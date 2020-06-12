 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Washington State protesters will not be silent. They will not apologize. They will, however, host a kick-ass barbecue   (kiro7.com) divider line
27
    More: Hero, biggest surprise, 2006 albums, 2007 singles, National Film Registry, 2007 albums, Debut albums, social media, people of all ages  
•       •       •

1429 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 8:05 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nice
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe we'll be getting those taco trucks on every corner now.

/ well, after coronavirus is defeated
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll eat food from any black person's barbecue. Just saying.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, I have had enough with these left coast libs.

A COOKOUT IS NOT A BARBECUE!
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta love Washington.  They take BLM and merged it with occupy Wall Street.  Stay weird Seattle.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Maybe we'll be getting those taco trucks on every corner now.

/ well, after coronavirus is defeated


Why wait? All they need is a credit card reader away from the window and a long pole to hand your tacos over.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

big pig peaches: OK, I have had enough with these left coast libs.

A COOKOUT IS NOT A BARBECUE!


Look, y'all lost the war once already.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Maybe we'll be getting those taco trucks on every corner now.

/ well, after coronavirus is defeated

Why wait? All they need is a credit card reader away from the window and a long pole to hand your tacos over.


Heheh long poles and tacos

Giggity
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcos P: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Maybe we'll be getting those taco trucks on every corner now.

/ well, after coronavirus is defeated

Why wait? All they need is a credit card reader away from the window and a long pole to hand your tacos over.

Heheh long poles and tacos

Giggity


I will eat every long pole and taco. And I'll thank them for the privilege.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GummyBearOverlord: Gotta love Washington.  They take BLM and merged it with occupy Wall Street.  Stay weird Seattle.


Good part of the reason it triggers republicans so much.

When people realized most issues are variations of wealth/power inequities and come together it is bad news for conservatism. If their rural base ever figures out how much they haven been screwing them, watch out.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG Antifa !

Grab me another diet Mr Pibb and a hot dog please.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

casual disregard: I'll eat food from any black person's barbecue. Just saying.


I worked in a factory in FL between high school and college. One of the crew brought in some catfish he'd caught and his wife cooked up the previous night.

It was unbelievable
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 2 hours ago  

big pig peaches: OK, I have had enough with these left coast libs.

A COOKOUT IS NOT A BARBECUE!


Yeah!  And they probably think AR stands for Assault Rifle!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CarnySaur: big pig peaches: OK, I have had enough with these left coast libs.

A COOKOUT IS NOT A BARBECUE!

Yeah!  And they probably think AR stands for Assault Rifle!


Bless your heart.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GummyBearOverlord: Gotta love Washington.  They take BLM and merged it with occupy Wall Street.  Stay weird Seattle.


you aren't Portland. you will never be Portland. try as you might, you fail to be Portland. are you gonna rename your sports ball team the Timbers next? get your own game. quit poaching.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chucknasty: GummyBearOverlord: Gotta love Washington.  They take BLM and merged it with occupy Wall Street.  Stay weird Seattle.

you aren't Portland. you will never be Portland. try as you might, you fail to be Portland. are you gonna rename your sports ball team the Timbers next? get your own game. quit poaching.


I see you are living up to your screen name.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't appear to be social distancing very well.

How come farkers aren't calling them plague rats?

It's almost as if you guys were basically a bunch of partisan shills.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Washington state bbq

Pass
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Plank grilled fish is how they did it before white people called the place Washington. And it is really damn good (if done right).
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: OK, I have had enough with these left coast libs.

A COOKOUT IS NOT A BARBECUE!


Right. before I can support this, I need to know: swine or beef? Mustard, Vinegar or Tomato based sauce, or just dry rub?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: big pig peaches: OK, I have had enough with these left coast libs.

A COOKOUT IS NOT A BARBECUE!

Right. before I can support this, I need to know: swine or beef? Mustard, Vinegar or Tomato based sauce, or just dry rub?


Dry rub please. I'm a Memphis bbq guy.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#AllBBQMatters
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: They take BLM and merged it with occupy Wall Street.


Wait, how are they not related to begin with?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chucknasty: GummyBearOverlord: Gotta love Washington.  They take BLM and merged it with occupy Wall Street.  Stay weird Seattle.

you aren't Portland. you will never be Portland. try as you might, you fail to be Portland. are you gonna rename your sports ball team the Timbers next? get your own game. quit poaching.


How about them SuperSonics?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rbuzby: OMG Antifa !

Grab me another diet Mr Pibb and a hot dog please.


I'm guessing you're someone who should lay off the hot dogs.
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I'll eat food from any black person's barbecue. Just saying.


In our current climate...LOL

thebsreport.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rbuzby: OMG Antifa !

Grab me another diet Mr Pibb and a hot dog please.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.