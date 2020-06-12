 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Wrong chicken tender order leads to customers shattering front glass of Sonic. There was no gunplay or nudity, so that rules out Florida   (kfor.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
cnet4.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Careful, Sonic, it could've been worse.  You mess around with someone's tendies, you could end up being stuck with the pointy end:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He "chunked" a glass bottle through the window? Is that a thing?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gimmie Gimmie Chicken Tendies
Youtube 4xjtQvPhX_U


/REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEeeeeeeeeeeeeee
//Tendies. Srs bznz.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What should have the customer done?

We need a constitutional amendment granting the right to have employees of a fast food restaurant to be executed, by the state after a fair trial, if they get your order wrong.  And nothing in between.  If a customer says the order was wrong, it is automatically escalated to a death penalty trial.  And we need to have the customer put some skin in the game too.  If the employee is found to be innocent, the customer is executed and all assets are forfeited to the employee.  With no recognition of heirs or inheritance.  If a child is going to starve to death because a customer was wrong about saying an order was wrong, oh well.  That's the game.

It will be glorious.  Blood will cleanse our country (the CHAZ) of our sins.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
eritasdaily.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great, now I want chicken tenders. Where's my hammer?
 
rcain
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They got in a spitting hissy because they got the wrong dipping sauce on the order?
Dipping sauce at all fast food places comes in little sealed tubs, this was a non-issue
The Manager gave them back their money and asked them to leave
They decided to go full-tilt freak-out rampage

These clowns should be thrown into a ditch and set afire
Total sub-human degenerate trash

Probably learned a new sense of rage entitlement from the rioting and looting
Time for people to re-learn some basic common sense and stop being farking animals
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If your first instinct is to lose your sh*t when a fast food joint gets your order wrong, you're in for a lot of disappointment in life.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we sure they weren't Antifa? I've heard they're out there doing this kind of stuff.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We meme Karen, but at least she just insists on speaking to the manager. Generally speaking, no property damage or violence.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it something in fast food or the people who eat fast food?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Instead, the wrong sauce on an order of Sonic Chicken tenders reached a boiling point at Southeast 44th and Sunnylane Road in Del City.It'd be pissed if they boiled my sauce, too!
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The chains with drive-thru's (sic) should have cameras recording the license plate of every car, just for incidents like this.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I eat a lot of fast food.  I'm not fat but actually skinny.  Pro Tip: even the best drive-thrus get orders wrong on a regular basis.  It's just the nature of the business, quality of the employee and amount of work and speed that's pressured on them.  All for a dollar an hour over minimum wage.  Bonus they have no health insurance.  Don't blame them.  Calmly check your order at the drive-thru window(fark the drivers behind you) and if it is wrong ask for what ever is missing or if it's not made right ask for it to be corrected.  If they ask you to pull ahead and park for a minute okay that sucks but that's life.  If they act like dicks don't go there anymore simple as that.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: Careful, Sonic, it could've been worse.  You mess around with someone's tendies, you could end up being stuck with the pointy end:

[Fark user image image 425x343]


Is he wearing a serial port cord for a belt?
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

middlewaytao: Is it something in fast food or the people who eat fast food?


People of fast food
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: Careful, Sonic, it could've been worse.  You mess around with someone's tendies, you could end up being stuck with the pointy end:

[Fark user image image 425x343]


Yank that jacket off of him and the sun will burn him to a crisp, and he'll bravely scurry away.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FarkingSmurf: I eat a lot of fast food.  I'm not fat but actually skinny


It doesn't stop you from getting busy?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rcain: They got in a spitting hissy because they got the wrong dipping sauce on the order?
Dipping sauce at all fast food places comes in little sealed tubs, this was a non-issue
The Manager gave them back their money and asked them to leave
They decided to go full-tilt freak-out rampage

These clowns should be thrown into a ditch and set afire
Total sub-human degenerate trash

Probably learned a new sense of rage entitlement from the rioting and looting
Time for people to re-learn some basic common sense and stop being farking animals


Your user photo should be retaken in a pickup truck with a ballcap and visor sunglasses.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bowen: He "chunked" a glass bottle through the window? Is that a thing?


Only if he used a trebuchet or an air cannon.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were Mc'Ds I'd understand, but leave Sonic alone.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: rcain: They got in a spitting hissy because they got the wrong dipping sauce on the order?
Dipping sauce at all fast food places comes in little sealed tubs, this was a non-issue
The Manager gave them back their money and asked them to leave
They decided to go full-tilt freak-out rampage

These clowns should be thrown into a ditch and set afire
Total sub-human degenerate trash

Probably learned a new sense of rage entitlement from the rioting and looting
Time for people to re-learn some basic common sense and stop being farking animals

Your user photo should be retaken in a pickup truck with a ballcap and visor sunglasses.


WTF are you talking about eff-wad? Read the article and re-read what I wrote.
Ya, maybe the bit about making them into ditch BBQ was a stretch, but this is the internet, it's entertainment

But let's be honest shall we? What these people did was nothing short of barbaric and animalistic
It reminds me of a story I read in the news when some guy short and killed a man in front of his 5 year old daughter because a dog got too close sniffing his leg which was a "disrespect"

So what's you agenda here? The support of violence over even the most asinine of perceived slight, or just to try to pretend you have a farking clue about what you are talking about?

Please, educate us, we so clearly need to be informed by your enlightened mind
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot to point at themselves and say "white".
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I understand that rage. I had a bad experience at McDonald's once and to make a long story short  they were supposed to give me a box of 10 nuggets and when I got home the box was full of 5 slabs of filet o fish and I don't eat seafood.

I was so pissed
 
