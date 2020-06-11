 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military.com)   Choose Your Own Headline: A. "Marine V-22 Osprey damaged by just sitting on the tarmac" or B. "Marine V-22 Osprey survives being rammed by opposing aircraft"   (military.com) divider line
27
    More: Misc, V-22 Osprey, civilian aircraft, Marine Corps official, United States Marine Corps, Tiltrotor, San Diego, Brown Field, Bell XV-15  
•       •       •

1184 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 10:00 PM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't do it.

A. The headline is definitely A.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"According to the official, the pilot of the civilian plane lost control of the aircraft, traveling across the runway and eventually impacting the Osprey."

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shanna, they bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting into. I say, let 'em crash.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skinink: Shanna, they bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting into. I say, let 'em crash.


Well, it is an Osprey.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were the pilots wearing masks?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not mutually exclusive
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When asked for comment, the Osprey gave this response:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The paper airplane was a total hull loss
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First I have to bag my own groceries, now I have to choose my own damn headline?!
**spluttering disgusted noises**
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw an idiot lose control of a large RC aircraft which smashed into an A-10 parked on the ramp of an AFRES base.   About a half hour later, he comes wandering in to base ops asking if anyone had seen his missing plane.   Yeah, he didn't get it back.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope. Pics or did not happen

/the point of plane crash stories is the pics
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whatisaidwas: Nope. Pics or did not happen

/the point of plane crash stories is the pics


Nope, it's to ask where the survivors are going to be buried!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bucket_pup: whatisaidwas: Nope. Pics or did not happen

/the point of plane crash stories is the pics

Nope, it's to ask where the survivors are going to be buried!


Depends on impact speed, ground density, how hungry the survivors get.  You know, mitigating factors.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lochsteppe: First I have to bag my own groceries, now I have to choose my own damn headline?!
**spluttering disgusted noises**


It's the lack of ad revenue from what I hear.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OkieDookie: bucket_pup: whatisaidwas: Nope. Pics or did not happen

/the point of plane crash stories is the pics

Nope, it's to ask where the survivors are going to be buried!

Depends on impact speed, ground density, how hungry the survivors get.  You know, mitigating factors.


It was a bird strike by an unladen European swallow
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AbuHashish: OkieDookie: bucket_pup: whatisaidwas: Nope. Pics or did not happen

/the point of plane crash stories is the pics

Nope, it's to ask where the survivors are going to be buried!

Depends on impact speed, ground density, how hungry the survivors get.  You know, mitigating factors.

It was a bird strike by an unladen European swallow


THOSE BASTARDS!
 
Any Pie Left [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The V-22 had a lot of haters here when it was still in development and having teething troubles, but it has settled into service and is doing very well. So well in fact that there are follow-on designs based off of it that will eventually replace the Blackhawk.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For what we're paying for these ugly birds, I would have hoped that they'd be able to bump into a civilian plane and emerge unscathed.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bucket_pup: whatisaidwas: Nope. Pics or did not happen

/the point of plane crash stories is the pics

Nope, it's to ask where the survivors are going to be buried!


Under paperwork, probably.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Had an Osprey land in a park near me for some military holiday. The wind it created ripped branches off the trees and injured a bunch of people,
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two of these birds buzzed our house a week or two ago.  You could feel the rumble in the walls.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since there was more than one aircraft, there's been a good chance of a ground/taxi accident at some point.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: The V-22 had a lot of haters here when it was still in development and having teething troubles, but it has settled into service and is doing very well. So well in fact that there are follow-on designs based off of it that will eventually replace the Blackhawk.


Like most new and radical designs it sure had some problems but the Marines have used them with great success.  The Air Force even has some and that's a fun thing to point out to drunken marines, lol.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: The V-22 had a lot of haters here when it was still in development and having teething troubles, but it has settled into service and is doing very well. So well in fact that there are follow-on designs based off of it that will eventually replace the Blackhawk.


Mostly it's good for removing money from taxpayers and sending it to rich people in the defense industry..
 
gbcinques
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs an enemy force? $100 million military aircraft destroyed (kind of) by a $75k civie bird.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand the porn of making the most competitive things ever

I wish we could just have races
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.