(Rolling Stone)   Act like a third world nation and you'll be treated like one
48
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Sounds batty, but that kind of money speaks volumes.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You mean, you're not one?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
shiathole country.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Democratic states should try to rescue poor people from republican states.
 
eiger
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Our meatpacking industry is out of control. The fact that they have gotten laws passed that try to criminalize journalism that targets them: https://ccrjustice.org/sites/de​fault/f​iles/attach/2017/09/Ag-GagAcrossAmeric​a.pdf

Or the fact that Trump farking invoked the Defense Production Act for them but not for farking PPE producers.

Or the fact that they have gutted safety and environmental regulations on the industry.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

We're a goddamned brand now.

We've spent the last 20 or so years, whenever Republicans have been able to do so, weakening the USDA and FDA precisely to make it more attractive for other countries to come here & take advantage of our modern infrastructure & resources. Then, we weakened our infrastructure & squandered our resources.

This is what happens when America is run like a business - it's run like farking Red Lobster. The GOP see the federal government as a holding company for the "America" brand, nothing more. Combined with state governments eager to prostitute the infrastructure that they obtained decades ago for pennies on the dollar, infrastructure that they refuse to maintain even as they demand more federal money to do so, you have states that are deeply in the red, both economically and ideologically, selling themselves out to the highest bidder in a number of areas, and they're not exactly picky when it comes to the country of origin for those bids.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?

Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

We're a goddamned brand now.

We've spent the last 20 or so years, whenever Republicans have been able to do so, weakening the USDA and FDA precisely to make it more attractive for other countries to come here & take advantage of our modern infrastructure & resources. Then, we weakened our infrastructure & squandered our resources.

This is what happens when America is run like a business - it's run like farking Red Lobster. The GOP see the federal government as a holding company for the "America" brand, nothing more. Combined with state governments eager to prostitute the infrastructure that they obtained decades ago for pennies on the dollar, infrastructure that they refuse to maintain even as they demand more federal money to do so, you have states that are deeply in the red, both economically and ideologically, selling themselves out to the highest bidder in a number of areas, and they're not exactly picky when it comes to the country of origin for those bids.


I just sing to my cat.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't know why they are so worried about the lagoons of hog waste.  That part of NC is very flat and whenever a hurricane or tropical storm comes through those lagoons get a proper flushing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.


Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?

Eh, don't read too much into it.  The Chinese way is to have strict rules on paper but punish low-level employees for their superiors' decisions.  Your boss ignores the regs but you're responsible for the consequences, so there is zero incentive to report any wrongdoing -- you're just signing your death warrant earlier rather than later.  So you do your best to hide things until it blows up and you're executed as an example to others, then the boss just hires the next yokel desperate for a paycheck.

The U.S. way is to not even bother with regulations.

Neither country cares if people die, but China at least cares about appearances.  The U.S. doesn't seem to care about anything, except maybe killing as many brown and black people as possible.

If you were to anthropomorphize both countries, China is that shrieky, terrifying Bridezilla/Karen that obsesses with maintaining a pristine public image even as she constantly has public meltdowns, loudly blames everyone else for her spectacular screw-ups, and farks half the neighborhood.  You should stay the hell away from her but you don't because she's so easy.  The U.S. is that alcoholic junkie trust fund baby that inherited a billionaire's wealth but is in horrible shape because he can't be arsed to eat right or make real friends or see a doctor.  Instead he hurls insults at everyone, shiats his pants on purpose, lashes out violently, and pukes all over his shirt because he somehow enjoys being a loathsome, miserable wreck.  Everyone continues to pretend to be friends with him in hopes that it might one day lead to access to his fortune, and it amuses him so he continues to see just how disgusting and cruel he can get and still attract the gaggle of sycophants.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.


So vote republican?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?

Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

We're a goddamned brand now.

We've spent the last 20 or so years, whenever Republicans have been able to do so, weakening the USDA and FDA precisely to make it more attractive for other countries to come here & take advantage of our modern infrastructure & resources. Then, we weakened our infrastructure & squandered our resources.

This is what happens when America is run like a business - it's run like farking Red Lobster. The GOP see the federal government as a holding company for the "America" brand, nothing more. Combined with state governments eager to prostitute the infrastructure that they obtained decades ago for pennies on the dollar, infrastructure that they refuse to maintain even as they demand more federal money to do so, you have states that are deeply in the red, both economically and ideologically, selling themselves out to the highest bidder in a number of areas, and they're not exactly picky when it comes to the country of origin for those bids.


I've been listening to anarchists for years.   As I've grown older, their point of view is beginning to make sense.

fark it all.  Burn everything down.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lol.
N. C. "Developing"
That Is the joke.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Lol.
N. C. "Developing"
That Is the joke.


Regressing is far more accurate.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eh, if it becomes a problem, a foreign owner that exports only 25% can and will easily be taken back by authoritarian US if that's what it comes down to.

A US business controller from anywhere that pollutes and resists prevention in favor of shareholder dividends will never be held accountable.

/Executive jail time
//Shareholder accountability
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.


I don't why people don't understand that career politicians don't get where they are without lobbying, whether Dems or Reps. Who do you think pays that lobbying money, charities?
The higher up you go, the more vetted these politicians are, and have proved themselves to the lobbyists at smaller positions, so they get financial support to go higher.
The big organizations don't care, they pay bribes lobbying funds to both sides.

What kind of policies do you think they'll push and support?
BSAB because, really, both sides really are bad.
Those that don't dance for the pennies will be ignored, run against, smeared or -and would not surprise me- worse.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was a kid I was forced to work in a huge hermetically sealed hog farm - foster kids are used as a resource by "families" in Nebraska as a loophole in the Child Labor Act.  One day I castrated 400 barrows, crying half the time. The treatment of those animals scarred me for life. I like bacon as much as the next person but we could do things differently. Fark big Ag. And the big AG.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In a global economy, this is what "Made in America" looks like.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love the irony of Cory Booker's complaints.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the quality of journalism I expect from the rag that brought us the story of "Jackie".

Part of what made the company such an attractive target is that it's about 50 percent cheaper to raise hogs in North Carolina than in China. This is due to less-expensive pig-feed prices and larger farms, but it's also because of loose business and environmental regulations, especially in red states, which have made the U.S. an increasingly attractive place for foreign companies to offshore costly and harmful business practices.

How much cheaper is pig feed here?  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

What's the difference in scale of farms here versus China?  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

What are some of the differences in regulation?  Why are you getting so hung up on facts?  We have a narrative here!
 
Animatronik
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks Subby for an ignorant headline.

China doesnt care aboit our environment because THEY are acting like we used to and still do sometimes as a 1st world country.

If environmental and labor regulations make manufacturing too expensive, outsource it to a nation with cheap labor and lots of poluution.

Also, Chinas demand for pork is insatiable.
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smithfield's Don Butler says that "this model has worked well for thousands of farmers for years."

Slavery? Or is he talking about the lord/serf model?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sexy Jesus: When I was a kid I was forced to work in a huge hermetically sealed hog farm - foster kids are used as a resource by "families" in Nebraska as a loophole in the Child Labor Act.  One day I castrated 400 barrows, crying half the time. The treatment of those animals scarred me for life. I like bacon as much as the next person but we could do things differently. Fark big Ag. And the big AG.


Pretty sure that branch dildonian guy who charged the feds abused that program
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We are now the cheap satellite nation ripe for exploitation.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just about time to update "The Jungle", put some iPhones in it and it will be cutting edge again.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Libertarian paradise
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"To have a Chinese food company controlling a major U.S. meat supplier, without shareholder accountability, is a bit concerning," said Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

It's O.K. folks. A Republican is concerned. I'm sure Susan Collins' brow is furrowed, too.
 
hestheone
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would you eat pork - or anything, for that matter- from China?
Only an idiot would even feed his dog food from China.

Remember melamine?
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.


Both sides are bad you say?  I guess we should vote for that one that is clearly worse by a huge margin.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So we'll be getting lots of foreign aid.
And we can go to whatever country has the best food and request asylum.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amusing how Fark's resident conservative idiots (but I repeat myself) are fine with China taking over American industry, because it sticks it to the libs.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?

Sounds batty, but that kind of money speaks volumes.


Yet China is the one with continuous African Swine Flu outbreaks....

/methinks some part of this story is bologna
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


China does not have a Republican Party.
 
disco ball
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SBinRR: Don't know why they are so worried about the lagoons of hog waste.  That part of NC is very flat and whenever a hurricane or tropical storm comes through those lagoons get a proper flushing.


Do they ever. Not to mention the
loads of rotting hog corpses flooding the highways afterwards. That whole area smells like pig shiat on a good day.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcos P: Sexy Jesus: When I was a kid I was forced to work in a huge hermetically sealed hog farm - foster kids are used as a resource by "families" in Nebraska as a loophole in the Child Labor Act.  One day I castrated 400 barrows, crying half the time. The treatment of those animals scarred me for life. I like bacon as much as the next person but we could do things differently. Fark big Ag. And the big AG.

Pretty sure that branch dildonian guy who charged the feds abused that program


Does a pig shiat through a slat in the floor?

// I learned something today
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the Chinese are paying the tariffs.
 
disco ball
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.

I don't why people don't understand that career politicians don't get where they are without lobbying, whether Dems or Reps. Who do you think pays that lobbying money, charities?
The higher up you go, the more vetted these politicians are, and have proved themselves to the lobbyists at smaller positions, so they get financial support to go higher.
The big organizations don't care, they pay bribes lobbying funds to both sides.

What kind of policies do you think they'll push and support?
BSAB because, really, both sides really are bad.
Those that don't dance for the pennies will be ignored, run against, smeared or -and would not surprise me- worse.


Don't vote. That'll show 'em.

/s
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Amusing how Fark's resident conservative idiots (but I repeat myself) are fine with China taking over American industry, because it sticks it to the libs.


Seems like it is more the libs white knighting China in this thread.  And in Trump's world, China is the enemy, or don't you remember the whole thing about calling it the COVID-19.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.

I don't why people don't understand that career politicians don't get where they are without lobbying, whether Dems or Reps. Who do you think pays that lobbying money, charities?
The higher up you go, the more vetted these politicians are, and have proved themselves to the lobbyists at smaller positions, so they get financial support to go higher.
The big organizations don't care, they pay bribes lobbying funds to both sides.

What kind of policies do you think they'll push and support?
BSAB because, really, both sides really are bad.
Those that don't dance for the pennies will be ignored, run against, smeared or -and would not surprise me- worse.


Good. Since you and Abe both concede that both sides are bad and it doesn't make any difference, I can count on you both to vote blue this November, just as a personal favor to me, since both sides are bad and it makes absolutely no difference.
Right?
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jso2897: Resident Muslim: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.

I don't why people don't understand that career politicians don't get where they are without lobbying, whether Dems or Reps. Who do you think pays that lobbying money, charities?
The higher up you go, the more vetted these politicians are, and have proved themselves to the lobbyists at smaller positions, so they get financial support to go higher.
The big organizations don't care, they pay bribes lobbying funds to both sides.

What kind of policies do you think they'll push and support?
BSAB because, really, both sides really are bad.
Those that don't dance for the pennies will be ignored, run against, smeared or -and would not surprise me- worse.

Good. Since you and Abe both concede that both sides are bad and it doesn't make any difference, I can count on you both to vote blue this November, just as a personal favor to me, since both sides are bad and it makes absolutely no difference.
Right?


bsabsvR

Do you not see the R at the end of BSABSVR....nobody says BSABSVD - it even looks funny....BSABSVD...hell my (deep state) iPhone tried to correct BSABSVD to BSABSVR

/BSABSVR
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

libranoelrose: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.

So vote republican?


webron: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.

Both sides are bad you say?  I guess we should vote for that one that is clearly worse by a huge margin.


Admitting that Democrats are guilty of some of the same sins as Republicans, is not an endorsement to vote Republican.
We Democrats have to recognize that our elected officials also need to be held accountable when they are not representing our ideals. Just because they have a (D) behind their name, does not mean that they should get a free pass from Democrat voters. We do have the ability to replace the corrupted officials within our own party.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh, this nation has been in decline for as long as I can remember (Reagan).  Even as a small child, I understood electing a B actor was a really bad idea, and here we are.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dragonchild: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?
Eh, don't read too much into it.  The Chinese way is to have strict rules on paper but punish low-level employees for their superiors' decisions.  Your boss ignores the regs but you're responsible for the consequences, so there is zero incentive to report any wrongdoing -- you're just signing your death warrant earlier rather than later.  So you do your best to hide things until it blows up and you're executed as an example to others, then the boss just hires the next yokel desperate for a paycheck.

The U.S. way is to not even bother with regulations.

Neither country cares if people die, but China at least cares about appearances.  The U.S. doesn't seem to care about anything, except maybe killing as many brown and black people as possible.

If you were to anthropomorphize both countries, China is that shrieky, terrifying Bridezilla/Karen that obsesses with maintaining a pristine public image even as she constantly has public meltdowns, loudly blames everyone else for her spectacular screw-ups, and farks half the neighborhood.  You should stay the hell away from her but you don't because she's so easy.  The U.S. is that alcoholic junkie trust fund baby that inherited a billionaire's wealth but is in horrible shape because he can't be arsed to eat right or make real friends or see a doctor.  Instead he hurls insults at everyone, shiats his pants on purpose, lashes out violently, and pukes all over his shirt because he somehow enjoys being a loathsome, miserable wreck.  Everyone continues to pretend to be friends with him in hopes that it might one day lead to access to his fortune, and it amuses him so he continues to see just how disgusting and cruel he can get and still attract the gaggle of sycophants.


Which country is the cute girl who just started meth. The one that is desperate enough to bang me for 20 bucks, but doesn't have meth face yet?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Which country is the cute girl who just started meth. The one that is desperate enough to bang me for 20 bucks, but doesn't have meth face yet?

A few "just started meth" countries came to mind until I realized that no one is desperate enough to bang you.

/ or me
// it's why we're here, right?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


In some states and for certain things I would say yes but I grew up around dairy farms, poultry, and pigs and my state didn't allow for those nasty ass lagoons that North Carolina does. The state is farking stupid for not making them send that much waste through waste treatment.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: libranoelrose: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.

So vote republican?

webron: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: mjjt: Wow! US has laxer food health regs than China?


Why are you surprised? The GOP has been selling out America's legacy for lucre for the last 40 farking years.

Unfortunately, both parties have been doing this.

Both sides are bad you say?  I guess we should vote for that one that is clearly worse by a huge margin.

Admitting that Democrats are guilty of some of the same sins as Republicans, is not an endorsement to vote Republican.
We Democrats have to recognize that our elected officials also need to be held accountable when they are not representing our ideals. Just because they have a (D) behind their name, does not mean that they should get a free pass from Democrat voters. We do have the ability to replace the corrupted officials within our own party.


Ehhhhh

No

The registered Replicans are a foe
 
p51d007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, at least WE don't have wet markets....YET.
 
