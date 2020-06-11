 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Georgia Sheriff posts a meme asking if the U.S. could start 'hanging traitors', finds out that yes, that was wrong and he wasn't supposed to do that   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States, Grady County Sheriff Harry Young, Barack Obama, local activist, weeks-old post, Democratic Party, south Georgia sheriff, Atlanta Journal-Constitution  
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"traitors of America in the political field."

I assume he means Trump.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Like Bill Barr?
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sure f*cker. Stars and bars flyers first.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Like himself?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No, apparently we make statues to them. But I guess some traitors are better than others.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
...he was specifically referencing people like billionaire George Soros...

SOROS!!!1!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

propasaurus: ...he was specifically referencing people like billionaire George Soros...

SOROS!!!1!


I think Soros is a funnier boogeyman for the right than Hillary, by a long shot.

At least Hillary was actually in the halls of power... Arkansas governor's mansion, NY Senate, White House (as first lady and then nearly POTUS)


Soros? I literally would not know who Soros is if it weren't for the mindless braying of the dumbass right. It makes as much sens to me as saying Kenneth down at the Dairy Queen is secretly running the Illuminati.
"Who? What? ... is he paying well?"
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Confederate flag flyers?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: I think Soros is a funnier boogeyman for the right than Hillary, by a long shot.


He's assuming the worst of the protesters because his scared little mind doesn't know any better.  When backed into a corner, he screams "SOROS!".

This is known.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Scratch a rural sheriff or police officer, you are very likely to find this guy right under the surface. Wherever you live.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's also shared memes about saggy pants, Christianity and ice cream.

I hear Soros pays saggy pants to protest with ice cream.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is pretty much garden variety idiocy for Georgia sheriffs, tbh.

"Soros!"
"Obamba's a Muslin!"

Move along.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theusercomponent
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The answer is yes, according to this logic, anybody found in possession of an image of the confederate battle flag will be hanged as they self-identify as a traitor to the Union.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, I found one of that sheriff's campaign posters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby, to accurately reflect TFA, instead of "finds out that yes, that was wrong and he wasn't supposed to do that," you should have written "finds out that fark you if you don't like it."
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NateAsbestos: I think Soros is a funnier boogeyman for the right than Hillary, by a long shot.

He's assuming the worst of the protesters because his scared little mind doesn't know any better.  When backed into a corner, he screams "SOROS!".

This is known.


SOROS! is code for JEWS!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Actually, he's very ignorant. We've not made a habit of killing traitors. It's like Tim McVeigh and who else?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How about people who swore to Serve and Protect and instead became bullies? Can we hang them?
 
interstellar_tedium [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah we will start with you
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fusillade762: He's also shared memes about saggy pants, Christianity and ice cream.

I hear Soros pays saggy pants to protest with ice cream.


I think saggy pants look dumb as hell, but they don't actually bother me.  I wonder why they bother people like that so much.

/actually I don't wonder why
//you know why
 
Petey4335
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sirrerun: This is pretty much garden variety idiocy for Georgia sheriffs, tbh.

"Soros!"
"Obamba's a Muslin!"

Move along.


Problem is this is a diseased mind that has authority over others. 'Bless his heart and move along' are one of the reasons we keep running into the same problems.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of my first unfriendings was someone from high school who posted a meme with a noose that called for "frontier justice" for "gang members" and she considered anyone arguing against it in the comments to be soft on crime.
 
ehm1217 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, a sheriff in a confederate state wants to hang traitors. Irony is not dead.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Young also told the paper that he believed former President Barack Obama was a Muslim, who, once elected, "placed them around the country."

This guy needs a straight jacket.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I agree with him. And he can join the Orange Hairball, Rich Moscow Mitch McConnell, and Barr on the scaffold.

Though a guillotine would be more traditional.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Young told the local Thomasville Times-Enterprise that his initial post, about three weeks before protests rocked the country, was referencing "traitors of America in the political field."
"They're almost like spies," Young said. "They need to be dealt with, and they used to be, but now it seems like it's OK."

This sounds familiar...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ehm1217: So, a sheriff in a confederate state wants to hang traitors. Irony is not dead.


It's especially ironic as the only person ever hung for treason against the United States was a guy who tore down an American Flag in New Orleans during the Civil War.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: propasaurus: ...he was specifically referencing people like billionaire George Soros...

SOROS!!!1!

I think Soros is a funnier boogeyman for the right than Hillary, by a long shot.


It's funny that Soros is demonized by the right's memewing, because his life goal is basically to make as much of the former Eastern Bloc countries as possible into functioning democracies.

I doubt I need to explain who really wouldn't like that.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fireproof: One of my first unfriendings was someone from high school who posted a meme with a noose that called for "frontier justice" for "gang members" and she considered anyone arguing against it in the comments to be soft on crime.


The Bloods and The Crips's mistake was not calling themselves "a militia."
 
johnny queso
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mrparks: NateAsbestos: propasaurus: ...he was specifically referencing people like billionaire George Soros...

SOROS!!!1!

I think Soros is a funnier boogeyman for the right than Hillary, by a long shot.

It's funny that Soros is demonized by the right's memewing, because his life goal is basically to make as much of the former Eastern Bloc countries as possible into functioning democracies.

I doubt I need to explain who really wouldn't like that.


You guessed it...

Frank Thomas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: [Fark user image 590x796]


I like his cloak a lot, but Dark Lord Soros needs at least a week of spa days.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Uzzah: Subby, to accurately reflect TFA, instead of "finds out that yes, that was wrong and he wasn't supposed to do that," you should have written "finds out that fark you if you don't like it."


Thanks Dad, I'll make a note of it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sure, just start and end it with him.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He literally wants to bring back lynching. How much you wanna bet Trump references this guy in a tweet shortly?
 
JRoo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Traitor refers to certain crimes. Hint: destruction of property isn't one of them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"George Soros is funding these riots, you know he paid for people in Lincoln's to pull up with pallets of bricks"

I actually heard that this week
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

pueblonative: Sure f*cker. Stars and bars flyers first.


...not to be pedantic (oh who am I kidding? Yes to be farking pedantic), but no one flies the Stars and Bars.  They fly the battle flag.
 
davynelson
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well sure, if you start with the Traitor-In-Chief, and his Traitor DOJ buddy Barr, and Traitor Mitch, Traitor Gaylord Graham....

go for it!

The Rosenbergs were saints compared to Trump and family and cohorts.  Never seen a better case for public execution on Twitter, just because
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 hours ago  

pueblonative: Sure f*cker. Stars and bars flyers first.


Came to say this.  If you fly the battle flag you can be first.
 
Taoist Jedi
‘’ 4 hours ago  

IlGreven: pueblonative: Sure f*cker. Stars and bars flyers first.

...not to be pedantic (oh who am I kidding? Yes to be farking pedantic), but no one flies the Stars and Bars.  They fly the battle flag.


Oddly, I saw a house flying the Stars and Bars about two weeks ago... in Massachusetts.

*headdesk*
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcos P: "George Soros is funding these riots, you know he paid for people in Lincoln's to pull up with pallets of bricks"

I actually heard that this week


Lincolns? Like Antifa is going to drive American made cars.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 4 hours ago  

propasaurus: ...he was specifically referencing people like billionaire George Soros...

SOROS!!!1!


Isn't he Hungarian?
 
MaxxRenn
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What we have here is a failure to communicate.  These here protestors are against the Confederacy and as such, are traitors.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "If you like destroying hard working people's property because of one officer's horrible decision then you are the problem !!!" he wrote.

Another error in the message. It wasn't one officer's horrible decision. It was four, representing 100% of the LEO at the incident.

Now, If applied to LEO across the US, can you see the problem?

/ Where b the 'good cop'?
// A legend in action.
// Disney oughter do a movie...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alley Rat: Like himself?


These people never think it'd be them on that the end of that rope.

They ain't real bright.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LrdPhoenix: ehm1217: So, a sheriff in a confederate state wants to hang traitors. Irony is not dead.

It's especially ironic as the only person ever hung for treason against the United States was a guy who tore down an American Flag in New Orleans during the Civil War.


So Canada wins for treason hangings. Canada hanged Lois Riel and a Japanese Canadian that tortured Canadian POWs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only one person has ever been executed for treason against the federal government: William Bruce Mumford, who was convicted of treason and hanged in 1862 for tearing down a United States flag during the American Civil War. However, this was under martial law, not Article Three of the United States Constitution.


One person. One. Jesus Christ this person is beyond ignorant.
And they are very hyperbolic. F++k them in the ear with an AIDS-c19 needle.
 
