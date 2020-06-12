 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Somerset Live)   Police want to speak to man who looks like this after burglary. What he looked like before still unclear   (somersetlive.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Fail, Wiltshire burglary, Wiltshire Police, Honda, Crime, E-Fit, Police, Privacy Notice, connection  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 6:26 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
For his sake I hope he didn't look like that before the burglary.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Emo?
lastfm.freetls.fastly.netView Full Size
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thundercats...ho?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was he huffing gold paint during the burglary?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nightmare juice.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Uhhh, do they mean trail instead of trial?

I've never seen a cry used for trial biking.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
farking autocorrect.

CRF
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Was he huffing gold paint during the burglary?


Leave Patrick alone!
 
JNowe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked the Yellow Brick Road?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wot the Dickens is an EFIT, bruv?
 
OBBN
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: Uhhh, do they mean trail instead of trial?

I've never seen a cry used for trial biking.


They meant trials.  Trials when referencing motorcycles is a sport  where a rider in a motorcycle with a very low center of gravity is used to navigate an obstacle course. It's rally quite fascinating to watch.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So we're looking for a guy who looks like a chimp from the nose down, his eyes are rolling back in his head with half an eyebrow.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know for a FACT that's the Babadook.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.