 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Las Vegas casino patrons doubling down on the stupid by losing to the house, grim reaper   (yahoo.com) divider line
21
    More: Stupid, Las Vegas Strip, new Las Vegas, casino floor, hotel staff, MGM Resorts, video of my walk, first-time last Thursday, Plexiglas safety shields  
•       •       •

1318 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 11:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
yeah, the people who take precautions against the virus are staying the fark away so it's exclusively covidiots
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, you never have to worry about paying off the credit card you used to book that dream weekend in Sin City if the 'rona kills you before the bill shows up.

/stick with powerball, bad-at-math idjits
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not worried because it stays in Vegas.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go to a casino.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am shocked that Las Vegas is not the bastion of cleanliness and hygiene that we've all come to expect and admire.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How hard is it for the casinos to say "you must have a mask on when you're on the property, unless you're in your assigned hotel room?" This isn't rocket science. It's common sense.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: yeah, the people who take precautions against the virus are staying the fark away so it's exclusively covidiots


But don't worry - the covidiots will bring it back to the people who take precautions.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: yeah, the people who take precautions against the virus are staying the fark away so it's exclusively covidiots


Who return from Vegas and spread that crap everywhere.

We're so screwed
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK, the virus doesn't infect people in casinos anymore than it does people protesting.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pedrop357: It's OK, the virus doesn't infect people in casinos anymore than it does people protesting.


Wanna bet?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read em and weep. The Dead Man's Hand again.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hey, you never have to worry about paying off the credit card you used to book that dream weekend in Sin City if the 'rona kills you before the bill shows up.

/stick with powerball, bad-at-math idjits


Lottery is a poor tax, aka mostly played by people who couldn't afford a vegas trip.

Though there are a lot of other things to do in vegas than gamble.  Every trip I've ever done either I didn't gamble at all or I would throw a dollar into a slot or on a spin wheel as I'm walking out of the hotel casino and that was about it.  Vegas has more than gbling!
 
Johnson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenatra
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hadn't paid attention but thought they would have already been open earlier. The boats in MO opened up June 1. My boss and his wife went to a couple a few nights ago in the KC area.Words from them - Argosy had pretty good social distancing rules and temp checks to get on the floor. Ameristar was a mad house.

/MO Gov says we will be dropping all state ordered covid restrictions on June 16. Which outside metros should result into most counties being wide open.
//Oh and our MO state fair he in my lovely town is still on! -> No word on camping, carnies, vendors or entertainment yet.
///Can't imagine they will be willing to lose that much revenue + tourist attraction and run it as just livestock, 4-h showcase events.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

desertgeek: How hard is it for the casinos to say "you must have a mask on when you're on the property, unless you're in your assigned hotel room?" This isn't rocket science. It's common sense.


Because the first casino that does it worries they will lose business to all the casinos that don't.

This is where government regulation can help. If the government required masks indoors (like they do in my state), then the casinos can just point the finger at "big, bad government regulations" but at least it puts them all on equal footing, and is safer for everyone.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pedrop357: It's OK, the virus doesn't infect people in casinos anymore than it does people protesting.


Protesters:  Mostly in their teens, 20s and 30s.
Casino-goers:  50s, 60s and up

Protesters:  Stayed outside, more masks
Casino-goers:  Stayed inside, fewer masks
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Leave it to Americans to get bored with a pandemic and simply decide to ignore it.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pedrop357: It's OK, the virus doesn't infect people in casinos anymore than it does people protesting.


Your bio says you're into civil rights.  Does that include the rights of people who aren't white males?
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

trappedspirit: pedrop357: It's OK, the virus doesn't infect people in casinos anymore than it does people protesting.

Wanna bet?


I'm just pulling stuff out of my ass the way the left does.  Keep your gatherings to less than 12, but protests can go up to 100.  Why?  FYTW.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: pedrop357: It's OK, the virus doesn't infect people in casinos anymore than it does people protesting.

Your bio says you're into civil rights.  Does that include the rights of people who aren't white males?


Where did you get the idea otherwise?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.