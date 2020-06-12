 Skip to content
(Egypt Independent) British anti-racism protestors call for destruction of Giza Pyramids. Someone is finally recognizing the plight of space aliens (egyptindependent.com)
138
    More: Interesting, Egyptian pyramids, Giza Pyramids, Slavery, British anti-racism protestors, news article, time of the announcement, statue of a slave trader, head of the excavating team Zahi Hawass  
•       •       •

138 Comments
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm against this, that'd be a huge waste of grain.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Wankers! Kree!
 
Skeezix [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Some Muslims already tried to do that. That's why there's a huge gash in the side of one of the pyramids.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Is this satire?
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Its not hate its world heritage 

List of World Heritage Sites in Egypt - Wikipedia
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 hours ago  
TEAR DOWN ALL THE THINGS!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Very old news.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/and pass the 2nd amendment
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
During the christian reformation, priceless art was destroyed because rebellion and mobs.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Is this real? I'm tired and reality is a bit skewed as of late.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: TEAR DOWN ALL THE THINGS!!


If you push something hard enough, it will fall over. Even a pyramid. - Fudd's First Law of Opposition
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Society will continue regressing as long as we insist on amplifying the stupidest voices among us.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 9 hours ago  

DOCTORD000M: Is this satire?


That is word for word what I asked myself when I clicked. I had a feeling similar to when you walk into an office, but you immediately duck back outside to recheck what the door placard read.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We should pay the workers who tear it down just enough money to get beer, cigarrettes and rent a flat.

No slaves here.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The pyramids weren't actually built by slaves you know. That is just some bullshiat myth, records show that the workers were paid.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Skeezix: Some Muslims already tried to do that. That's why there's a huge gash in the side of one of the pyramids.


The one with the ever widening hole in it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Is this real? I'm tired and reality is a bit skewed as of late.


I think they are talking about the guy that tried out for Back to the Future but didn't make it.
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 hours ago  
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

DOCTORD000M: Is this satire?


"Some then called for the destruction of the Egyptian pyramids in Giza"

Seems legit
 
Toxophil
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm all for this, but only after all contemporary forms of racism and slavery are destroyed.
Let's start with the United States justice system and work from there.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Slaves were sad and sang the blues
Rock and Roll was developed (stolen) from the blues
We built this country on rock and roll.
Tear down this county
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I say we kill every first-born child in Egypt until they tear the pyramids down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 hours ago  
MythDragon:
Tear down this county

Avon?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well, this certainly turned weird.

I was under the impression that black lives matter was a protest for modern equality and demilitarisation of American police, rather than a retribution movement for past wrongs.

Surely this is intentionally being skewed by the opposition to fragment the movement and the general populace isn't this stupid.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

MBooda: Skeezix: Some Muslims already tried to do that. That's why there's a huge gash in the side of one of the pyramids.

The one with the ever widening hole in it?
[Fark user image 528x496]


I'm still waiting for somebody to tell me where I claim my virgin ASNOM.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 9 hours ago  

DOCTORD000M: Is this satire?


It's either really dedicated satire or a foreign (to the UK) news outlet who doesn't understand British humour and read those tweets literally.

Kind of reminds me of when the Chinese paper believed the Onion article about Congress threatening to leave DC unless they got a new Capitol building with a retractable dome.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yeah, the pyramids were not built by slaves. That is a myth that has been perpetuated for far too long. There are pay records for the workers. There are tombs where workers who died were buried. Slaves would not have been buried in tombs.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The pyramids weren't built by slaves. but you do you.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

DOCTORD000M: Is this satire?


It's so hard to tell it gives me heartburn sometimes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Hmmm... last I checked, the pyramids were built by farmers during the wet season, as a form of economic stimulus... with the added benefit of the Pharaoh getting a giant 'Look at Me farkers!' tomb at the end of it.

I'm sure slaves were part of the deal, sure, but every single ancient culture practiced slavery in some form.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sorry, but even if the pyramids were built by slaves--they weren't--British people don't get to decide what historical antiquities in other countries get destroyed. Not again.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Man, article is pretty short in the way of citation. I really wonder if this is just another example of how British journalism is somehow more shiat than American's?
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Majin_Buu: MBooda: Skeezix: Some Muslims already tried to do that. That's why there's a huge gash in the side of one of the pyramids.

The one with the ever widening hole in it?
[Fark user image 528x496]

I'm still waiting for somebody to tell me where I claim my virgin ASNOM.


incels.me
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Its satire,in as much as the 'what about the pyramids then derp' was satire passed around farcebook by racist UK people trying to make some childish ironic point. My dumb racist brother posted it right before I blocked him again. I assume the Egypt Independent either intentionally or unintentionally didn't get that this was NOT something anti-racism activists said, ever.

Also to anyone here being or pretending to be that dumb, go choke on paint you twats.
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Skeezix: Some Muslims already tried to do that. That's why there's a huge gash in the side of one of the pyramids.


Nuh uh, that's how pyramids reproduce
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OkieDookie: Wankers! Kree!


Time not important

Only Life important
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Don't think I don't see through your ruse, Brits! You say you want to tear down anything built by slaves, but you're not going to get America back that way.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, article is pretty short in the way of citation. I really wonder if this is just another example of how British journalism is somehow more shiat than American's?


The Egypt Independent is British journalism?  They must have missed the memo from 1922.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dyhchong: I was under the impression that black lives matter was a protest for modern equality and demilitarisation of American police, rather than a retribution movement for past wrongs.


Not defending the whole pyramids thing, but you can't fix the present if you can't acknowledge the wrongs of the past that put us in the hole we're currently trying to dig out of.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Boondock3806: dyhchong: I was under the impression that black lives matter was a protest for modern equality and demilitarisation of American police, rather than a retribution movement for past wrongs.

Not defending the whole pyramids thing, but you can't fix the present if you can't acknowledge the wrongs of the past that put us in the hole we're currently trying to dig out of.


Nor can people fix the present if every time there is a discussion about where to go now, people keep rehashing the same points about the past.

Yes, we know slavery happened. It has been addressed and apologised for by government after government over the years. No, we're not going to tear everything down that had something to do with slavery. Anyone who wants that can fark right off.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

DerAppie: It has been addressed.


Patently false.
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: DOCTORD000M: Is this satire?

That is word for word what I asked myself when I clicked. I had a feeling similar to when you walk into an office, but you immediately duck back outside to recheck what the door placard read.


This is how I felt about CHAZ.  This shiat can't be real!  But, here we are...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: TEAR DOWN ALL THE THINGS!!


Yes. Erase history, then we don't have to learn it or face its consequences. It's probably the best solution, according to the Stupidest Generation Ever. If you want to know why they are so stupid, just stay on Facebook and Twitter all the time.

/Nero
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 8 hours ago  

gaspode: Its satire,in as much as the 'what about the pyramids then derp' was satire passed around farcebook by racist UK people trying to make some childish ironic point. My dumb racist brother posted it right before I blocked him again. I assume the Egypt Independent either intentionally or unintentionally didn't get that this was NOT something anti-racism activists said, ever.

Also to anyone here being or pretending to be that dumb, go choke on paint you twats.


My first thought was, if the crowd's big enough, you can always find somebody stupid enough to say something like that, I mean, that's how we end up with jerks like Greg Gutfield. I was also briefly taken in by this:

British anti-racism protestors called for the destruction of Egypt's Giza Pyramids on Sunday, after tearing down a statue of a slave trader in the city of Bristol and throwing it in the Avon river, CNN reported Monday.

Of course, a little fact-checking revealed that CNN only reported on the destruction of the statue in Bristol, and didn't say anything about the pyramids. Hard to tell whether that sentence was deliberately misleading or simply bad copyediting by the Egypt Independent.

Whichever it was, it shouldn't have received the "Interesting" tag. It's either "Satire" or "Stupid."
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dyhchong: Well, this certainly turned weird.

I was under the impression that black lives matter was a protest for modern equality and demilitarisation of American police, rather than a retribution movement for past wrongs.

Surely this is intentionally being skewed by the opposition to fragment the movement and the general populace isn't this stupid.


No it is that stupid...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 hours ago  

DerAppie: Yes, we know slavery happened. It has been addressed and apologised for ...


You are in error. Once all the reminders of slavery have been removed, it never happened. You have never read 1984, I suppose.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 8 hours ago  

DOCTORD000M: Is this satire?


It's probably 1 to a handful of dumbasses that said it either as a joke or because they're dumb, and then it was "people" that said it.  Notice how their isn't an example or even better exampleS?

This is the type of shiat where people on the right will now attribute to ALL LIBERALS as the slippery slope that taking statues bringing down does.  When in reality it was maybe 1 person who doesn't know anything?
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Boondock3806: DerAppie: It has been addressed.

Patently false.


No government has spoken about it and spoken about how it was bad?
 
