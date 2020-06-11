 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SanDiego UnionTribune)   San Diego DA declines to prosecute protestors for BS charges like failure to disperse or unlawful assembly   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
60
    More: Spiffy, Prosecution, Director of Communications Hilary Nemchik, San Diego County, California, San Diego, Lawyer, Communications Director Steve Walker, Prosecutor, Crime  
•       •       •

834 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 9:26 PM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?


sounds more like a privilege.  rights aren't rights if they can be taken away
 
max_pooper
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about charging the officers for unlawful detention?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay, but their arrest records still show up when they apply for jobs, apartments, etc. So, uh, what about that?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good for the DA.  Now start charging the cops who make up BS stuff like this just so they can harass people
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Trocadero: Okay, but their arrest records still show up when they apply for jobs, apartments, etc. So, uh, what about that?


Of the many criminal justice reforms we need, one of them should be in almost all cases arrests are expunged if prosecutors can't or won't bring charges.

I can't prove this, but I suspect some police are eager to arrest knowing it serves as a punitive measure, and the officers are rarely held to account for anything but the most egregiously bogus arrests.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?


Are you protesting cops?  Then you don't have a right to assemble.
 
Aaron469
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?


The same reason they can say you are an un-esential employee, or business a force you to stay home for 3+ months. It's all just an illusion.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drop all non-felony charges immediately after upgrading the charges against all minority protesters to felonies? Is that how this game of racismball works?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aaron469:

George Carlin - It's a big club and you ain't in it
Youtube i5dBZDSSky0
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Of the many criminal justice reforms we need, one of them should be in almost all cases arrests are expunged if prosecutors can't or won't bring charges.


It's already the law in a lot of places, but you're right- it should be universal.

I'm fairly certain that these people will all be able to have the arrest expunged under the CARE act in a year.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?


It's part of the "no law" that Congress was required to make in the First Amendment.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Trocadero: Okay, but their arrest records still show up when they apply for jobs, apartments, etc. So, uh, what about that?

Of the many criminal justice reforms we need, one of them should be in almost all cases arrests are expunged if prosecutors can't or won't bring charges.

I can't prove this, but I suspect some police are eager to arrest knowing it serves as a punitive measure, and the officers are rarely held to account for anything but the most egregiously bogus arrests.


It also creates paperwork that will be used against you later to make it look as though you're some kind of career Criminal
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?


The idea is pretty simple if you put a little thought into it.

Are you okay with having a lot of people show up and stand shoulder to shoulder blocking any way for you to get in or out of your property?  (For the sake of argument, they have permission from your neighbors.)  They will be doing it in shifts for the next five months.

No?  You wouldn't be okay with that?  Then how come you don't believe we should have a right to assemble?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

Are you protesting cops?  Then you don't have a right to assemble.


I hope you're being sarcastic because that is not written into the Right we have a right to peacefully assemble it doesn't say peacefully as simple as long as you're not doing X or Y.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ltdanman44: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

sounds more like a privilege.  rights aren't rights if they can be taken away


So I never ~had~ the right to be free to associate if I get convicted of murder and have it taken away while I'm in prison?  Crap!  And then when I finish my sentence and am able to freely associate again, ... wait, the right never existed in the first place so I can't regain it.  This is quite the mess.

/yes, i am being a jerk
//but logically flawed statements turn me into that jerk
///so really it's your fault if you think about it  o_o
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

The idea is pretty simple if you put a little thought into it.

Are you okay with having a lot of people show up and stand shoulder to shoulder blocking any way for you to get in or out of your property?  (For the sake of argument, they have permission from your neighbors.)  They will be doing it in shifts for the next five months.

No?  You wouldn't be okay with that?  Then how come you don't believe we should have a right to assemble?


Actually I'm very okay with picket lines, sit-ins, and other forms of civil protest and assembly!
Otherwise what are the regress do people have?  Seriously!?

It's quite simple you can have riots or you can have protest but you can't be void of both!
What the actual f&&k is wrong with you?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: ltdanman44: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

sounds more like a privilege.  rights aren't rights if they can be taken away

So I never ~had~ the right to be free to associate if I get convicted of murder and have it taken away while I'm in prison?  Crap!  And then when I finish my sentence and am able to freely associate again, ... wait, the right never existed in the first place so I can't regain it.  This is quite the mess.

/yes, i am being a jerk
//but logically flawed statements turn me into that jerk
///so really it's your fault if you think about it  o_o


You bring up some interesting things

we've managed to give ourselves rights
And we found ways to take them away
but since there's complicated ways to get them back, it makes it all okay.

What a damn mess.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

The idea is pretty simple if you put a little thought into it.

Are you okay with having a lot of people show up and stand shoulder to shoulder blocking any way for you to get in or out of your property?  (For the sake of argument, they have permission from your neighbors.)  They will be doing it in shifts for the next five months.

No?  You wouldn't be okay with that?  Then how come you don't believe we should have a right to assemble?

Actually I'm very okay with picket lines, sit-ins, and other forms of civil protest and assembly!
Otherwise what are the regress do people have?  Seriously!?

It's quite simple you can have riots or you can have protest but you can't be void of both!
What the actual f&&k is wrong with you?


So, let me get this straight.  You really are okay with not being able to cross your property line because people decide not to let you and do it in a way they phrase as exercising their right to assemble?

Or, like anyone with any sense, do you agree that there has to be some sort of limit on other people's rights in order that you may have some yourself?  There's a balancing act obviously, but only someone completely ignorant of real life would claim that there's never any reason to restrict a right.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

The idea is pretty simple if you put a little thought into it.

Are you okay with having a lot of people show up and stand shoulder to shoulder blocking any way for you to get in or out of your property?  (For the sake of argument, they have permission from your neighbors.)  They will be doing it in shifts for the next five months.

No?  You wouldn't be okay with that?  Then how come you don't believe we should have a right to assemble?

Actually I'm very okay with picket lines, sit-ins, and other forms of civil protest and assembly!
Otherwise what are the regress do people have?  Seriously!?

It's quite simple you can have riots or you can have protest but you can't be void of both!
What the actual f&&k is wrong with you?

So, let me get this straight.  You really are okay with not being able to cross your property line because people decide not to let you and do it in a way they phrase as exercising their right to assemble?

Or, like anyone with any sense, do you agree that there has to be some sort of limit on other people's rights in order that you may have some yourself?  There's a balancing act obviously, but only someone completely ignorant of real life would claim that there's never any reason to restrict a right.


What? So between upset people burning down my home VS not burning down my home, to get my attention, that I'm tredding on them, you opt for they can't do either ?
So, you are against riots and you are against anything else too?
Are you actually against a non-violent blockade?
What are you leaving people???
a strongly-worded letter?????
What the actual F&&k?????

Seriously.
You are actually saying, nothing should suffer, while others are trying to make it clear they are in fact suffering? WTF?
Someone please tear this guy a new butthole!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: gameshowhost: ltdanman44: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

sounds more like a privilege.  rights aren't rights if they can be taken away

So I never ~had~ the right to be free to associate if I get convicted of murder and have it taken away while I'm in prison?  Crap!  And then when I finish my sentence and am able to freely associate again, ... wait, the right never existed in the first place so I can't regain it.  This is quite the mess.

/yes, i am being a jerk
//but logically flawed statements turn me into that jerk
///so really it's your fault if you think about it  o_o

You bring up some interesting things

we've managed to give ourselves rights
And we found ways to take them away
but since there's complicated ways to get them back, it makes it all okay.

What a damn mess.


The point I was running around and not making but should've made is that, sorry mate but in a society, if you fark up badly enough, you can have rights taken away (so we're talking boundary cases).

The problem, of course, is correctly defining the boundary.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was once threatened by the current mayor of Mount Airy, Maryland.  He threatened me with "yeah the police may make mistakes and may not know the law, but the responsibility will be yours to spend a few days in jail and to higher an attorney to point out to the judge that the cop made an honest mistake based on ignorance of the law."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gameshowhost: waxbeans: gameshowhost: ltdanman44: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

sounds more like a privilege.  rights aren't rights if they can be taken away

So I never ~had~ the right to be free to associate if I get convicted of murder and have it taken away while I'm in prison?  Crap!  And then when I finish my sentence and am able to freely associate again, ... wait, the right never existed in the first place so I can't regain it.  This is quite the mess.

/yes, i am being a jerk
//but logically flawed statements turn me into that jerk
///so really it's your fault if you think about it  o_o

You bring up some interesting things

we've managed to give ourselves rights
And we found ways to take them away
but since there's complicated ways to get them back, it makes it all okay.

What a damn mess.

The point I was running around and not making but should've made is that, sorry mate but in a society, if you fark up badly enough, you can have rights taken away (so we're talking boundary cases).

The problem, of course, is correctly defining the boundary.


Sure. But, should it be the privileged and powerful that set that line?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?


The Supreme Court has repeatedly allowed restrictions on the time, place, and manner of speech provided they are neutral and enforced equally. You cannot have a law that says "no protests ever" or "no pro-choice protests" but you can absolutely restrict where, when and how protests take place. I live in San Diego: one thing we get a lot of in protesters shutting down the freeways. That's a place where the city restricts protests. It's totally constitutional provided they don't selectively enforce it against one group or another.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I was once threatened by the current mayor of Mount Airy, Maryland.  He threatened me with "yeah the police may make mistakes and may not know the law, but the responsibility will be yours to spend a few days in jail and to higher an attorney to point out to the judge that the cop made an honest mistake based on ignorance of the law."


That kind of b.s. every  citizen should have issue with and want to end. WTF
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

Are you protesting cops?  Then you don't have a right to assemble.


Is there a list somewhere of what one can and can't protest against?

I'd like to be properly infromed in case I ever think about heading out to protest.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I was once threatened by the current mayor of Mount Airy, Maryland.  He threatened me with "yeah the police may make mistakes and may not know the law, but the responsibility will be yours to spend a few days in jail and to higher an attorney to point out to the judge that the cop made an honest mistake based on ignorance of the law."


And that's why they call it Fredneck County!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

The Supreme Court has repeatedly allowed restrictions on the time, place, and manner of speech provided they are neutral and enforced equally. You cannot have a law that says "no protests ever" or "no pro-choice protests" but you can absolutely restrict where, when and how protests take place. I live in San Diego: one thing we get a lot of in protesters shutting down the freeways. That's a place where the city restricts protests. It's totally constitutional provided they don't selectively enforce it against one group or another.


well, I  have to say this is where supreme Court is wrong, if your protest can't inconvenience someone then is that really a protest?
So, the court has defacto outlawed it. Punch them in the face, metaphorically of course.

So the court is really saying it should never inconvenience anyone?
I don't think the founding fathers would agree with that.


But this is a does explain why we can't shut up the preacher on the corner yelling.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: drunk_bouncnbaloruber: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

Are you protesting cops?  Then you don't have a right to assemble.

Is there a list somewhere of what one can and can't protest against?

I'd like to be properly infromed in case I ever think about heading out to protest.


Me, too. WTF.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: drunk_bouncnbaloruber: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

Are you protesting cops?  Then you don't have a right to assemble.

I hope you're being sarcastic because that is not written into the Right we have a right to peacefully assemble it doesn't say peacefully as simple as long as you're not doing X or Y.


You have the right to peacefully assemble, not the right to assemble to do something unlawful.  It's right there in the words.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ignore real charges... That is the prerogative of the office.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Trocadero: Okay, but their arrest records still show up when they apply for jobs, apartments, etc. So, uh, what about that?


That will be a badge of honor.

"What's the arrest in 2020 for?"

"Oh that was the protest against police brutality"

"Oh, awesome. You are hired!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

trappedspirit: waxbeans: drunk_bouncnbaloruber: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

Are you protesting cops?  Then you don't have a right to assemble.

I hope you're being sarcastic because that is not written into the Right we have a right to peacefully assemble it doesn't say peacefully as simple as long as you're not doing X or Y.

You have the right to peacefully assemble, not the right to assemble to do something unlawful.  It's right there in the words.


Exactly.

So, maybe, don't show up dressed for battle?
Maybe, don't mace people sitting on the ground?
Maybe, don't arrest people so that drilling or what not can take place? Because that kind of voids the protest and the right to protest?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ISO15693: Trocadero: Okay, but their arrest records still show up when they apply for jobs, apartments, etc. So, uh, what about that?

That will be a badge of honor.

"What's the arrest in 2020 for?"

"Oh that was the protest against police brutality"

"Oh, awesome. You are hired!"


Not according to the HR scene in monster
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their back case log must be massive already since COVID-19 hit already. Judges will toss a shiat ton of misdemeanors when courts get back to full operation anyway.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the same police rarely enforced quarantine because they personally didn't believe in it they have little room to complain now.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fine. They'll just charge everyone with resisting arrest from now on.
 
IDefineWhatIsPC
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?


Because we don't have the right to assemble. We have the right to peacefully assemble. I
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ISO15693: Trocadero: Okay, but their arrest records still show up when they apply for jobs, apartments, etc. So, uh, what about that?

That will be a badge of honor.

"What's the arrest in 2020 for?"

"Oh that was the protest against police brutality"

"Oh, awesome. You are hired!"


Wish it worked that way in my line of work...

"What were you arrested for?"
"Protesting."
"LOL, hope it was worth it, clearance revoked."

/There is a price to be paid for having a recession and indeed depression-proof job.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: the police, who investigate crime; and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

The idea is pretty simple if you put a little thought into it.

Are you okay with having a lot of people show up and stand shoulder to shoulder blocking any way for you to get in or out of your property?  (For the sake of argument, they have permission from your neighbors.)  They will be doing it in shifts for the next five months.

No?  You wouldn't be okay with that?  Then how come you don't believe we should have a right to assemble?

Actually I'm very okay with picket lines, sit-ins, and other forms of civil protest and assembly!
Otherwise what are the regress do people have?  Seriously!?

It's quite simple you can have riots or you can have protest but you can't be void of both!
What the actual f&&k is wrong with you?

So, let me get this straight.  You really are okay with not being able to cross your property line because people decide not to let you and do it in a way they phrase as exercising their right to assemble?

Or, like anyone with any sense, do you agree that there has to be some sort of limit on other people's rights in order that you may have some yourself?  There's a balancing act obviously, but only someone completely ignorant of real life would claim that there's never any reason to restrict a right.

What? So between upset people burning down my home VS not burning down my home, to get my attention, that I'm tredding on them, you opt for they can't do either ?
So, you are against riots and you are against anything else too?
Are you actually against a non-violent blockade?
What are you leaving people???
a strongly-worded letter?????
What the actual F&&k?????

Seriously.
You are actually saying, nothing should suffer, while others are trying to make it clear they are in fact suffering? WTF?
Someone please tear this guy a new butthole!


I've never said anything about the recent protests in my answers and you didn't ask anything about them in the comment that started off the thread.  I'll quote you again here, in case you've forgotten:

waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?


If you instead meant to ask whether arresting these protesters was a legitimate use of the laws, you should have considered saying that instead.  In which case, my answer is that this is a case where whatever the letter of the law, common sense and basic decency would have suggested against the arrests.  And, further, that police choose to exercise discretion and compassion in dealings with white people but not black is a major contributor to the state of things right now.  We could have had a discussion of the role that understanding and patience playing in policing and how that intersects with racism.  But, alas, you decided to be edgy instead of relevant.

And, fun fact, when the KKK marches around in full regalia through black neighborhoods to terrorize people, they defend it as nothing more than their right to assemble.
 
Sumo Surfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: What? So between upset people burning down my home VS not burning down my home, to get my attention, that I'm tredding on them, you opt for they can't do either ?
So, you are against riots and you are against anything else too?
Are you actually against a non-violent blockade?
What are you leaving people???
a strongly-worded letter?????
What the actual F&&k?????

Seriously.
You are actually saying, nothing should suffer, while others are trying to make it clear they are in fact suffering? WTF?
Someone please tear this guy a new butthole!


Reasons I funnied your post:

1. "Tredding"
2. "nothing should suffer"
4. Excessive use of question marks
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDefineWhatIsPC: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

Because we don't have the right to assemble. We have the right to peacefully assemble. I


🤔🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

The idea is pretty simple if you put a little thought into it.

Are you okay with having a lot of people show up and stand shoulder to shoulder blocking any way for you to get in or out of your property?  (For the sake of argument, they have permission from your neighbors.)  They will be doing it in shifts for the next five months.

No?  You wouldn't be okay with that?  Then how come you don't believe we should have a right to assemble?

Actually I'm very okay with picket lines, sit-ins, and other forms of civil protest and assembly!
Otherwise what are the regress do people have?  Seriously!?

It's quite simple you can have riots or you can have protest but you can't be void of both!
What the actual f&&k is wrong with you?

So, let me get this straight.  You really are okay with not being able to cross your property line because people decide not to let you and do it in a way they phrase as exercising their right to assemble?

Or, like anyone with any sense, do you agree that there has to be some sort of limit on other people's rights in order that you may have some yourself?  There's a balancing act obviously, but only someone completely ignorant of real life would claim that there's never any reason to restrict a right.

What? So between upset people burning down my home VS not burning down my home, to get my attention, that I'm tredding on them, you opt for they can't do either ?
So, you are against riots and you are against anything else too?
Are you actually against a non-violent blockade?
What are you leaving people???
a strongly-worded letter?????
What the actual F&&k?????

Seriously.
You are actually saying, nothing should suffer, while others are trying to make it clear they are in fact suffering? WTF?
Someone please tear this guy a new butthole!

I've never said anything about the recent protests in my answers and you didn't ask anything about them in the comment that started off the thread.  I'll quote you again here, in case you've forgotten:

waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

If you instead meant to ask whether arresting these protesters was a legitimate use of the laws, you should have considered saying that instead.  In which case, my answer is that this is a case where whatever the letter of the law, common sense and basic decency would have suggested against the arrests.  And, further, that police choose to exercise discretion and compassion in dealings with white people but not black is a major contributor to the state of things right now.  We could have had a discussion of the role that understanding and patience playing in policing and how that intersects with racism.  But, alas, you decided to be edgy instead of relevant.

And, fun fact, when the KKK marches around in full regalia through black neighborhoods to terrorize people, they defend it as nothing more than their right to assemble.


The klan isn't speech and we should stop letting them drive a Earth mover that loophole.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Fine. They'll just charge everyone with resisting arrest from now on.


My concept of criminal law is that there are degrees of disorderly conduct. Spitting on the sidewalk might be Disorderly Conduct degree 1. A planned mass murder for financial gain is DC degree 10. Fill in the rest. Penalties as appropriate to the degree.

No, people who protest, even without a permit (!) are not guilty of anything but exercising a constitutional right. The DA is entirely correct.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Okay, but their arrest records still show up when they apply for jobs, apartments, etc. So, uh, what about that?


They don't, though.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: I May Be Crazy But...: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

The idea is pretty simple if you put a little thought into it.

Are you okay with having a lot of people show up and stand shoulder to shoulder blocking any way for you to get in or out of your property?  (For the sake of argument, they have permission from your neighbors.)  They will be doing it in shifts for the next five months.

No?  You wouldn't be okay with that?  Then how come you don't believe we should have a right to assemble?

Actually I'm very okay with picket lines, sit-ins, and other forms of civil protest and assembly!
Otherwise what are the regress do people have?  Seriously!?

It's quite simple you can have riots or you can have protest but you can't be void of both!
What the actual f&&k is wrong with you?

So, let me get this straight.  You really are okay with not being able to cross your property line because people decide not to let you and do it in a way they phrase as exercising their right to assemble?

Or, like anyone with any sense, do you agree that there has to be some sort of limit on other people's rights in order that you may have some yourself?  There's a balancing act obviously, but only someone completely ignorant of real life would claim that there's never any reason to restrict a right.

What? So between upset people burning down my home VS not burning down my home, to get my attention, that I'm tredding on them, you opt for they can't do either ?
So, you are against riots and you are against anything else too?
Are you actually against a non-violent blockade?
What are you leaving people???
a strongly-worded letter?????
What the actual F&&k?????

Seriously.
You are actually saying, nothing should suffer, while others are trying to make it clear they are in fact suffering? WTF?
Someone please tear this guy a new butthole!


You're drunk, delusional, and being abusive.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: waxbeans: Serious question how can there be unlawful assembly if we have the right to assemble?

The Supreme Court has repeatedly allowed restrictions on the time, place, and manner of speech provided they are neutral and enforced equally. You cannot have a law that says "no protests ever" or "no pro-choice protests" but you can absolutely restrict where, when and how protests take place. I live in San Diego: one thing we get a lot of in protesters shutting down the freeways. That's a place where the city restricts protests. It's totally constitutional provided they don't selectively enforce it against one group or another.


Having been to San Diego - how can you tell if the freeway is shut down or  not?
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Trocadero: Okay, but their arrest records still show up when they apply for jobs, apartments, etc. So, uh, what about that?

They don't, though.


Yes, they generally do unless they petition for expungement after the statute of limitations has expired, which is anywhere from 1 to 10 years for most crimes.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.