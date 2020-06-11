 Skip to content
(SFGate) Want to wear a scary mask this Halloween? Then wear your other mask now (sfgate.com)
18
    San Francisco Bay Area, Alameda County, California, San Francisco, Contra Costa County, California, face masks  
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is no chance for 100% of the population in any sector to would wear a face mask in public. Great headline though subby!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Its gonna suck for the kidlets to not be able to trick or treat this year. I wonder how many people would even open their door for groups of strangers this year?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, please wear a mask.

We have elucidated the transmission pathways of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by analyzing the trend and mitigation measures in the three epicenters. Our results show that the airborne transmission route is highly virulent and dominant for the spread of COVID-19. The mitigation measures are discernable from the trends of the pandemic. Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandated face covering represents the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic. This protective measure significantly reduces the number of infections. Other mitigation measures, such as social distancing implemented in the United States, are insufficient by themselves in protecting the public. Our work also highlights the necessity that sound science is essential in decision-making for the current and future public health pandemics.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I said in another thread .. 30,000 new cases in Ca. in 11 days . Out and about over 50 % are not wearing a mask .. Can't fix stupid ..
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wearing my mask now so that I can answer the door dressed as Carol Baskin in October.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are some Halloween suggestions if you want to be safe:
- Breaking Bad hazmat suit
- WWII Soldier with face mask
- Surgeon

But if you want to go for really scary:
- Riot policeman
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Yes, please wear a mask.

We have elucidated the transmission pathways of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by analyzing the trend and mitigation measures in the three epicenters. Our results show that the airborne transmission route is highly virulent and dominant for the spread of COVID-19. The mitigation measures are discernable from the trends of the pandemic. Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandated face covering represents the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic. This protective measure significantly reduces the number of infections. Other mitigation measures, such as social distancing implemented in the United States, are insufficient by themselves in protecting the public. Our work also highlights the necessity that sound science is essential in decision-making for the current and future public health pandemics is for beta cucks.


MAGA!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Its gonna suck for the kidlets to not be able to trick or treat this year. I wonder how many people would even open their door for groups of strangers this year?


I just fill a bucket with wrapped candies in a chair out front. Self serve. If they really want to be scared I can appear in my bathrobe holding a 40 oz. Mickeys but I try to avoid that.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Coronavirus cat thanks you for your cooperation.

s.yimg.comView Full Size

It is okay that you don't care about yourself, but don't endanger my family members, thank you.
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Already working on a murder hornet costume.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skyotter: Already working on a murder hornet costume.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I'm wearing my mask now so that I can answer the door dressed as Carol Baskin in October.


Be sure to have the little floral tiara thing!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm all set
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm reasonably confident we'll get this figured out by the fourth or fifth spike.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Willie_One_Eye: There is no chance for 100% of the population in any sector to would wear a face mask in public. Great headline though subby!


Here in Oakland, the face covering rule is being enforced very stringently by the county. I'd estimate that about about 98% of people wear a face covering here.
 
drayno76
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: I'm reasonably confident we'll get this figured out by the fourth or fifth spike.


You're really that optimistic.  Must be nice.
 
FoopytheMoose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just went to the grocery store here in AZ. 70% of the people weren't wearing masks. Doesn't look promising for us
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah we're in for some bad times in Toronto. In my area mask usage never topped 50% inside stores, and now that the weather has improved we're at around 10-20% (outside it's like... 5%, but I can understand not wearing one outside if you keep your distance from people).

Just picked up some takeout today from a local spot with SO (who waited outside) and I was the only dude out of 10 people in there wearing one, including the employees... love their food but probably won't be buying anything there again anytime soon.

Also saw a TTC bus drive past with a morbidly obese driver without a mask, so that was also very cool.

I know Torontonians have a reputation of being pricks, (by Canadian standards) but I used to think it was a bit overblown. I really thought we were better than this.
 
