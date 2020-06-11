 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   ♫ Come and listen to a story about man named Jed / A poor mountaineer, barely kept his habit fed / Then one day he was looking at some tube / And saw that Florida had a lax attitude / About pills that is. Hillbilly heroin. "O.C." ♫   (cleveland.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Wow - those sons of biatches. What's it like, I wonder, not just to kill people with your lies, but to care so little that you write novelty songs about it.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Heroin that is. Black tar. Texas Tea.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy shiat, I had no idea subby was just copying their little ditty word for word until I read the article.  Wow.  They really did do that.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 3 hours ago  

serfdood: Holy shiat, I had no idea subby was just copying their little ditty word for word until I read the article.  Wow.  They really did do that.


And just think...I was about to give subby kudos for an amazing headline...It's completely plagiarized! LOL!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I imagine this is how the meetings went at AmerisourceBergen Corp.....

damage control team deck 46!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


ejection systems offline!  core breach is imminent! All hands abandon ship!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Counties come in with a ten foot pole,
Shove it right up lawyers' a**holes.
(Sideways, that is. Hillbilly-style)

/one could hope.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boone county mating call *shakes pill bottle*
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh, full thing mentions Rick Scott by name.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say take away their business and build a government replacement.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Bravo, subby.
 
