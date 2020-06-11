 Skip to content
(Independent)   Scottish Parliament votes for immediate suspension of tear gas, rubber bullet and riot shield exports to a "racist state" who uses them as "weapons of oppression" to "brutalise marginalise communities". Yes, that's the US they're talking about   (independent.co.uk) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm looking forward to hearing which open, progressive, egalitarian states they will still sell tear gas, rubber bullets, and riot shields to?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Hopefully more nations do the same, else it won't help much.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Save us!!
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Sooooo.... To whom are they going to sell these items, if they are tools of oppression?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I'm looking forward to hearing which open, progressive, egalitarian states they will still sell tear gas, rubber bullets, and riot shields to?


Canada, to keep out the dirty southern foreigners
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Don't worry. Opera is on it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Tangentially, a few Scottish MILF vids are really good - them with their naughty, naughty accents.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Nabb1: Sooooo.... To whom are they going to sell these items, if they are tools of oppression?


What about employment for people who hang draw and quarter people?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Thank you Scotland. I'm glad someone is looking out for the American people, it certainly isn't the American government. They want to shoot our eyes out.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Thank you Scotland.

The way the rest of the world has begun turning on this country under Trump is appaling (from our usual view of our moral standards and leadership) and smart as shiat (on the part of the world).
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Don't worry. Opera is on it.


I'd go for a Parliament-Funkadelic opera, actually
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Have we heard anything from the Scottish Funkadelic, the Scottish Bootsy's Rubber Band, the Scottish Brides of Funkenstein, or the Scottish Fred Wesley and the Horny Horns?
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They aren't wrong. It's time for the rest of the civilized world to treat us like the pariah we are.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I'm looking forward to hearing which open, progressive, egalitarian states they will still sell tear gas, rubber bullets, and riot shields to?


Actually, I'm curious where we will buy it. States have been smuggling in death sentence drugs in.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Eventually every tear gas canister is going to have to be stamped "Made in America!"

Apparently the feeling of freedom  is the same as chlamydia
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just so long as they continue to supply me with the sweet nectar of life, commonly known as Islay scotch.
 
chawco
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, I think it's fair to say that most democratic nations prefer to avoid selling weapons and tools of oppression two states with a history  of human Rights abuse.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 7 hours ago  
High Horse Manufacturing.

/Sadly, oppression is what that sh*t's for.
 
rikrok
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They didnt actually ban the sale or transfer of anything, they dont have that power.

A successful motion, which was backed by 52 votes to 0 with 11 abstentions, says the parliament "stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and considers that the UK government must immediately suspend all export licences for tear gas, rubber bullets and riot gear to the US".
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I'm looking forward to hearing which open, progressive, egalitarian states they will still sell tear gas, rubber bullets, and riot shields to?


Are you under the impression other countries are as racist as the United States? I can think of maybe one or two, but that's it.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm sure the Defense Production Act will immediately be used to remedy this urgent situation.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Occupy Turnberry!

/oh, you've got better things to do?
//okay, I guess
 
Keethera
‘’ 7 hours ago  
done in one
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It is the right thing to do and one more button to push for the MAGAts. They are sooooo sensitive ANY slight gets them hopping again.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Nabb1: Sooooo.... To whom are they going to sell these items, if they are tools of oppression?

What about employment for people who hang draw and quarter people?


They're going to feel pretty stupid when they realize Russia and failed African states don't buy nearly as much tear gas as America.  USA!  USA!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wait.. the US was importing ammunition?

Goodness knows I don't want to be a wet blanket but, ammunition is kind of our thing.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I wonder if they considered that these marginalized minorities like to pelt the cops with bricks, bottles of flaming gas, boards, stones, occasionally take pot shots at them, like to gang up on lone officers and beat them senseless, spit on them, and all of that in between breaking open stores and looting the heck out of them before setting some on fire.

Plus I recall the IRA managing to get ample weapons to blow the heck out of their own people with. Someone had to sell them to Ireland.

I also recall when British Cops carried no guns, until the crime rate took a turn for the worst and they had to be issued guns.

The US gun makers will be more than happy to pick up the slack. We might want to check in and see if the Scottish still sell these things to South Africa. One of the worst discriminatory areas in the world -- only there it's mainly along tribal lines.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Thanks trump!
 
puffy999
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Also Scotland : "Hey Northern Ireland... looking good..."
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste:
Are you under the impression other countries are as racist as the United States? I can think of maybe one or two, but that's it.

At any given time there's usually a few genocides going on, so yes I would say there are countries more racist than the US. Remember that you need to hold everyone to the same standards as white people.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Rik01: I wonder if they considered that these marginalized minorities like to pelt the cops with bricks, bottles of flaming gas, boards, stones, occasionally take pot shots at them, like to gang up on lone officers and beat them senseless, spit on them, and all of that in between breaking open stores and looting the heck out of them before setting some on fire.

Plus I recall the IRA managing to get ample weapons to blow the heck out of their own people with. Someone had to sell them to Ireland.

I also recall when British Cops carried no guns, until the crime rate took a turn for the worst and they had to be issued guns.

The US gun makers will be more than happy to pick up the slack. We might want to check in and see if the Scottish still sell these things to South Africa. One of the worst discriminatory areas in the world -- only there it's mainly along tribal lines.


Bootlicker's Mad
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sanctions! I want a whole bunch of countries to enact sanctions against the United States and tell President Trump that the sanctions will be lifted once something is done about racism. And just to clarify, the only reason I want to see them enact these sanctions is just to see Trumps Twitter Tantrum. It would be hilarious!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Rik01: I wonder if they considered that these marginalized minorities like to pelt the cops with bricks, bottles of flaming gas, boards, stones, occasionally take pot shots at them, like to gang up on lone officers and beat them senseless, spit on them, and all of that in between breaking open stores and looting the heck out of them before setting some on fire.

Plus I recall the IRA managing to get ample weapons to blow the heck out of their own people with. Someone had to sell them to Ireland.

I also recall when British Cops carried no guns, until the crime rate took a turn for the worst and they had to be issued guns.

The US gun makers will be more than happy to pick up the slack. We might want to check in and see if the Scottish still sell these things to South Africa. One of the worst discriminatory areas in the world -- only there it's mainly along tribal lines.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Rik01: I wonder if they considered that these marginalized minorities like to pelt the cops with bricks, bottles of flaming gas, boards, stones, occasionally take pot shots at them, like to gang up on lone officers and beat them senseless, spit on them, and all of that in between breaking open stores and looting the heck out of them before setting some on fire.

Plus I recall the IRA managing to get ample weapons to blow the heck out of their own people with. Someone had to sell them to Ireland.

I also recall when British Cops carried no guns, until the crime rate took a turn for the worst and they had to be issued guns.

The US gun makers will be more than happy to pick up the slack. We might want to check in and see if the Scottish still sell these things to South Africa. One of the worst discriminatory areas in the world -- only there it's mainly along tribal lines.

Bootlicker's Mad


I seriously couldn't tell where the hell the guy was coming from. Seems to be pro-gun, except for those people.
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Rik01: I wonder if they considered that these marginalized minorities like to pelt the cops with bricks, bottles of flaming gas, boards, stones, occasionally take pot shots at them, like to gang up on lone officers and beat them senseless, spit on them, and all of that in between breaking open stores and looting the heck out of them before setting some on fire.

Plus I recall the IRA managing to get ample weapons to blow the heck out of their own people with. Someone had to sell them to Ireland.

I also recall when British Cops carried no guns, until the crime rate took a turn for the worst and they had to be issued guns.

The US gun makers will be more than happy to pick up the slack. We might want to check in and see if the Scottish still sell these things to South Africa. One of the worst discriminatory areas in the world -- only there it's mainly along tribal lines.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Rik01: I wonder if they considered that these marginalized minorities like to pelt the cops with bricks, bottles of flaming gas, boards, stones, occasionally take pot shots at them, like to gang up on lone officers and beat them senseless, spit on them, and all of that in between breaking open stores and looting the heck out of them before setting some on fire.

Plus I recall the IRA managing to get ample weapons to blow the heck out of their own people with. Someone had to sell them to Ireland.

I also recall when British Cops carried no guns, until the crime rate took a turn for the worst and they had to be issued guns.

The US gun makers will be more than happy to pick up the slack. We might want to check in and see if the Scottish still sell these things to South Africa. One of the worst discriminatory areas in the world -- only there it's mainly along tribal lines.


fark off.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Rik01: South Africa. One of the worst discriminatory areas in the world -- only there it's mainly along tribal lines.


If by tribal lines you mean a white minority still runs a majority freaking black country, sure.

But I'm guessing you didn't.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gr3asy: High Horse Manufacturing.

/Sadly, oppression is what that sh*t's for.


"You see that high-horse? I built that high-horse! But do they call me 'MacGregor the high-horse builder?' No, they don't!"
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I'm looking forward to hearing which open, progressive, egalitarian states they will still sell tear gas, rubber bullets, and riot shields to?


If only you were capable of reading the article.

The Scottish Parliament has called for the immediate suspension of exports of riot gear, tear gas and rubber bullets to the United States, in light of the police response to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.
A successful motion, which was backed by 52 votes to 0 with 11 abstentions, says the parliament "stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and considers that the UK government must immediately suspend all export licences for tear gas, rubber bullets and riot gear to the US".

The government's own licensing criteria says that exports should not be granted if there is a "clear risk that items might be used for internal repression". The government has the power to urgently review licences where situations change.

I'll break this down for the American Farkers:
A government of one part of the UK (Scotland) has passed a motion calling on the UK Government to abide by its own rules and urgently review licenses for weapons export and manufacture, in light of recent events.
I realise that the government actually abiding by its own rules is a strange concept to many in the states, but it's clear that Scotland thinks it's worth a try.
The PM now has three choices: ignore it, and give the Scottish parliament a stick to beat him with; refuse it, and give them a bigger stick; or ban some exports of arms to the US by pulling the licenses - which will upset Trump (once it turns up on Fox News) and will prompt an outcry from the American left about how the UK doesn't have any moral highground because of Brexit, the Troubles, Slavery etc so how dare Scotland do this??!!
Remember: Scotland has a history that involves them being suppressed by ... wait for it ... THE ENGLISH!

So mock this resolution all you want; the Scottish Government is one of the few non-asshole collections of politicians we have, and they are definitely on the right side of this issue.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste:
Are you under the impression other countries are as racist as the United States? I can think of maybe one or two, but that's it.

At any given time there's usually a few genocides going on, so yes I would say there are countries more racist than the US. Remember that you need to hold everyone to the same standards as white people.


You have no idea what's going on in this country, do you?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: HugeMistake: I'm looking forward to hearing which open, progressive, egalitarian states they will still sell tear gas, rubber bullets, and riot shields to?

Are you under the impression other countries are as racist as the United States? I can think of maybe one or two, but that's it.


no other nation has as much opportunity for people to get sick of each other. you got to Switzerland it's almost all Swiss, China is almost all Chinese. it's only america where people from everywhere try to rub elbows. by it's very nature people here should be taught to be patient and understanding with each other, to be aware. instead we let the smallest slights fester and grow into ugly puss filled boils of hatred and racism. ugly. needs a doctor.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Nabb1: Sooooo.... To whom are they going to sell these items, if they are tools of oppression?


To the same people who buy fully-loaded 4WD vehicles, and never drive further off-road than over the gutter into the Wal-Mart parking lot...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Just so long as they continue to supply me with the sweet nectar of life, commonly known as Islay scotch.


Just as long as you are drinking it as God intended - mixed with irn-bru!!
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: God-is-a-Taco:
At any given time there's usually a few genocides going on, so yes I would say there are countries more racist than the US. Remember that you need to hold everyone to the same standards as white people.

You have no idea what's going on in this country, do you?

What a nice way of saying nothing.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Don't worry. Opera is on it.
[Fark user image image 300x188]


It ain't over til the fat lady sings.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Commander Lysdexic:

"will prompt an outcry from the American left about how the UK doesn't have any moral highground because of Brexit, the Troubles, Slavery etc so how dare Scotland do this??!! "

I was with you until that point. You've already seen the sort of response you'll be getting from the American left in this thread, namely, thanks.
 
MrBiggest
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meanwhile, they'll keep buying them from China and repackaging them.

After all, profit is profit.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Another example why we need to bring manufacturing back to America. /s
 
MrBiggest
‘’ 6 hours ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste:
Are you under the impression other countries are as racist as the United States? I can think of maybe one or two, but that's it.

At any given time there's usually a few genocides going on, so yes I would say there are countries more racist than the US. Remember that you need to hold everyone to the same standards as white people.


I fail to see where the perception of racism has anything to do with abuse of riot gear and suppression of freedoms.  And this Western hyperbolic left wing nonsense doesn't make the world safer

There are countries like China who suppress public speech and imprison and torture anyone who publicly disagrees with the CCP regime, who would murder students by the hundreds without a thought if they protested peacefully.

Yet we hear this sort of pathetic disgusting whinging from Scots.  We may have some ugly protests but you get to see our ugliness, not the CCP lies.

I guess I'll have to shred my Braveheart DVD.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do they actually produce such products for export to the USA? It might be like Berkley's ban on thermonuclear weapons within city limits.
 
