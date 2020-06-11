 Skip to content
(Keloland)   South Dakota may join 21st century if voters have their way   (keloland.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Universal healthcare?
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Universal healthcare?


Legal pot. So no, but the citizens will be less worried about it for a little while.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"...if voters have their way."

So...no.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The SD legislature will reverse it.
They did it 2 years ago on a anti corruption initiative that was passed by the voters.
 
eckspat
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Also in South Dakota,

It is illegal to show any movies that include police officers being struck, beaten, or treated offensively.

All hotels are required to have two twin beds and the beds must always be two feet apart.

https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/south​-​dakota/crazy-laws-sd/
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So the real question is will this bring out more liberals to the November elections or bring more conservatives. I wonder if marijuana will at all affect the presidential elections.

I don't expect a state as conservative as South Dakota to go blue in November, but this will probably increase voter turnout among the youth.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Drag them kicking and screaming into the Century of the Fruitbat!
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

freddyV: The SD legislature will reverse it.
They did it 2 years ago on a anti corruption initiative that was passed by the voters.


Well that's horrifying.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Universal healthcare?


That would be joining the 20th century.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Proportional Representation?
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 6 hours ago  

freddyV: The SD legislature will reverse it.
They did it 2 years ago on a anti corruption initiative that was passed by the voters.


Yuuuuuup. Just like North Dakota legislature and executive branches worked to slow-walk medical marijuana after voters approved it by 63%.

I'm just enough of a generic white guy that I was anonymous in the State Capital Complex, which is handy sometimes as it gives some of these folks a false sense of security around me and they end up saying shiat because they think they're in safe company. I sat in on a leadership meeting on health care once that had several legislators in it. One of them, whose name rhymes with "Lice" openly opined about how the legislature was going to work against the implementation of medical marijuana because (and this is a real farking quote): "the voters don't know what they want."
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

freddyV: The SD legislature will reverse it.
They did it 2 years ago on a anti corruption initiative that was passed by the voters.


Came here to say that.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Man. Goatman.: freddyV: The SD legislature will reverse it.
They did it 2 years ago on a anti corruption initiative that was passed by the voters.

Yuuuuuup. Just like North Dakota legislature and executive branches worked to slow-walk medical marijuana after voters approved it by 63%.

I'm just enough of a generic white guy that I was anonymous in the State Capital Complex, which is handy sometimes as it gives some of these folks a false sense of security around me and they end up saying shiat because they think they're in safe company. I sat in on a leadership meeting on health care once that had several legislators in it. One of them, whose name rhymes with "Lice" openly opined about how the legislature was going to work against the implementation of medical marijuana because (and this is a real farking quote): "the voters don't know what they want."


Cajnik: freddyV: The SD legislature will reverse it.
They did it 2 years ago on a anti corruption initiative that was passed by the voters.

Came here to say that.


Missouri republicans also did it maybe a decade ago. The voters outlawed puppy mills, but the legislature went against that as well.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 6 hours ago  
freddyV:

Missouri republicans also did it maybe a decade ago. The voters outlawed puppy mills, but the legislature went against that as well.

Gross. What was the basis for overturning that decision? Puppy mills can't be that big of a revenue generator. Let me guess: some of the legislators' spouses were running puppy mills of their own?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Man. Goatman.: freddyV:

Missouri republicans also did it maybe a decade ago. The voters outlawed puppy mills, but the legislature went against that as well.

Gross. What was the basis for overturning that decision? Puppy mills can't be that big of a revenue generator. Let me guess: some of the legislators' spouses were running puppy mills of their own?


This explains it better than I could

https://www.stlmag.com/Puppy-Mill-Fia​s​co-Shows-the-True-Colors-of-the-Missou​ri-Legislature/
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Say yes to cannabis. I always do.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 6 hours ago  

freddyV: Man. Goatman.: freddyV:

Missouri republicans also did it maybe a decade ago. The voters outlawed puppy mills, but the legislature went against that as well.

Gross. What was the basis for overturning that decision? Puppy mills can't be that big of a revenue generator. Let me guess: some of the legislators' spouses were running puppy mills of their own?

This explains it better than I could

https://www.stlmag.com/Puppy-Mill-Fias​co-Shows-the-True-Colors-of-the-Missou​ri-Legislature/


Jesus Christ! 30% of all papered dogs in the U.S.! No wonder Grandpa Simpson doesn't recognize Missouri.

Thanks for the link, btw!
 
flondrix
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eckspat: Also in South Dakota,

It is illegal to show any movies that include police officers being struck, beaten, or treated offensively.


Do they have Netflix, HBO, etc., in South Dakota?
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't fall for the hype South Dakotans.  Everyone pretty much agrees this century is sucking horribly, and getting worse by the day.
 
susler
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hey, can you buy liquor in South Dakota?  Yes?  Well then you should be able to buy pot.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jfc
If one of the dakotas beats my state to this I'm gonna be so irritated
 
poison_amy
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FunkJunkie: Jfc
If one of the dakotas beats my state to this I'm gonna be so irritated


Don't worry, this has zero chance of passing and if it did, our governor would find away to make it go away until she can have her family exclusively profit from it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they finally getting municipal wastewater?

/and if they already had it just when the heck did that happen?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man. Goatman.: freddyV: The SD legislature will reverse it.
They did it 2 years ago on a anti corruption initiative that was passed by the voters.

Yuuuuuup. Just like North Dakota legislature and executive branches worked to slow-walk medical marijuana after voters approved it by 63%.

I'm just enough of a generic white guy that I was anonymous in the State Capital Complex, which is handy sometimes as it gives some of these folks a false sense of security around me and they end up saying shiat because they think they're in safe company. I sat in on a leadership meeting on health care once that had several legislators in it. One of them, whose name rhymes with "Lice" openly opined about how the legislature was going to work against the implementation of medical marijuana because (and this is a real farking quote): "the voters don't know what they want."


Hate to break this to you. That isnt the only Congress critter or politician that thinks that way. The majority do.
 
