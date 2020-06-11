 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week, create a brand logo for your username. Use anything you like to illustrate - MSPaint, Photoshop, pen & paper, etc   (fark.com) divider line
30
    More: Spiffy, Contests  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 2:20 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Skipped 26 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week, we create our brand logo based on our username! Use anything you like to illustrate - MSPaint, Photoshop, pen & paper, etc.

Here's my own super-iconic brand logo example based on my exciting username:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand, since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

The contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!) then goes to Main Page on Friday. The contest closes at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Vote-enabling Instructables:
If you're on either the full site or on mobile, just check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box under your entry before you hit Post.

Rules:
All votable entries follow the theme requirements and be created for this contest.

This week's theme: create a brand logo for your username. Use anything you like to illustrate - MSPaint, Photoshop, pen & paper, etc.

Three separate entries maximum are allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter.

All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Completely interweb not smart... so I drew this while drunk and had to do screen shot to find it to post. Here you go. I think. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Mine already has a logo
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Ha...glad to repurpose this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does this count?

/not into feet
//into bad pins
///and natalie portman
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Took on the nic after I kicked my ex to the curb, and I'm from an area known for their delicious tomatoes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

with votey
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/not an official business
//these beauties are/were all mine
///three slashies for fair use :)
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My wife would not let me put it on my truck doors for some reason.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Snubnose: [Fark user image image 576x432]


The eyes and the text makes me think Clippy mated with a snub-nosed revolver and this was the result.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eyeq360: Snubnose: [Fark user image image 576x432]

The eyes and the text makes me think Clippy mated with a snub-nosed revolver and this was the result.


"It looks like you're trying to commit a robbery. Would you like some help?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


\ I hereby demand that I enable voting this time
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bighairyguy: I'll do you all a favor and sit this one out.


Ditto.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was originally done in Adobe After Effects.  Not for this contest.  Voting on anyway.  I still had to do work to make it into a GIF.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LizardPeople [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

virulent_loser: [Fark user image image 288x320]


crap, I forgot voting was enabled by default. meant to have it off for that non-effort.
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No one's ever been able to figure out what my username means. Perhaps this will help.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: mrshowrules: [i.imgflip.com image 500x650]

Holly Cow! I always thought you were Mr Show Rules


Me too!
 
Skipped 26 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.