(Fox News)   This one strange trick guarantees that your trip to Florida will be the best trip ever   (foxnews.com) divider line
23
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
mandates that travelers from the tri-state area undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

Meanwhile Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina--all with greater new case rates--are welcome with open arms. Best of luck with that.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't go
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Because it will be your last trip ever?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meth?
 
capacc
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looking more like the great American experiment is over time for a return of the Confederation of States.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We are a nation full of idiots
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: Because it will be your last trip ever?


I don't care I'm personally planning on taking a cross country road trip from Oregon to Michigan next month. I'll see how far I get.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

propasaurus: Don't go


Why, so I can be tortured to death with lonliness and gaslighting slowly and have people making money off it? fark that shiat.

and fark you for torturing me too jake. I thought you were a decent man. I thought a warrior would be a decent man. I was wrong. you have NO honor.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Capitalist pigs!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: mandates that travelers from the tri-state area undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

Meanwhile Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina--all with greater new case rates--are welcome with open arms. Best of luck with that.


I have a dentist appointment coming up next month. When they called to schedule (it had originally been scheduled for this month) they asked me if I'd traveled outside the country in the last two weeks.

Like...maybe ask me if I've traveled anywhere INSIDE the country. Also...the appointment is in July. Who cares if I've traveled outside the country now?
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a long strange trick it's been.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bowen: koder: mandates that travelers from the tri-state area undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

Meanwhile Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina--all with greater new case rates--are welcome with open arms. Best of luck with that.

I have a dentist appointment coming up next month. When they called to schedule (it had originally been scheduled for this month) they asked me if I'd traveled outside the country in the last two weeks.

Like...maybe ask me if I've traveled anywhere INSIDE the country. Also...the appointment is in July. Who cares if I've traveled outside the country now?


Eat a bag of Oreos before going.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kirablue42: Archie Goodwin: Because it will be your last trip ever?

I don't care I'm personally planning on taking a cross country road trip from Oregon to Michigan next month. I'll see how far I get.


Do what you want to do. Just be aware of the risks.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: mandates that travelers from the tri-state area undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

Meanwhile Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina--all with greater new case rates--are welcome with open arms. Best of luck with that.


Being from NC, I've been trying to figure out WHERE the new cases are. It's like new cases pop up invisibly and without being reported anywhere.

This wouldn't be so upsetting, but the last thing I saw that DID show WHERE the new cases were had infections raging out of control in prisons and meat packaging plants.

What I can't figure out: Is the rate in NC rising again because Republicans are killing each other, or because Republicans are killing poor people and old people?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr Guy: koder: mandates that travelers from the tri-state area undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

Meanwhile Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina--all with greater new case rates--are welcome with open arms. Best of luck with that.

Being from NC, I've been trying to figure out WHERE the new cases are. It's like new cases pop up invisibly and without being reported anywhere.

This wouldn't be so upsetting, but the last thing I saw that DID show WHERE the new cases were had infections raging out of control in prisons and meat packaging plants.

What I can't figure out: Is the rate in NC rising again because Republicans are killing each other, or because Republicans are killing poor people and old people?


Do they not break it out by town?
 
hestheone
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So you need ID to go to Disney World or Sea World but not to vote?

Is that the kind of priorities we have now?
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmmm... (looks at the numbers). Those three states yesterday had less new cases COMBINED than the state of Florida.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hestheone: So you need ID to go to Disney World or Sea World but not to vote?

Is that the kind of priorities we have now?


They fingerprint you at Disney World. Not gonna lie, it'd be interesting to see the RON PAUL reaction to fingerprinting at the polls.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Turning around when you get to the end of Georgia?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: mandates that travelers from the tri-state area undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

Meanwhile Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina--all with greater new case rates--are welcome with open arms. Best of luck with that.


North Carolina!  What's up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Gov Turd Ferguson is patting himself on the back for a job "well done".
 
ajgeek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bowen: hestheone: So you need ID to go to Disney World or Sea World but not to vote?

Is that the kind of priorities we have now?

They fingerprint you at Disney World. Not gonna lie, it'd be interesting to see the RON PAUL reaction to fingerprinting at the polls.


I was going to call bullshiat on that, but it's true in the Florida system.

Their reasoning is interesting too. Disney charges more for the first few days, then discounts follow-up days. People were selling their 10 day tickets to recoup some costs and others got a discount.

So instead if just giving a flat rate, Disney decided to add biometrics to a ticket because people caught on to their scheme. There is but One God, and his name is Dollar...

/Never been, never will be...
//Just... Not my thing.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, right. Citation.
 
