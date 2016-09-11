 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Surveillance footage shows that while looting was going on at a Southside Chicago strip mall, Chicago police officers broke into a nearby office where they lounged, napped, and even made coffee. Holy Fark: the office of the local congressman   (nbcnews.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
To Protect and Serve....stolen coffee to each other
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Blue lives matter*

/except Chicago PD because they are being paid by Soros
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That'll do, pigs. That'll do.

/To get you fired
//Bacon - burnt!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Were they dressed like plumbers?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"And I can tell you one thing for certain, not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing ever happened," Lightfoot said. "Not anymore. Not in my city, not in your city."

Notice that nowhere in this quote or TFA do the words, "fired", "terminated", or "dismissed" appear.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The more this PD debacle goes on, the more it feels that they're less a police department and more a municipally-funded mercenary guild.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Which one is the Dwight? He better watch out or the Jim will put his gun in Jello.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Were they even allowed to stop the looters?
 
lennavan
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"They had their feet up on the desk, one was asleep on my couch in my campaign office," Rush said. "One had his head down on his desk. One was on his cell phone. They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave."

Sounds like in addition to dereliction of duty we have trespassing and theft.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ultra Super Secret Double Jeopardy FarK: The office of former Black Panther turned member of congress  Bobby Rush
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Government workers in a union.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wood0366: The more this PD debacle goes on, the more it feels that they're less a police department and more a municipally-funded mercenary guild.


Murder club.

It's time for the few good apples to climb out of their crab bucket.

Yes, that was a deliberate mixed metaphor.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jjorsett: "And I can tell you one thing for certain, not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing ever happened," Lightfoot said. "Not anymore. Not in my city, not in your city."

Notice that nowhere in this quote or TFA do the words, "fired", "terminated", or "dismissed" appear.


Of course: they'll be shunted off to another city where they will be someone else's problem.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

uttertosh: wood0366: The more this PD debacle goes on, the more it feels that they're less a police department and more a municipally-funded mercenary guild.

Murder club.

It's time for the few good apples to climb out of their crab bucket.

Yes, that was a deliberate mixed metaphor.


But you're putting the cart before the egg, man. We have to have the good apples first!
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've had half of mind to make joke blue lives matter posters that change the verbiage to fascist lives matter, like they were a counterprotesting transparently. But I don't know if any good would actually come from it.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy Fark: the office of the local congressman

Depending on some factual details that might make it a federal crime, even if the burglars didn't know it was a federally protected property.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NotCodger: To Protect and Serve....stolen coffee to each other


It was the popcorn part that ticked me off the most - a literal looting spree just down the road, and they're making effing *popcorn*?!?

/makes popcorn for the thread
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police:  "We don't need no stinkin' reform!"

Chicago PD: "Hold my popcorn."

Like I've been saying, for a group of people who've been proclaiming that they don't need reforms of any kind; they sure can't stop tripping over their own dicks at every given opportunity.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the popcorn was coming right for them.
the sofa was resisting arrest.
the coffee may have been used in the commission of a drug crime.
at the end of the day, they just wanted to get home to their families.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: Police:  "We don't need no stinkin' reform!"

Chicago PD: "Hold my popcorn."

Like I've been saying, for a group of people who've been proclaiming that they don't need reforms of any kind; they sure can't stop tripping over their own dicks at every given opportunity.


That's the thing, most companies or organizations would pull everyone in for a You farking Guys speech to knock that shiat off and give incentives for keeping things on the straight and narrow.
 
tnpir
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnny queso: the popcorn was coming right for them.
the sofa was resisting arrest.
the coffee may have been used in the commission of a drug crime.
at the end of the day, they just wanted to get home to their families.


The cheese stands alone.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Give them credit.   At least they weren't torching the local comic book store and all the irreplaceable one of a kind books inside.

/Stop drop and roll
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arrest and charge them. I'd like to hear the defense the police union comes up with excusing their behavior.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ZAZ: Holy Fark: the office of the local congressman

Depending on some factual details that might make it a federal crime, even if the burglars didn't know it was a federally protected property.


I'd say just ask Charles Manson, the POS finely died.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now that's some blue privilege right there. The only reason you could do something like that is because you knew, aintnothingtohappen.gif.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the heat of a summer night
In the land of the dollar bill
When the town of Chicago died
And they talk about it still
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gotta get your beauty winks if you're going to go brutalize some Americans later.

Fire all the pigs.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jjorsett: "And I can tell you one thing for certain, not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing ever happened," Lightfoot said. "Not anymore. Not in my city, not in your city."

Notice that nowhere in this quote or TFA do the words, "fired", "terminated", or "dismissed" appear.


Chicago is one of those cities where the union agreement prevents summarily terminating police officers
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark cops
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jjorsett: "And I can tell you one thing for certain, not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing ever happened," Lightfoot said. "Not anymore. Not in my city, not in your city."

Notice that nowhere in this quote or TFA do the words, "fired", "terminated", or "dismissed" appear.


They will be reprimanded sharply?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown offered a personal apology to Rush during the press conference and proceeded to condemn the behavior of the officers.

"I'm not playing with you that I mean what I say when I say we'll hold you accountable," Brown said. "Move, get out of the way, but we are going to uphold the nobility of this profession. This conduct is not representative."

LOL. What is it, 99% of police officers are good? 95%? But 13 rotten apples managed to gather in one spot, including supervisors? Suuuurrrre. Whatever you say, chief.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, we all know cops aren't there to stop crimes in progress. They are there to do the paperwork afterwards (and sometimes not even then - I had CPD refuse to come look at an attempted break-in at my house back in 2012 because "they didn't get in so it isn't worth our time to report it.") So, the fact that there are riots down the street isn't really going to be taken into the calculus.

It's more the 'breaking and entering' that is going to ruffle some feathers.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Because while we try to make sure that they were protected from the cars and other things that were going on, we also gave those who wished to destroy space to do that as well."

"When you have the ability to gain some of that power back, people take the opportunity to do so," Rashawn Ray, a sociologist at the University of Maryland, told me.

The Boston Tea Party, though not widely portrayed as looting, is an illustrative example of some of the ways in which the term is applied, says Matthew Clair, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Stanford University[...]

Look, these police officers were practically engaged in a modern-day Boston Tea Party, except with coffee and popcorn -- while also enabling the First Amendment rights of protesters.  Do you people hate America?
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 3 hours ago  

libranoelrose: [Fark user image image 704x396]

[Fark user image image 704x394]


Not for nothing, but I don't notice a single officer of color other than lily white.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The city of seattle needs to purchase the homes of any residents inside CHAZ who want to leave.  They need to produce legislation making CHAZ permanent and release a timetable for the defunding and closure of the Police Department.   All city counsels nation wide need to so the same and the states need to do it with the state police
 
ijason
‘’ 3 hours ago  
clearly the building was scheduled to be burned down "by looters", but something went wrong and now the video got out ( ,_,)
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bluemoons: libranoelrose: [Fark user image image 704x396]

[Fark user image image 704x394]

Not for nothing, but I don't notice a single officer of color other than lily white.


You know how those liberals shoop the whoop and make it out to be like
 
odinsposse
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IndyJohn: jjorsett: "And I can tell you one thing for certain, not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing ever happened," Lightfoot said. "Not anymore. Not in my city, not in your city."

Notice that nowhere in this quote or TFA do the words, "fired", "terminated", or "dismissed" appear.

Chicago is one of those cities where the union agreement prevents summarily terminating police officers


But the mayor is introducing legislation to require certification to be a police officer. That would be state controlled and the police union can't really stop it if it's state law. It would also be a way to get rid of bad cops who can't get certified.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lennavan: "They had their feet up on the desk, one was asleep on my couch in my campaign office," Rush said. "One had his head down on his desk. One was on his cell phone. They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave."

Sounds like in addition to dereliction of duty we have trespassing and theft.


We paid for that popcorn. It's the people's popcorn!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Spartapuss: lennavan: "They had their feet up on the desk, one was asleep on my couch in my campaign office," Rush said. "One had his head down on his desk. One was on his cell phone. They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave."

Sounds like in addition to dereliction of duty we have trespassing and theft.

We paid for that popcorn. It's the people's popcorn!


The office had insurance, right?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The police keep doing stupid shiat even after the whole world starts filming everything the police does; then the cops and their supporters get upset when people start talking about de-funding them.
 
eiger
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Arrest and charge them. I'd like to hear the defense the police union comes up with excusing their behavior.


1. They had been battling the LOOTERS, RIOTERS, and PROTESTERS for hours, protecting our citizens, property, and very society.

2. The THUGS had already broken into the office, and they had fought them off.

3. Exhausted, hungry, and thirsty from long battles with antifa and the forces undermining our social order, they availed themselves of the couches, food, and drinks availabe in that office. Ideally should they have done it? In an ideal world, possibly not. However, until you have spent hours fighting the forces trying to destroy our society and rape our women, who are you to judge them?

Where's my police union spokesman check?
 
way south
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jjorsett: "And I can tell you one thing for certain, not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing ever happened," Lightfoot said. "Not anymore. Not in my city, not in your city."

Notice that nowhere in this quote or TFA do the words, "fired", "terminated", or "dismissed" appear.


I didn't expect to find them.
People are upset about living under the government they've chosen for themselves. If no one will be held accountable at the local polls then don't expect accountability to spontaneously emerge no matter how many protests miles you log.
The same politicians will march hand in hand with you and go back to doing nothing.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnny queso: the popcorn was coming right for them.


They felt threatened and feared for their butter.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr_Vimes: jjorsett: "And I can tell you one thing for certain, not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing ever happened," Lightfoot said. "Not anymore. Not in my city, not in your city."

Notice that nowhere in this quote or TFA do the words, "fired", "terminated", or "dismissed" appear.

Of course: they'll be shunted off to another city where they will be someone else's problem.


It's worse than you think. Cop fired for kissing 10 yo hired as chief in different city.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It was very irritating because he should never have been a police officer," said Larry Markle, the prosecutor for Montgomery and Chautauqua counties in Kansas.
Mr. Sullivan, 44, is now in prison in Washington State on other charges, including identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.
Time speeds up and a person can do a whole lifetime of crime in a week long binge
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmm

I'm fine with that formatting.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can almost guarantee someone is going to find video of at least one of these guys crying about how hard the job is.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

odinsposse: IndyJohn: jjorsett: "And I can tell you one thing for certain, not one of these officers will be allowed to hide behind the badge and go on and act like nothing ever happened," Lightfoot said. "Not anymore. Not in my city, not in your city."

Notice that nowhere in this quote or TFA do the words, "fired", "terminated", or "dismissed" appear.

Chicago is one of those cities where the union agreement prevents summarily terminating police officers

But the mayor is introducing legislation to require certification to be a police officer. That would be state controlled and the police union can't really stop it if it's state law. It would also be a way to get rid of bad cops who can't get certified.



Certified by who?  Dig deep.  Usually States hand off that kind of thing to 'In accordance with" or "by <national group>".  Training programs and certifications currently in use have produced the cops we have. If you think that union--those people, those cops--are just going to go away...

/I thought (all) cops had to be POST certified
//Like the cops in Minneapolis.
 
