee raising a stink later on and corporate looking for any reason to keep its name out of the fray.

Now he's lost his franchise, and they've lost their jobs.

Winners all around!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Overpriced and crappy and a very, very white sandwich shop. You're going to get mayo and you're going to like it or you're a Commie/BLM/AntiFa agitator! There are so many better sandwich shops in town -- even Subway. That's how bad Mr. Pickles is.

/ A one-and-done restaurant for me. No second chances.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I fully agree with not allowing employees to wear BLM or any other slogans on their uniforms. Where do you stop with the flair, Gays for Trump or Jews for Jesus? Congratulations, you've just set yourself up for a lawsuit.

Plus, all this "I support BLM" stuff is bullshiat -  it's all empty rhetoric that the left loves.

I spent $40 last Friday at a black-owned restaurant in a mostly white town - and not to be patronizing. I did it because the black owner has the best seafood in an inland town. My $40 going to that local business will go further than any celebrity giving $100 million to any "social justice" BS nonprofit.
 
Brofar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I fully agree with not allowing employees to wear BLM or any other slogans on their uniforms. Where do you stop with the flair, Gays for Trump or Jews for Jesus? Congratulations, you've just set yourself up for a lawsuit.

Plus, all this "I support BLM" stuff is bullshiat -  it's all empty rhetoric that the left loves.

I spent $40 last Friday at a black-owned restaurant in a mostly white town - and not to be patronizing. I did it because the black owner has the best seafood in an inland town. My $40 going to that local business will go further than any celebrity giving $100 million to any "social justice" BS nonprofit.


Wow, you're really helping out. Bravo.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
physt:

Corporate is saying the contents of his email.

They are not releasing it.
 
advex101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it asking too much to include the actual email in the article?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

advex101: Is it asking too much to include the actual email in the article?


Yes since the sender and receiver are both refusing to make it public.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: physt: Headline has KKK in it. Article doesn't. Odd...

Did he lose the store because he wanted to keep all politics out?

Article doesn't quote him, but that is the gist.  KKK may have been among the examples of political entities he gave to emphasize the no politics policy to those employees that wanted to wear BLM attire while on the clock.  And for upholding the franchise's policy, he his fired.  Sounds like he should have risked being fired by allowing BLM slogans as an exception.


Sounds like all he needed to do was not conflate BLM and the KKK or Nazis and stick to his 'no politics allowed' guns.  It's pretty questionable in this day and age to consider 'Stop killing black people' a political stance, but it's still slightly better than what he did.
 
advex101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

max_pooper: advex101: Is it asking too much to include the actual email in the article?

Yes since the sender and receiver are both refusing to make it public.


That would make a better, more interesting article.  Did he only send the email to a single employee?  Sounds like they got some cash and a NDA.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He did not compare BLM to the KKK. He said that the workplace was to be a politics free zone, which includes things like the KKK or BLM.

I disagree with him that 1) in time slike this, you should stay nuetral, and 2) that BLM is an extremist movemebt similar in magnitude to the KKK.  But I do not think his position is invalid or offensive.

I do fear that being overreactionary and oversensitive to matters of race will, long term, actually hurt the anti-racist movement, as cases of legitimate actions or statements getting portrayed as racist will be used to discredit the whole movement.

"keep politics out of the work place' is perfectly legitimate.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice to see Fark's Magats crawling up another hill upon which to die.

/ Or be ignored, either or.
 
DopamineKata [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: Didn't want politics in his store. Offered to accommodate those wishing to join in protests by having their shifts covered and by even donating to the cause in employee's names.

He's correct when he said he shouldn't have put it in writing because he didn't account for the possibility of a stupid employee raising a stink later on and corporate looking for any reason to keep its name out of the fray.

Now he's lost his franchise, and they've lost their jobs.

Winners all around!


BLM isn't politics, Unless you're admitting that all republicans are racists.  I;m fine with that if you are.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
40+ comments and we have a Pickle Rick but no Grumpy Cat Good?

The fark is wrong with you people?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I was very, very wrong putting that in writing. It's cost me my store," said Mann.

Yes, that's exactly the lesson you should learn, you POS.

Mann said he wishes he had not sent that email to his employees.

How farking stupid is this guy?
 
Sumo Surfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Overpriced and crappy and a very, very white sandwich shop. You're going to get mayo and you're going to like it...


"I'm sorry but I just can't accept this sandwich...there's too much mayo and this shop is far too white"

Thanks for the laugh
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DopamineKata: Sumo Surfer: Didn't want politics in his store. Offered to accommodate those wishing to join in protests by having their shifts covered and by even donating to the cause in employee's names.

He's correct when he said he shouldn't have put it in writing because he didn't account for the possibility of a stupid employee raising a stink later on and corporate looking for any reason to keep its name out of the fray.

Now he's lost his franchise, and they've lost their jobs.

Winners all around!

BLM isn't politics, Unless you're admitting that all republicans are racists.  I;m fine with that if you are.


Given that they are a force for change and reform whose values line up closely with one party and are opposed by the other, and that they actively oppose the status quo adminsitration, it is a bit disingenuous to say 'BLM is not politics'.  Of course it is.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: He did not compare BLM to the KKK.


Well, certainly not as a quote in that article, aside from the headline  Now...I wonder what was in his email that the article was based on...and not quoted??
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: Didn't want politics in his store. Offered to accommodate those wishing to join in protests by having their shifts covered and by even donating to the cause in employee's names.

He's correct when he said he shouldn't have put it in writing because he didn't account for the possibility of a stupid employee raising a stink later on and corporate looking for any reason to keep its name out of the fray.

Now he's lost his franchise, and they've lost their jobs.

Winners all around!


I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess the bridge too far was equating a movement asking that we stop killing people for being black to a movement that was created to kill people for being black.

I know that's a really complex thing, so you just take the rest of the day to mull it over if you need to, we'll hold down the fort while you're gone.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I spent $40 last Friday at a black-owned restaurant in a mostly white town - and not to be patronizing. I did it because the black owner has the best seafood in an inland town. My $40 going to that local business will go further than any celebrity giving $100 million to any "social justice" BS nonprofit.


Perhaps the most embarrassing possibility here is that you actually believe the silly things you say.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: physt: Headline has KKK in it. Article doesn't. Odd...

Did he lose the store because he wanted to keep all politics out?

Article doesn't quote him, but that is the gist.  KKK may have been among the examples of political entities he gave to emphasize the no politics policy to those employees that wanted to wear BLM attire while on the clock.  And for upholding the franchise's policy, he his fired.  Sounds like he should have risked being fired by allowing BLM slogans as an exception.


He could have upheld the policy without referring to the KKK as a mere "political entity".  I also don't see in the article where it says it was a corporate policy -- it just says they had the policy "in this store".

He should have allowed BLM as an exception because it's the right thing to do, not because the only options were either that or what he actually did.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "I was very, very wrong putting that in writing. It's cost me my store," said Mann.

Yes, that's exactly the lesson you should learn, you POS.

Mann said he wishes he had not sent that email to his employees.

How farking stupid is this guy?


You kinda answered your own question but here we go: ALL of it. All the stupid. Village idiots the world over are bemoaning his theft of their schtick.
 
