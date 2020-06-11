 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Remember how the Mayans predicted the end of the world in 2012? Well, some Poindexters did the math and found it's set to end on June 21, 2020. Been nice knowing all of ya   (tweaktown.com) divider line
169
    More: Unlikely, Gregorian calendar, Julian calendar, Pope Gregory XIII, biggest thing, British people, last day, full-time, home state  
•       •       •

3074 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 7:09 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



169 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

The year didn't become 11 days shorter when we changed to the Gregorian calendar, morons! It was 365 days under the Julian calendar (366 in a leap year), and it still is. They merely cut 11 days out of that particular year to correct for some inaccuracies that had built up over centuries.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
On my Bingo card for July
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What they're saying is essentially, "When the Mayans said the world would end on December 21, 2012, they meant on the Julian calendar, not the Gregorian calendar!"

Which is really, really dumb.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Damn.  And I don't start my new job until July...
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wait...do we know when in 2020 Drew travelled back from? This is important.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So subby is saying I should pig out on ice cream and cake.

If you insist.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You mean, for realz this time?   Thank god.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Like 2020 would end our suffering that soon.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
giant meteor!!!!!!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Woody Guthrie - So long it's been good to know you
Youtube zqiblXFlZuk
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're wrong. The world needs to exist until at the earliest July 3rd. According to the Book of Revelation, that's when the first Beast (Trump) will give authority to the second Beast, he of the infamous 666 (probably Kushner).

The exact date is a bit confusing because the Bible variously says this event will happen either 1260 days into the Trump presidency (July 3rd) or three and a half years (July 20th). One that happens, anticipate that you won't be able to go to work or shop without the "mark of the Beast" (Covid-19 passport is my guess).

Of course, that's assuming a Gregorian calendar. Since the timeline in Revelation echoes earlier apocalyptic traditions, in particular Daniel, its reasonable to assume that the Babylonian lunisolar calendar was intended, and that calendar had 354 days in a year, with a leap month (really) added in 7 out of the 19 years of the cycle. (By Daniel's time it had become even more complicated with a 76 year cycle...). Anyway, I can't be bothered to figure out what 42 months of the Babylonian calendar from Jan 20, 2017 would be...

By the way, I first started this whole apocalyptic schtick as a dumb joke, but the more I see of 2020, the more I find myself re-reading Revelation looking for loopholes.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HugeMistake: They're wrong. The world needs to exist until at the earliest July 3rd. According to the Book of Revelation, that's when the first Beast (Trump) will give authority to the second Beast, he of the infamous 666 (probably Kushner).

The exact date is a bit confusing because the Bible variously says this event will happen either 1260 days into the Trump presidency (July 3rd) or three and a half years (July 20th). One that happens, anticipate that you won't be able to go to work or shop without the "mark of the Beast" (Covid-19 passport is my guess).

Of course, that's assuming a Gregorian calendar. Since the timeline in Revelation echoes earlier apocalyptic traditions, in particular Daniel, its reasonable to assume that the Babylonian lunisolar calendar was intended, and that calendar had 354 days in a year, with a leap month (really) added in 7 out of the 19 years of the cycle. (By Daniel's time it had become even more complicated with a 76 year cycle...). Anyway, I can't be bothered to figure out what 42 months of the Babylonian calendar from Jan 20, 2017 would be...

By the way, I first started this whole apocalyptic schtick as a dumb joke, but the more I see of 2020, the more I find myself re-reading Revelation looking for loopholes.


Loopholes?  I'm looking for a guarantee that this shiat is fixing to end.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, it means some new era is going to begin.  When they said the "end of the world" or whatever, it meant as we know it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stop teasing us and just end it already!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: No, it means some new era is going to begin.  When they said the "end of the world" or whatever, it meant as we know it.


But did they feel fine?
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
the world will not end, it will merely ... change.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HugeMistake: They're wrong. The world needs to exist until at the earliest July 3rd. According to the Book of Revelation, that's when the first Beast (Trump) will give authority to the second Beast, he of the infamous 666 (probably Kushner).

The exact date is a bit confusing because the Bible variously says this event will happen either 1260 days into the Trump presidency (July 3rd) or three and a half years (July 20th). One that happens, anticipate that you won't be able to go to work or shop without the "mark of the Beast" (Covid-19 passport is my guess).

Of course, that's assuming a Gregorian calendar. Since the timeline in Revelation echoes earlier apocalyptic traditions, in particular Daniel, its reasonable to assume that the Babylonian lunisolar calendar was intended, and that calendar had 354 days in a year, with a leap month (really) added in 7 out of the 19 years of the cycle. (By Daniel's time it had become even more complicated with a 76 year cycle...). Anyway, I can't be bothered to figure out what 42 months of the Babylonian calendar from Jan 20, 2017 would be...

By the way, I first started this whole apocalyptic schtick as a dumb joke, but the more I see of 2020, the more I find myself re-reading Revelation looking for loopholes.


Have you been reading my Facebook timeline?  Did I leave it logged in at the library again?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After that date, you will no longer have any use for money.  Your best bet is to send your money to me before it's too late.
 
bleedswhiskey
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If this timeline ends like Lost did I'm going to be so pissed.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry libs.  No getting out of another 4 years of Trumpie.

Bend over.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HugeMistake: One that happens, anticipate that you won't be able to go to work or shop without the "mark of the Beast" (Covid-19 passport is my guess).


I would get a Mark Of The Beast if it meant I could get through the checkout line faster at Target.  Maybe in addition to self-checkout and cash-only registers, they'll have "Beast Marked Only" lanes.  I'd gladly trade away an eternity in paradise with a loving God for getting the fark out of Target 5 minutes faster every couple of weeks.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just went to the grocery store and stocked until that date.

Plenty of wine too.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HugeMistake: three and a half years (July 20th)


You mean the day after the Juneteenth rally? Sounds legit.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

anuran: On my Bingo card for July
[live.staticflickr.com image 850x550]


July? Hoo-boy are you in for a surprise!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bleedswhiskey: If this timeline ends like Lost did I'm going to be so pissed.


We'll get the Sopranos ending, so you won't have time to fret.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know, people have figured out how long a year is a long time ago.  Otherwise every 15 years you'd have summer in winter and dogs and cats sleeping together.
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This dude used science to predict that the world would collapse in 2020.

Your new vocabulary word of the day is: cliodynamics
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well I hope the next 1,872,000 days or 5,125.366 tropical years.

Is better than the previous 1,872,000 days or 5,125.366 tropical years.
 
hervatski
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HugeMistake: They're wrong. The world needs to exist until at the earliest July 3rd. According to the Book of Revelation, that's when the first Beast (Trump) will give authority to the second Beast, he of the infamous 666 (probably Kushner).

The exact date is a bit confusing because the Bible variously says this event will happen either 1260 days into the Trump presidency (July 3rd) or three and a half years (July 20th). One that happens, anticipate that you won't be able to go to work or shop without the "mark of the Beast" (Covid-19 passport is my guess).

Of course, that's assuming a Gregorian calendar. Since the timeline in Revelation echoes earlier apocalyptic traditions, in particular Daniel, its reasonable to assume that the Babylonian lunisolar calendar was intended, and that calendar had 354 days in a year, with a leap month (really) added in 7 out of the 19 years of the cycle. (By Daniel's time it had become even more complicated with a 76 year cycle...). Anyway, I can't be bothered to figure out what 42 months of the Babylonian calendar from Jan 20, 2017 would be...

By the way, I first started this whole apocalyptic schtick as a dumb joke, but the more I see of 2020, the more I find myself re-reading Revelation looking for loopholes.


6-6-6... Those are Kushner's suit measurements!
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not sure what the big deal is.

Our calendar ends every year on December 31.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

trappedspirit: You know, people have figured out how long a year is a long time ago.  Otherwise every 15 years you'd have summer in winter and dogs and cats sleeping together.


Someone clearly hasn't participated in arguing over what day it is based on the Hijri calendar.

When is the big holiday get together going to be? fark if I know!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, I'll believe it when I start seeing "End of the World Days" sales at the big box stores.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: [y.yarn.co image 400x220] [View Full Size image _x_]
The year didn't become 11 days shorter when we changed to the Gregorian calendar, morons! It was 365 days under the Julian calendar (366 in a leap year), and it still is. They merely cut 11 days out of that particular year to correct for some inaccuracies that had built up over centuries.


I had not read the article before reading your post and told myself "I Ate Shergar must have read the article wrong, nobody is that stupid". I then read the article.

Too bad, it couldn't have happened in a better year. I was all ready to spend the rest of my food money for the month on beer.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ng2810: This dude used science to predict that the world would collapse in 2020.

Your new vocabulary word of the day is: cliodynamics


Is that anything like misscleodynamics?
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's always some prophecy of destruction that will come to fruition in the near future.

And then that date comes and goes.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lemme check - according to my current calendar the world apparently ends on December 31, 2020
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: [y.yarn.co image 400x220] [View Full Size image _x_]
The year didn't become 11 days shorter when we changed to the Gregorian calendar, morons! It was 365 days under the Julian calendar (366 in a leap year), and it still is. They merely cut 11 days out of that particular year to correct for some inaccuracies that had built up over centuries.


Math is harder for some people than for others
 
EL EM
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: No, it means some new era is going to begin.  When they said the "end of the world" or whatever, it meant as we know it.


Leonard Bernstein!
 
frecklesotool
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, let's see... I was laid off from my job, I'm in the process of divorcing my husband (who was once normal, but in the last 5 years has gone off the deep end with the flat-earth BS), I'm selling my "forever home" and moving back to my childhood home with my elderly parents (along with my five-year-old). It sure as fark feels like the end of the world.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Uzzah: HugeMistake: One that happens, anticipate that you won't be able to go to work or shop without the "mark of the Beast" (Covid-19 passport is my guess).

I would get a Mark Of The Beast if it meant I could get through the checkout line faster at Target.  Maybe in addition to self-checkout and cash-only registers, they'll have "Beast Marked Only" lanes.  I'd gladly trade away an eternity in paradise with a loving God for getting the fark out of Target 5 minutes faster every couple of weeks.


A loving God with an awesome sense of irony.

How else can you explain Trump?
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A lack of historical knowledge + A lifetime of coddling = People who manage to think these are end-times sorts of events.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, whatever. Bring it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As was told by Prophecy: "Team by team, reporters baffled, Trump tethered, cropped. Look at that low plane, fine, then; Uh oh, overflow, population, common group."
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or maybe it did end in 2012 and this is all a weird dream-state brought on by mind-shattering delirium in the last second of my existence. God, I hope not, because that'd mean I talk to myself an awful lot.

/...Yeah, there's days like that anymore.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So how do I fleece the rubes?
 
maxheck
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When does the Antichrist's 42 months run out again?
 
Displayed 50 of 169 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.