"They have destroyed our furniture, given us innumerable scratches and scars, and gone through enough cat litter to occupy several landfills. And it's been wonderful". Welcome to Caturday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I must turn away from Caturday. Until I am done with my nap."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday!
Fark user imageView Full Size


I swear this week has been the longest decade of my life.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
meow
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Happy Caturday!
[Fark user image 850x543]

I swear this week has been the longest decade of my life.


I take it this is work-related.

I hear ya.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Though I have to add the disclaimer that I am extremely grateful I have a job.

It's just...

Ah, screw it.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
He is in Occupy Lap mode.

It is a little on the warm side, buddy.  0_o

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: groppet: Happy Caturday!
[Fark user image 850x543]

I swear this week has been the longest decade of my life.

I take it this is work-related.

I hear ya.


Yes, the payroll department has been a thorn in my side all week, not with my pay or anything just with their stupid. Today they are having me FedEx a laptop to our warehouse............ it is next door, I could walk it over.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lucyfur loves Purrsday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm alive! Working with a n00b, tho. He's kinda cute, so I guess I'll let him come home with me.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/he's an apology gift from my TL
//I didn't even realize I was owed an apology
/// 😁
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We have four cats. I've said we could buy a pallet of cat litter and use it all in several months.

Also, here's a picture of Stinky (AKA Samson).  He's a whiny little asshole that always gets in fights with the other cats and loses.  He's also the only one that I can barely touch so he has some murder talons, but still gets his ass kicked by even our smallest kitty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
groppet:

Yes, the payroll department has been a thorn in my side all week, not with my pay or anything just with their stupid. Today they are having me FedEx a laptop to our warehouse............ it is next door, I could walk it over.

oh that level of stupid even burns me this far away.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oa330_man: We have four cats. I've said we could buy a pallet of cat litter and use it all in several months.

Also, here's a picture of Stinky (AKA Samson).  He's a whiny little asshole that always gets in fights with the other cats and loses.  He's also the only one that I can barely touch so he has some murder talons, but still gets his ass kicked by even our smallest kitty.

[Fark user image 450x600]


poor kitteh!
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Anyone know how long a cat holds a grudge?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Mudd's woman: groppet: Happy Caturday!
[Fark user image 850x543]

I swear this week has been the longest decade of my life.

I take it this is work-related.

I hear ya.

Yes, the payroll department has been a thorn in my side all week, not with my pay or anything just with their stupid. Today they are having me FedEx a laptop to our warehouse............ it is next door, I could walk it over.


reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mystic a few minutes ago, showing off her whiskers.

fortheloveofgod: Anyone know how long a cat holds a grudge?


Forever.  Moira, at least, seemed upset all the time and meowed her head off about it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I lost my beloved Karl last October when he got a sudden call and had to cross the rainbow bridge

/I still miss him
//I love you, old buddy
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/imma keep posting  Lucyfur over the next few days.  Fair warning.  ;p
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

fortheloveofgod: Anyone know how long a cat holds a grudge?

[Fark user image 834x942]


Pack a lunch, get comfy, don't make any immediate plans.

; - )
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I lost my beloved Karl last October when he got a sudden call and had to cross the rainbow bridge

/I still miss him
//I love you, old buddy


hug to you.

It never goes away.

sniffle
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I lost my beloved Karl last October when he got a sudden call and had to cross the rainbow bridge

/I still miss him
//I love you, old buddy


With Bast controlling the laser pointer, I'm sure he's having a good time.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

fortheloveofgod: Anyone know how long a cat holds a grudge?

[Fark user image 834x942]


Per Google

Search Results

16 hours
Senior Cat Wellness Do Cats Hold Grudges or Do They Forgive Easily? notes that, given the memory span of a cat, any grudge should not last for more than 16 hours.

How long can a pet cat hold a grudge? - Quora
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I meant Bastet.
:/
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

John Buck 41: meow


purrr
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If Only poor Andrew could relax! :-)
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Your friendly reminder: If you need something that you can't find in your area, say something! I'm back in the field and at a wide variety of retail stores every day. I will be happy to look for things and then send them to you. If shipping or cost is a concern - don't worry!  We got you!

I can be reached at the sigrith AT ymail DOT com place. Just put Farker needs.... or something similar in the subject line so it catches my eye.

OK, back into the pit with me. yay!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Happy Caturday!
[Fark user image image 850x543]

I swear this week has been the longest decade of my life.


This......work has been vexing to say the least, and my foot feels like it's in a vise.......but I have my little ones to keep my spirits up.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I lost my beloved Karl last October when he got a sudden call and had to cross the rainbow bridge

/I still miss him
//I love you, old buddy


I am so sorry for your loss. And of course you miss him! Karl knew such love and comfort with you. Be at peace. You gave him such a wonderful gift. He lives on in your heart. And when you are ready, there will be another to squeeze into your heart. It always seems like there is room for one more..Sometimes I wonder if our former owners doen't give thaat a itty push..
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: groppet: Happy Caturday!
[Fark user image image 850x543]

I swear this week has been the longest decade of my life.

This......work has been vexing to say the least, and my foot feels like it's in a vise.......but I have my little ones to keep my spirits up.

[Fark user image 425x336]
[Fark user image 425x483][Fark user image 425x327]
[Fark user image 425x212]


Oh, your kittehs, they are teh wonderful! I hate to sound like a broken record? But you should not be feeling like your hoof is in a vise. Sommat is the matter. Makes me worry that there is a compression injury, and those can be very serious. Keep in mind, after one Ortho..he was a DO dismissed me by saying, "Well sometimes they just don't heal"..I fired him and went to another doc. You have a large break. I am not a Doc..but it sounds like you are really going to need some fixation of the bone. If I can find it, I will post my "stepped on a rake" xray, post op. Advocate. I lost 16 weeks of my life because I did not ask the first doc if he thought I needed surgery..which as a DO he would not have recommended anyway..not a DO fan, can you tell?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dexter was helping my sister with the dishes this week, he is getting huge.
Fark user imageView Full Size

My sister turned her back for a minute and he crawled in.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Actually, not so tiny. I found out today that a co-worker(who has been out for 7 days) has tested positive. We could have possibly been exposed before he left work. I am very angry at him.....because he KNEW he had been around someone who had already tested positive. I'm NOT in a good mood right now! AND......I spent most of the day getting ready for our annual anniversary sale this weekend. We can't do the free hotdogs and coke, because we can't get a permit. Our county is still in Phase 1. But, we are still having this sale! Boggles my mind.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 500x375]
Actually, not so tiny. I found out today that a co-worker(who has been out for 7 days) has tested positive. We could have possibly been exposed before he left work. I am very angry at him.....because he KNEW he had been around someone who had already tested positive. I'm NOT in a good mood right now! AND......I spent most of the day getting ready for our annual anniversary sale this weekend. We can't do the free hotdogs and coke, because we can't get a permit. Our county is still in Phase 1. But, we are still having this sale! Boggles my mind.


You have every right to be cheesed off. To expose others to this disease is criminal, in my opinion. Meanwhile, if you have any symptoms out of the ordinary, do not hesitate to get testing and medical treatment. Your employer may be liable.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: lilyspad: [Fark user image 500x375]
Actually, not so tiny. I found out today that a co-worker(who has been out for 7 days) has tested positive. We could have possibly been exposed before he left work. I am very angry at him.....because he KNEW he had been around someone who had already tested positive. I'm NOT in a good mood right now! AND......I spent most of the day getting ready for our annual anniversary sale this weekend. We can't do the free hotdogs and coke, because we can't get a permit. Our county is still in Phase 1. But, we are still having this sale! Boggles my mind.

You have every right to be cheesed off. To expose others to this disease is criminal, in my opinion. Meanwhile, if you have any symptoms out of the ordinary, do not hesitate to get testing and medical treatment. Your employer may be liable.


Yeah, we're all supposed to "self monitor". What if someone is non-symptomatic? Just walking around and not showing symptoms? ARG!! I am so pissed!
 
