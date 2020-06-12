 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Racist ranting entitled white lady from Torrance prequel video comes out   (ktla.com)
69
    Followup, Race, Woman, Racism, young Asian woman, Female, video recording of her racist rant, Kayceelyn Salminoa, Video  
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the fark moran brigade seemed so SURE that if we saw what led up to the tirade we would find evidence that the jogger lady had started it! It couldn't possibly be that she is just a miserable old racist coont!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how do we not know her name yet?!?!?!


Internet, I am dissapoint. Time to dox a racist!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman replied, "I am not a racist person, but you know what, you need to go home," she said.

As the conversation continued, the woman said she was calling the police and began speaking to the man in a mock Asian accent, repeating several times, "You understand me, China man?"

Also appropriate:
Fark user image
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, that's what you get when you take the Lord's name in vain.
Or is the Train in Vain?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So as a prequel, is it more like Better Call Saul or Phantom Menace?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was there a video??
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.com
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: So as a prequel, is it more like Better Call Saul or Phantom Menace?


It's more like a dumpster fire 'cause racist b*tch is pure flaming trash.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
so either that woman recycles that outfit on the regular, or that incident and the stairs incident happened on the same day.
 
Dakai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"It's unclear if she faces charges."

Umm, well let's see, the one Asian was thrown to the floor, she gets up, is grabbed by the ponytail, thrown down to the floor again and assailed with punches to the back of the head?

Sounds like assault to me, at the very least.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Racist lady coming out now.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Better video here, including her immaculate parking job.
https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status​/​1271230310571704322

Fark user image
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: so either that woman recycles that outfit on the regular, or that incident and the stairs incident happened on the same day.


Fark user image
 
Dakai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thorpe: Better video here, including her immaculate parking job.
https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/​1271230310571704322

[Fark user image 671x1200]


White entitlement bruh
 
eagles95
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thorpe: Better video here, including her immaculate parking job.
https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/​1271230310571704322

[Fark user image 671x1200]


besides the horrible parking job, the partial on her plate should get cops to her house in 15 minutes if the cops cared. Also this lady is a (REDACTED)

/i censored myself to avoid a vacation
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that Eddie's mom?

y.yarn.co
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Note there are three documented incidents, not two. The KTLA story seques into the story of a woman who was physically attacked and filed a police report in October.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: so either that woman recycles that outfit on the regular, or that incident and the stairs incident happened on the same day.


I run thru the same outfits one warshing machine load at a time.  The chances of catching me in the same clothes twice in a week or several times in a month are very high.  but I'm a guy.
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This a woman who has never suffered real consequences for her shiatty behavior and it shows. Next person she farks with should just beat her ass. Maybe it'd teach her to stop being a twat.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dakai: "It's unclear if she faces charges."

Umm, well let's see, the one Asian was thrown to the floor, she gets up, is grabbed by the ponytail, thrown down to the floor again and assailed with punches to the back of the head?

Sounds like assault to me, at the very least.


Assault (multiple counts) and battery (at least one).  Assault is threatening someone with violence, battery is actually committing a violent act against someone.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody needs a big dose of "When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong".
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thorpe: Better video here, including her immaculate parking job.
https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/​1271230310571704322

[Fark user image image 671x1200]


Put some air in that tire!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: so either that woman recycles that outfit on the regular, or that incident and the stairs incident happened on the same day.


I think that's a coat. I pretty much have one coat I wear.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thorpe: Better video here, including her immaculate parking job.
https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/​1271230310571704322

[Fark user image 671x1200]


Huh. You can see all of her license plate in the video. No reason for the police to not know who she is by now.

So the question is, who is she related to, and why are they protecting her?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She brings up her family. She's had am assault charge levied against her and cops have done nothing. I am going to be she has contacts or family that are cops or police union thugs or perhaps mafia ( still big in SoCal ). She acts as if she's above the law and she might just be.

/ A lot of those nasty folk down there -- a bunch of Wally Georges.
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Well, that's what you get when you take the Lord's name in vain.
Or is the Train in Vain?


She shouldn't be so Hateful.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: And how do we not know her name yet?!?!?!


Jean Masseth.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trocadero: So as a prequel, is it more like Better Call Saul or Phantom Menace?


It's more like Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

A Terrible Human: This a woman who has never suffered real consequences for her shiatty behavior and it shows. Next person she farks with should just beat her ass. Maybe it'd teach her to stop being a twat.


You don't think she'd press charges? How sure are you? Is the racist old coont worth going to jail?
 
FREDIOHEAD
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is she driving a Honda?
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

patrick767: A Terrible Human: This a woman who has never suffered real consequences for her shiatty behavior and it shows. Next person she farks with should just beat her ass. Maybe it'd teach her to stop being a twat.

You don't think she'd press charges? How sure are you? Is the racist old coont worth going to jail?


Oh I'm sure she'd press charges but she's eventually going to run into someone who won't take her shiat.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: She's had am assault charge levied against her and cops have done nothing. I am going to be she has contacts or family that are cops or police union thugs or perhaps mafia


There was a police report filed. There is no mention of her being identified or indicted.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dakai: "It's unclear if she faces charges."

Umm, well let's see, the one Asian was thrown to the floor, she gets up, is grabbed by the ponytail, thrown down to the floor again and assailed with punches to the back of the head?

Sounds like assault to me, at the very least.


Technically it is battery, which is worse.  Assault, in the legal sense, is when you say or do something to make someone fear for their safety, like make threats or brandish a firearm, though the later would be assault with a deadly weapon.

Battery is when you make physical contact with their body.

Its confusing because white NRA types commit assault all the time and get away with it, but black guys might pay you on the arm as they ask you to calm down and get charged with battery.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FREDIOHEAD: Is she driving a Honda?


Heh. Honda, Toyota, Lexus, and Nissan US headquarters were all in Torrance when I worked there years ago.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FREDIOHEAD: Is she driving a Honda?


Damn Asians!
 
S10Calade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: And how do we not know her name yet?!?!?!


Internet, I am dissapoint. Time to dox a racist!


Fark user image
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Note there are three documented incidents, not two. The KTLA story seques into the story of a woman who was physically attacked and filed a police report in October.


All of them in the same outfit
 
Adamata
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Daughter is a local PD member.  That's why she thinks she runs the farking place
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Note there are three documented incidents, not two. The KTLA story seques into the story of a woman who was physically attacked and filed a police report in October.


Filed it with the Torrance Police Department....where the racist's daughter works. No wonder it went right into the circular file aka trash can. This also explains her comments "Do you know who my family is???"
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: ProcrastinationStation: so either that woman recycles that outfit on the regular, or that incident and the stairs incident happened on the same day.

I think that's a coat. I pretty much have one coat I wear.


if its a coat it makes her comment about wearing black in the CA sun all the more odd.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: But the fark moran brigade seemed so SURE that if we saw what led up to the tirade we would find evidence that the jogger lady had started it! It couldn't possibly be that she is just a miserable old racist coont!


Paging FishFlipps (changed so I don't get a time out) to this thread so he can eat some crow.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

S10Calade: SpectroBoy: And how do we not know her name yet?!?!?!


Internet, I am dissapoint. Time to dox a racist!

[Fark user image 422x750]


Good. I hope her life becomes a living hell from total strangers heckling her or refusing to serve her at their place of business.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

S10Calade: SpectroBoy: And how do we not know her name yet?!?!?!


Internet, I am dissapoint. Time to dox a racist!

[Fark user image image 422x750]


Well, hopefully it's the right person and not just some crayon scribbler's idea of detective work.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lots of racists who say they aren't racist probably aren't lying. I think they have a very narrow definition of racism, they think it's only saying negative lies about other races. For example they truly believe that black people are predisposed to being criminals so for them, acting on that isn't racist. (to be clean: they are.)

I'm not sure it is possible to change them, at least not most of them and not rapidly. It is however possible to change the things that perpetuate that kind of attitude. Things like laws, rules, regulations, customs, education, news reporting, entertainment, etc...
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well that explains why she's yet to get her ass beat and why she keeps doing it. Now I'm wondering how far the shiat apple fell from the shiat tree.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

S10Calade: SpectroBoy: And how do we not know her name yet?!?!?!


Internet, I am dissapoint. Time to dox a racist!

[Fark user image 422x750]


Wible wobbles
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ugggh White women.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

talkertopc: For example they truly believe that black people are predisposed to being criminals so for them, acting on that isn't racist. (to be clean: they are.)


Wut?
 
