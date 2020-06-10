 Skip to content
(CNN)   Statues of the worst person you've never heard of are coming down all over Belgium, and it's about farking time   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Subby needs a time-out for that uncensored profanity in the headline. Seriously, why isn't the B word on the naughty list?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Let's give the Belgians a hand, folks
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Worst person you've never heard of" about every 2 to 3 weeks.

Seriously, who hasn't heard about it already?
 
creckert
‘’ 5 hours ago  

pkjun: Let's give the Belgians a hand, folks


Fark user imageView Full Size
Beat me to it
/ shakes remaining fist
 
thepeterd
‘’ 5 hours ago  

pkjun: Let's give the Belgians a hand, folks


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hands, delicious hands.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder if the guy making the statue of this assgoblin while he was alive was like "Yeah, this is the guy they coined the phrase "crimes against humanity" for, but we got rich off the results, so hmm..."

Belgians gotta waffle.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What do you mean, "never heard of", subby? You never heard of "Heart of Darkness"?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyway, only-1890s-kids-will-get-this joking aside, let's please not have any "oh but you need to judge him by the standards of his time" nonsense in this thread. Like Columbus, Leopold II was judged by the standards of his time and found to be a complete nightmare trash person by his contemporaries.

The atrocities of the Congo Free State -- not even a national colony, but rather the personal property of Leopold II -- were so utterly egregious that even the colonialist Western powers were horrified. The unchecked atrocities and mutilation and forced migrations and brutal slave labour ground the population into mass starvation and disease. Half the population of the country died. It sparked a global scandal. It was so bad that even when Leopold tried to make his colony a protectorate of another European power to "reform" it, no other country wanted to be associated with him even it meant gaining control of a land mass the size of Western Europe.  Eventually the Belgian Parliament stripped the King of his colony and made it a national one.

As with Confederate statues, to tear down statues of Leopold *is* to judge him by the moral standards of his time, and to reject the propaganda and revisionism funded by Leopold and his minority of supporters to gild his historic reputation. It's an act of respect for history.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

King Something: Subby needs a time-out for that uncensored profanity in the headline. Seriously, why isn't the B word on the naughty list?


How do you think that word became taboo around the Western Arm?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I bet the Beligans aren't as evil as the Finns, though. The finns would abandon you in a snowstorm just to watch you farking die.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry, but 1st place will be held by Genghis Khan until the day that someone starts launching nukes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


For perspective, the population of the EARTH at the time he was born was around 320,000,000.

Quick math: 320,000,000 / 40,000,000 = 12.5% of the population of the PLANET.

And yes, WW2 resulted in twice as many death but when taken as a total of global population...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Three percent.  Which means that, per capita, Genghis Khan killed more than four times as many people as the entire second world war.  Not just Hitler, the whole damn war. America, Germany, Russia, Japan, everyone combined.

And he did this without tanks, planes, machineguns or, hell, even gunpowder.  This was all done with nothing more than swords, arrows and horses.

So like I said... until someone starts chucking nukes, I doubt that title of History's Greatest Monster should even be up for debate.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 hours ago  

King Something: Subby needs a time-out for that uncensored profanity in the headline. Seriously, why isn't the B word on the naughty list?


King Leo there goes a long way for explaining why civilised cultures to not utter that word.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

pup.socket: What do you mean, "never heard of", subby? You never heard of "Heart of Darkness"?


Came here for this, leaving oh-so-happily.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 hours ago  

pup.socket: What do you mean, "never heard of", subby? You never heard of "Heart of Darkness"?


You greatly overestimate people's historical and literary knowledge.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pinko_Commie: "Worst person you've never heard of" about every 2 to 3 weeks.

Seriously, who hasn't heard about it already?


Forget about it Jake, it's the fark mods.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NephilimNexus: Sorry, but 1st place will be held by Genghis Khan until the day that someone starts launching nukes.

[Fark user image image 712x299]

For perspective, the population of the EARTH at the time he was born was around 320,000,000.

Quick math: 320,000,000 / 40,000,000 = 12.5% of the population of the PLANET.

And yes, WW2 resulted in twice as many death but when taken as a total of global population...

[Fark user image image 850x134]

Three percent.  Which means that, per capita, Genghis Khan killed more than four times as many people as the entire second world war.  Not just Hitler, the whole damn war. America, Germany, Russia, Japan, everyone combined.

And he did this without tanks, planes, machineguns or, hell, even gunpowder.  This was all done with nothing more than swords, arrows and horses.

So like I said... until someone starts chucking nukes, I doubt that title of History's Greatest Monster should even be up for debate.


That was just regular old war and conquest so it actually makes sense. Giving people (including children) an incredibly high quota of rubber to gather or you will cut off their hands is another level.

For anyone wanting a fascinating book for generating nightmares I recommend "King Leopold's Ghost" enjoy.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Leopold?

Yeah, fark that guy.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NephilimNexus: And he did this without tanks, planes, machineguns or, hell, even gunpowder.  This was all done with nothing more than swords, arrows and horses.


The Mongol armies did use gunpowder weapons, but that aside, you don't need any of that stuff to kill millions of people. All you need is disruption.

Most people who die as a result of war die of starvation and disease. If people can't eat, people will die. If people can't keep themselves clean, people will die. If people are forced out of their homes, if crops and villages are burned, people will die.

The Mongol use of exemplary punishment was brutal and atrocious but not out of the ordinary for medieval warfare; what was out of the ordinary was how often they had the opportunity to engage in it. As with most wars in history, most people who died in the Mongol conquests died of starvation and disease; the brutality of the occupation killed a lot of people directly but killed a lot more people indirectly through the general disruption involved with that sort of conquest.

Which loops back to Leopold. The mutilation and mass execution of Congolese was horrifying, but that horror was just the start of the death. Most of the ten million people who died in the Congo Free State died of the secondary and tertiary effects of mass conquest and exploitation: starvation and disease.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NephilimNexus: Sorry, but 1st place will be held by Genghis Khan until the day that someone starts launching nukes.

[Fark user image 712x299]

For perspective, the population of the EARTH at the time he was born was around 320,000,000.

Quick math: 320,000,000 / 40,000,000 = 12.5% of the population of the PLANET.

And yes, WW2 resulted in twice as many death but when taken as a total of global population...

[Fark user image 850x134]

Three percent.  Which means that, per capita, Genghis Khan killed more than four times as many people as the entire second world war.  Not just Hitler, the whole damn war. America, Germany, Russia, Japan, everyone combined.

And he did this without tanks, planes, machineguns or, hell, even gunpowder.  This was all done with nothing more than swords, arrows and horses.

So like I said... until someone starts chucking nukes, I doubt that title of History's Greatest Monster should even be up for debate.


Are there statues all over asia of this guy, though?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Leopold 2. The guy who said, "I like slavery.  But, is there any way to make it even more horrific? "
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Smoking GNU: NephilimNexus: Sorry, but 1st place will be held by Genghis Khan until the day that someone starts launching nukes.

[Fark user image 712x299]

For perspective, the population of the EARTH at the time he was born was around 320,000,000.

Quick math: 320,000,000 / 40,000,000 = 12.5% of the population of the PLANET.

And yes, WW2 resulted in twice as many death but when taken as a total of global population...

[Fark user image 850x134]

Three percent.  Which means that, per capita, Genghis Khan killed more than four times as many people as the entire second world war.  Not just Hitler, the whole damn war. America, Germany, Russia, Japan, everyone combined.

And he did this without tanks, planes, machineguns or, hell, even gunpowder.  This was all done with nothing more than swords, arrows and horses.

So like I said... until someone starts chucking nukes, I doubt that title of History's Greatest Monster should even be up for debate.

Are there statues all over asia of this guy, though?


"All over"? No.

But Mongolia has some big ones. They seem to like him there for some reason.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's even losing an Australian mountain range...

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-1​2​/king-leopold-ranges-renamed-amid-blac​k-lives-matter-protests/12349532
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: Subby needs a time-out for that uncensored profanity in the headline. Seriously, why isn't the B word on the naughty list?


Indeed. What sort of swutting turlingdrome would allow such a thing?
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is hard to remember that this sort of crap was only around 150 yrs ago.  We only lost the last civil war pensioner the other week.  All of this is still RECENT HISTORY.  If you look at the advancements in Germany and Japan over the last century, you have to acknowledge that the US has not remotely made everyone equal or corrected the errors of the past, in the same way that they helped do for other countries.
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, not our proudest page in history. I can't even snark about it.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Smoking GNU: NephilimNexus: Sorry, but 1st place will be held by Genghis Khan until the day that someone starts launching nukes.

[Fark user image 712x299]

For perspective, the population of the EARTH at the time he was born was around 320,000,000.

Quick math: 320,000,000 / 40,000,000 = 12.5% of the population of the PLANET.

And yes, WW2 resulted in twice as many death but when taken as a total of global population...

[Fark user image 850x134]

Three percent.  Which means that, per capita, Genghis Khan killed more than four times as many people as the entire second world war.  Not just Hitler, the whole damn war. America, Germany, Russia, Japan, everyone combined.

And he did this without tanks, planes, machineguns or, hell, even gunpowder.  This was all done with nothing more than swords, arrows and horses.

So like I said... until someone starts chucking nukes, I doubt that title of History's Greatest Monster should even be up for debate.

Are there statues all over asia of this guy, though?


There is at least one.  One very, very big statue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NephilimNexus: Three percent. Which means that, per capita, Genghis Khan killed more than four times as many people as the entire second world war. Not just Hitler, the whole damn war. America, Germany, Russia, Japan, everyone combined.


Proportionately the An Lushan Rebellion might have that beat, but I've never heard anyone claiming An Lushan was history's greatest monster.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He DOES look somewhat sinister.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Belgians in the Congo are not mentioned for no reasons in " we didnt start the fire "
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aagrajag: But Mongolia has some big ones. They seem to like him there for some reason.


Genghis and his successors are the only time in all of history Mongolia and the Mongols have been relevant, powerful, or important.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You say that I put chains on you
But I don't think that's really true
But if you want to be free from me
You gotta lose me in another world
Send me to the Congo I'm free to leave
There's always somewhere anybody can lead
Send me to the Congo you have to believe
You can do it if you want to just do what you please
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
King Leopold's Ghost

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Worthwhile read.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 3 hours ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 243x257]


Is this a new take on the Austria/Australia joke?
A meta-take on people mistakenly thinking Herge was French, so posting a picture of Asterix, who was created by Goscinny and Uderzo, both born in France??
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: You say that I put chains on you
But I don't think that's really true
But if you want to be free from me
You gotta lose me in another world
Send me to the Congo I'm free to leave
There's always somewhere anybody can lead
Send me to the Congo you have to believe
You can do it if you want to just do what you please


Referencing the Ray Wilson version of Genesis is the prog version of dividing by zero. Please stop.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah this guy was a monster
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Chuck De Nomolos, isn't it?
 
catmander
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not well known.  But not unnoticed.  This book was suppressed at the time (1906).

Read about it here.

Red Rubber pdf
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mean king Leopold? I've heard of him. He's on par with Hitler for total bastards. The only reason more people don't know him is no one went to war with him to stop him commiting mass murder.
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Def. recommend the book about Leopold.  Not exactly cheerful reading, of course...
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never heard of if you're a deplorable, maybe
 
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Things you really should get right if you're CNN:

1. Not King of Belgium, King of the Belgians. A distinction without much of a difference, but it's his title.

2. The country was not named Zaire upon independence, it was called Republic of the Congo. Mobuto renamed it Zaire in 1971.
 
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rick42: Things you really should get right if you're CNN:

1. Not King of Belgium, King of the Belgians. A distinction without much of a difference, but it's his title.

2. The country was not named Zaire upon independence, it was called Republic of the Congo. Mobuto renamed it Zaire in 1971.


Mobutu, not Mobuto. Every nitpick must contain an error.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SBinRR: Smoking GNU: NephilimNexus: Sorry, but 1st place will be held by Genghis Khan until the day that someone starts launching nukes.

[Fark user image 712x299]

For perspective, the population of the EARTH at the time he was born was around 320,000,000.

Quick math: 320,000,000 / 40,000,000 = 12.5% of the population of the PLANET.

And yes, WW2 resulted in twice as many death but when taken as a total of global population...

[Fark user image 850x134]

Three percent.  Which means that, per capita, Genghis Khan killed more than four times as many people as the entire second world war.  Not just Hitler, the whole damn war. America, Germany, Russia, Japan, everyone combined.

And he did this without tanks, planes, machineguns or, hell, even gunpowder.  This was all done with nothing more than swords, arrows and horses.

So like I said... until someone starts chucking nukes, I doubt that title of History's Greatest Monster should even be up for debate.

Are there statues all over asia of this guy, though?

There is at least one.  One very, very big statue.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Dan Carlin's Hardcore History episode on the Khans was excellent.
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: You mean king Leopold? I've heard of him. He's on par with Hitler for total bastards. The only reason more people don't know him is no one went to war with him to stop him commiting mass murder.


That, and people really did like ivory and rubber back then, and weren't too particular how it was supplied.
Much like iPhones today.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rick42: Things you really should get right if you're CNN:

1. Not King of Belgium, King of the Belgians. A distinction without much of a difference, but it's his title.

2. The country was not named Zaire upon independence, it was called Republic of the Congo. Mobuto renamed it Zaire in 1971.


It's also no longer Zaire. Reverted back to Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Democr​atic_Republic_of_the_Congo#Mobutu_and_​Zaire_(1965%E2%80%931997)
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, I knew it was Leopold.
 
RY28
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leopold ?
/DNRTFA
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crewmannumber6:

Dan Carlin's Hardcore History episode on the Khans was excellent.

I think that series and the Punic Nightmares series are my two favorites.
 
CNichols [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Listen to the yell of Leopold's ghost,
Burning in Hell for his hand-maimed host.
Hear how the demons chuckle and yell,
Cutting his hands off, down in Hell.
 
