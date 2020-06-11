 Skip to content
(Dezeen)   Banksy suggests an appropriate replacement for the pro-slaver statues coming down   (dezeen.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mentioned some of this in a sports tab thread, but...

I completely applaud getting rid of slave trader and Confederate statues and such, but unless we are willing to make distinctions between notorious slave owners vs "forgivable" ones, at some point we're going to be confronted with decisions about monuments and places named after George Washington, the prophet Mohammed, Julius and August Caesar (we have a couple of months named after them), etc...

For the sports tab, I was going to write that we really need to change both names for the Washington Redskins to something like the D.C. Senators (or whatever).

Then I realized D.C. is short for District of Columbia, named to honor explorer Christopher Columbus, who enslaved indigenous people throughout his voyages.

So then I thought, they actually play in Maryland, so we could call them the Maryland Maroons (or whatever).  However, Maryland is named in honor of Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I.  That royal couple supported and profited from the slave trade. ("In 1632 he granted a licence to a syndicate of traders that gave them royal approval to transport enslaved Africans from Guinea.")

Now I realize even New York is so named because King Charles II gave the land to his brother, James, the Duke of York (later James II).  Both of these men created in a monopolized British trade with West Africa for slaves.

Virginia is named after Queen Elizabeth, who greatly enjoyed the profits of the Atlantic slave trade and later issued a decree to expel Africans from England in July 1596.

Could keep going, but you get the idea.

This is going to be tough, especially for the East Coast and the South.

At some point decisions will have to be made, and I'm glad I don't have to make them.

Thank God I live in a state that was named after a mythical island of black women who kept man-eating griffins as pets.

Most of y'all are screwed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

First question to ask, when thinking about a statue.
Why was this statue put up?
Hm, it was put up many decades after the Confederate guy died.
Answer, obviously, is to celebrate slavery.
Take that shiat down, it's a waste of space at best.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How about put them all in a park and name it the park of losers?
 
Discordulator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Frederick Douglass vs Thomas Jefferson. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube O-ZblMfZpuw

Has a decent solution.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think Banksy maybe on to something.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Why aren't we researching how to divert massive asteroids TOWARD Earth?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"perhaps satirically"

Yeah, considering how it's a parody of the US Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima.

Just leave the empty plinth there. Future generations of children will ask what it is. Then parents can explain what it was, and what happened to it, and the when the kids ask, "But who was he... "

"Shut Up," he explained.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

My state is named after the indigenous people's word for friend.
The city I live in is named after a tree.
So I'm good.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: How about put them all in a park and name it the park of losers?


No, the problem with these statutes in the UK is that they won, and the losers' descendants have come to the winners' homeland in such truly massive numbers that history will be rewritten to crown the new winners
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: DON.MAC: How about put them all in a park and name it the park of losers?

No, the problem with these statutes in the UK is that they won, and the losers' descendants have come to the winners' homeland in such truly massive numbers that history will be rewritten to crown the new winners


*blink*

Ok, that's some superior grade trolling.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Future generations productions of Hamilton are just going to confuse everyone
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.